Global Ambulatory IV Infusion Pumps Market Growth Trajectory

Ambulatory IV Infusion Pumps Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Ambulatory IV Infusion Pumps Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Ambulatory IV Infusion Pumps Global Market Report 2022”, the ambulatory iv infusion pumps market share is predicted to reach a value of $734.7 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.40%since 2015. The ambulatory iv infusion pumps market growth is expected to increase from $734.7 million in 2020 to $820.8 million in 2025 at a rate of 2.20%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.20% from 2025 and reach $915.5 million in 2030. Growth in the historic period in the ambulatory IV infusion pumps market resulted from rapid growth in the elderly population, economic growth in emerging markets, and technological advancements.

Key Trends In The Ambulatory IV Infusion Pumps Market

Companies in the ambulatory IV infusion pumps market should invest in developing smart pumps that are intelligent intravenous infusion devices that are embedded with a computer software system. The introduction of these smart ambulatory infusion pumps or next-generation intravenous pumps is imparting greater growth opportunities. These smart infusion pumps are equipped with advanced delivery systems that are safe, efficient, and standardized, thus decreasing drug dosing errors through the presence of drug libraries ensuring safe medication administration. Institutions and companies are increasing their research to leverage the usefulness of these devices. For instance, in April 2021, The Joint Commission released a Sentinel Event Alert on smart infusion pumps that contains useful strategies, and optimizing medication safety.

Overview Of The Ambulatory IV Infusion Pumps Market

The ambulatory IV infusion pumps market consists of sales of ambulatory IV infusion pumps and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to deliver drugs and other fluids intravenously.

Ambulatory IV Infusion Pumps Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Disposable Infusion Pumps, Chemotherapy Infusion Pump

• By End-User: Hospitals, Home Healthcare, Other End User

• By Application: Chemotherapy/Oncology, Diabetes, Gastroenterology, Analgesia/Pain Management, Pediatrics/Neonatology, Hematology, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global ambulatory iv infusion pumps market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Baxter International, B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Smith Medical, Terumo Corporation, Fresenius Kabi, Medtronic, ICU MEDICAL INC., IRadimed Corporation, and Mindray.

The market report analyzes ambulatory iv infusion pumps global market size, ambulatory iv infusion pumps market growth drivers, ambulatory iv infusion pumps global global market segments, ambulatory iv infusion pumps global market major players, ambulatory iv infusion pumps global market growth across geographies, and ambulatory iv infusion pumps global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

