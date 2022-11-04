Submit Release
News Search

There were 468 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 288,168 in the last 365 days.

A revelation to Mr Zane’s true identity

"Getting Over Mr Zane - Stepping Out"

Author Harry Stefano creates a second book exposing Mr Zane’s real colors

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revelation after revelation. After the first book, The Gorgeous Mr. Zane, now it’s time to get over him. Harry Stefano’s Getting Over Mr. Zane - Stepping Out shares the experience of a mistress and finding out that her man is not the man she knew of.

Born to a middle-class family, Harry Stefano had a passion for writing early on. Through the ups and downs of her life, she never forgot her one true love, which is writing. Despite the challenges the author faced, Harry never gave up and pursued becoming a writer. At present, she has successfully published three lovely books about love. Getting Over Mr. Zane - Stepping Out is the second part of her book, The Gorgeous Mr. Zane.

Amazon reader Pyellow1 rates the book five stars out of five! “Once more very well written...capturing another snapshot in time. Highlighting economic issues as well as long standing political battles within society. A real book of empowerment and independence...what a great journey!”

Getting Over Mr. Zane - Stepping Out is a journal-like style book where the protagonist writes as if she is writing an entry in her own journal. It is easy to read, and readers will definitely be able to understand the twists and turns that this book has quickly.

Get a copy of this book from Harry Stefano on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and all other leading online bookstores. To know more about the book and author, visit https://www.harrystefano.com/.

About Bookside Press:

Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.

Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

A revelation to Mr Zane’s true identity

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.