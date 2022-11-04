At 8% CAGR, Clock Buffer Market to Fuel by Increasing Adoption in Interfacing Within the Device | By 2028
Clock Buffer Market Share is reaching USD 3,579.91 Million by 2028NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clock buffers are semiconductor devices that spread clock signals while isolating the source from the load. Clock buffers are known for having numerous programmable outputs and independent power sources for outputs or input/output, allowing them to function as level shifters. Clock buffers can handle single-ended, differential, or both types of signals.
A buffer is a component that generates an output signal of the same magnitude as the input signal. Clock buffers are created with specific qualities that are believed to be beneficial to clock distribution networks (clock trees). A clock buffer can be separated into three parts at a high level, including input, distribution, and output.
The clock buffer market size is projected to reach US$ 3,579.91 million by 2028 from US$ 2,112.53 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2028.
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Clock Buffer Market
Owing to the favorable government policies to boost innovation and reinforce infrastructure capabilities, North America has the highest acceptance and development rate of emerging technologies. As per CBRE's North American Data Center Trends Report 2020, the region’s data center sector was strong in the first half of 2020 due to the implementation of hybrid IT infrastructure by the organizations to develop remote working capabilities. The COVID-19 pandemic in North America has forced companies to implement work-from-home (WFH) strategy to continue business processes during the crisis, which bolstered the demand for big data and data analytics. In 2020, companies explored AI applications and big data analytics to provide insights for users to plan resource use for speciﬁc challenges in medical science and proposed a health model based on AI and big data analytics. However, from the Q1 of 2021, the supply lines of the automotive and electronics industry started to stabilize, and revenue of these industries showcased positive momentum, which subsequently propelled the clock buffer market growth in North America.
Product Developments:
2022: Renesas Electronics Corporation introduced the first clock buffers and multiplexers that meet stringent PCIe Gen6 specifications. The new devices join Renesas' low jitter 9SQ440, 9FGV1002, and 9FGV1006 clock generators to provide clients with a complete PCIe Gen6 timing solution for data center/cloud computing, networking, and high-speed industrial applications. By delivering the first discrete timing solution for PCIe Gen6, Renesas is enabling customers to develop the next generation of high-performance systems.
2021: Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement with Silicon Laboratories Inc. for a smarter, more connected world, under which Skyworks will acquire the Infrastructure & Automotive business of Silicon Labs in an all-cash asset transaction valued at $2.75 billion. The acquisition will accelerate Skyworks’ expansion into the industry’s most important growth segments, including electric and hybrid vehicles, industrial and motor control, power supply, 5G wireless infrastructure, optical data communication, data center, automotive, smart home and several other applications. Skyworks will be uniquely positioned to address a combined market opportunity approaching $20 billion annually.
Renesas Electronics Corporation, Texas Instruments, Infineon Technologies AG, Analog Devices, and Texas Instruments are a few players operating in the global clock buffer market and profiled in this market study.
Growing Number of Data Centers Globally to Drive Market
Data centers have increasingly become a crucial aspect of the modern economy, from the servers operating in SMEs to the organization data centers supporting large business corporations and the plantations running cloud computing services hosted by various technology giants such as Amazon, Facebook, and Google. Various clock buffer manufacturers such as Microchip, Renesas, and others provide a broad spectrum of timing solutions that assure exact, accurate, secure, and robust time for hyperscale applications and colocation data center clients. For instance, in 2022, Renesas introduced clock buffer and multiplexer solutions for various applications, including the Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning, cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and data centers. Further, several industries are exploring cloud offerings and discovering the benefits of data center services to support their needs related to the cloud. For instance, Colt announced the development of its hyperscale data centers in Europe and Asia-Pacific, following the sale of 12 edge colocation centers across Europe. The corporation purchased ten new plots of land in London, Frankfurt, and Paris and undisclosed locations in Japan that will allow it to create roughly 100 megawatt of IT power. These developments directly influence the increasing use of the Internet of Things (IoT), thereby constructing many data centers worldwide. Therefore, the increasing number of data centers boosts the need for data center-based clock buffer products for time synchronization, which creates an opportunity for the clock buffer market.
