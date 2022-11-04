Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market can revolutionize healthcare Industry. Here's how to unlock its potential

Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market

Increase in incidence of rheumatoid arthritis, upsurge in geriatric population are the major factors that propel growth of rheumatoid arthritis drugs market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market size was estimated at USD 38.85 billion in 2021, and is Anticipated to Garner $62.93 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 2.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends.

Rise in the prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis, surge in geriatric population, and transition from symptom management to slowing the progression of the disease are the major factors that drive the growth of the global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market. On the other hand, side effects associated with the medication and higher cost of biologics & biosimilars restrain the market growth to some extent. Nevertheless, developments in the field of biosimilars and novel biologics are expected to pave the way for new opportunities in the industry.

The leading market players analyzed in the global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market report include

• AbbVie Inc.

• Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

• Novartis AG

• Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

• Pfizer, Inc.

• Johnson & Johnsons Services, Inc

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Celegene Corporations

• MedImmune, LLC,

• Amgen Inc.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market Key Segments:

By Drug Class:-

• Disease-modifying Anti-rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs)

• Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

• Corticosteroids

• Uric Acid Drugs

• Others

By Route of Administration:-

• Oral

• Parenteral

By Sales Channels:-

• Prescription-based Drugs

• Over-the-counter Drugs

By Region

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

The global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market is analyzed across drug class, administration, sales channel, and region. Based on drug class, the disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs segment contributed to nearly four-fifths of the global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market share in 2019 and is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs segment, on the other hand, is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 3.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on route of administration, the parenteral segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market revenue in 2019 and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2027. Simultaneously, the oral segment would register the highest CAGR of 3.1% till 2027.

Based on region, North America generated the highest in 2019, generating more than two-fourths of the global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region would showcase the fastest CAGR of 3.2% by 2027. The other two provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

