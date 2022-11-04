Precision Disposal Expands Dumpster Rental Service to Brevard County FL
Precision Disposal, quickly becoming an industry leader in Dumpster Rentals, has opened yet another branch in Melbourne FloridaMELBOURNE, FLORIDA, USA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Precision Disposal ( A Dumpster Company) has been highly invested in expanding through superior customer service and a unique delivery system within the dumpster rental niche. Precision Disposal was founded by Nick Bennett with the first branch located in Plymouth MA and has been expanding throughout MA and Florida in the last 12 months.
Precision Disposal has now opened another branch on the East Coast of Florida, Melbourne Dumpsters by Precision Disposal, as Nick will be moving to FL and operating in this area whilst also operating the branch in MA, having launched emergency efforts in the last 45 days for Hurricane Ian on the west coast, sustaining a growing branch in Port St Lucie and launching another branch earlier this year in Boca Raton.
“Melbourne is a strategic location that is poised to grow exponentially in the next 5-10 years. With the expansion of the remote work option, people are ditching the high costs associated with living in areas with bad weather and heading south. Melbourne has positioned itself to be one of the leading inbound landing locations for out-of-state newcomers, and my wife loved the Viera/South Rockledge areas for their beauty and well-rounded school systems for our kids, the relative proximity to Orlando will play out nicely as our family matures as well!”
If you’re in need of a dumpster rental in Melbourne FL Precision Disposal will soon be the call to make!
The dumpster rental niche has become a flooded market since 2021, with a lot of people entering and quickly exiting as the barrier to entry seems low, and riding on the coattail of demand exceeding the pre-existing local vendor availabilities. There have been hundreds if not thousands of people who have purchased dumpster setups in the hopes of capitalizing on this rush with no real business plan or experience in operating a business and have lost big time.
However, Precision Disposal has taken an often overlooked approach to its business development and growth strategies, do it slowly, do it correctly, justify growth, and then grow. Contrary to what it sounds like, this generates speed, the speed most hope to have.
However, where others falter is making their objective "go fast". When you move with the intention of being fast in business you miss things, signals your business isn’t growing organically anymore, or one or more of your lead sources is drying up, or being able to identify weak points within an operation before it is too late. Additionally, money management has been a large obstacle for newcomers to the dumpster industry.
Here is how most newcomers to the industry look at it- “I need a truck and dumpsters, and I need to know 10-20 people/companies who use dumpsters and the pricing of my competitors, some logos and I’m in business!” This sounds rational, but the truth, as far as founder Nick Bennett is concerned, centers around 4 main principals
1) Get lead flow before you buy equipment/Justify purchases with recurring data
2) You need 10x more leads than you think to sustain nominal growth, let alone phenomenal growth (Courtesy of his reading The 10x Rule)
3) Be better in every way with respect to servicing the client
4) Do not rely solely on a marketing strategy that requires you to already be doing business
Bennett explains: “Having equipment logos, and some friends is not the foundation of a long-lasting business in this industry, you need consistent lead flow from outside your network, you need confirmation and consistent need for the equipment you intend to buy, and you cannot expect to compete on price, you just need to outperform, outwork, and out service the competition in every way possible. Additionally, with respect to marketing, folks don’t often realize that while logos on the trucks and dumpsters are fantastic, they cannot generate business if they are not already, consistently out on the road, on job sites, and already making money, you need to get in front of people even when and if you’re not rolling.”
Nick Bennett also owns Precision Digital Solutions, the digital marketing agency and SEO Company responsible for propping Precision Disposal up and into the public’s eye as an industry leader. Nick continues “Precision Digital’s baseline marketing strategy involves being visible 24/7 online, in the best position possible, which is where most people go when they need a service they haven’t gotten before, or when their current vendor lets them down and they need an alternate solution”
Precision Disposal is also looking to partner with operators for future locations as they look to expand across Florida and the southern coasts of the United States., and if you're a customer in need of a dumpster rental service Melbourne FL, give Precision a call!
