Talisman Casualty Insurance Company Explains Their Services

Las Vegas, Nevada-based Talisman Casualty Insurance Company is pleased to share information about the range of captive insurance options they provide. Talisman Casualty Insurance Company has been providing alternative risk transfer options for liability and property insurance for clients across the world for over a decade.

As Talisman Casualty Insurance Company explains, captive insurance is a unique kind of insurance where an insurance business is created that is completely controlled and owned by its own insureds. The advantage provided by having a captive insurance model is the fact that it insures the risks of its owners.

Using state-of-the-art claims technology, Talisman Casualty is able to further boost the efficiency of its captive insurance process. As they explain, the claims process becomes more efficient because it can be streamlined within the cell, providing participants with a high level of service. Participants within the cell captive are the owners, and the close relationship between the insured participant and claims professionals allows quicker response and resolution to claims which could lead to litigation.

A representative from Talisman Casualty Insurance Company says, “If you want to work with a world-class insurance expert that knows its way in and out of captive insurance, you can rest assured that there is no one better than Talisman. From day one, our goal has been to become the leading provider of captive insurance. We provide a service that is unlike any other; our services are refined, sophisticated, and in line with modern standards. With our captive insurance set up, we are able to provide the perfect insurance solution catered to the unique needs of each and every single one of our clients.”

The firm clarifies that all of Talisman Casualty Insurance Company’s services are personalized to the insurance needs of their clients. From the initial consultation through the setting up of the captive insurance system and more, the company guarantees a representative who will guide the client throughout the whole process. It is a point of pride for the company that its services are tailor-made for each and every one of their clients. The company’s representative says, “Our goal is to stand out from the crowd, and part of that approach is the fact that we are with you throughout the process.”

Talisman Casualty Insurance Company also takes great pride in its team of insurance experts. The company was established by a team with vast years of experience in the insurance industry. Under their direction, they have many individuals who are committed to delivering excellent results. Each client can pick and choose what type of insurance coverage works for their situation.

Talisman Casualty Insurance Company has an excellent track record of success as a captive premium insurer. As the company shares, it has over 7,000 captives licensed all over the world, with a staggering $55 billion of global captive premium. Within the state of Nevada alone, where the company is based and operates, it boasts over 204 captives licensed and over $4 billion captive premiums, all of which are properly structured and managed to provide lower premiums to the insureds.

As a company that has been working in the insurance industry for an extended period, Talisman Casualty Insurance Company is working on expanding the list of services they offer every day. The company’s representative says, “With every new client we take on, we are evolving, and we are increasing our capabilities as well as the quality of the services we provide. Our goal, as it always has been, is to ensure that we can meet the insurance-based needs of any client.”

Those who want to learn more about Talisman Casualty Insurance Company and the various services they provide can find more information on the company’s website. The company encourages interested parties to get in touch with an agent via email or phone. In addition to its website, Talisman Casualty Insurance Company maintains a presence on Facebook where they frequently post updates, shares industry-related insights, and so on. More information about the company can also be found at the following link: Talisman Lawsuits.

