A revelation to Mr Zane’s true identity
Author Harry Stefano creates a second book exposing Mr Zane’s real colorsTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revelation after revelation. After the first book, The Gorgeous Mr. Zane, now it’s time to get over him. Harry Stefano’s Getting Over Mr. Zane - Stepping Out shares the experience of a mistress and finding out that her man is not the man she knew of.
Born to a middle-class family, Harry Stefano had a passion for writing early on. Through the ups and downs of her life, she never forgot her one true love, which is writing. Despite the challenges the author faced, Harry never gave up and pursued becoming a writer. At present, she has successfully published three lovely books about love. Getting Over Mr. Zane - Stepping Out is the second part of her book, The Gorgeous Mr. Zane.
Amazon reader Pyellow1 rates the book five stars out of five! “Once more very well written...capturing another snapshot in time. Highlighting economic issues as well as long standing political battles within society. A real book of empowerment and independence...what a great journey!”
Getting Over Mr. Zane - Stepping Out is a journal-like style book where the protagonist writes as if she is writing an entry in her own journal. It is easy to read, and readers will definitely be able to understand the twists and turns that this book has quickly.
Get a copy of this book from Harry Stefano on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and all other leading online bookstores. To know more about the book and author, visit https://www.harrystefano.com/.
