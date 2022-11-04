Global Breast Imaging Devices Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Breast Imaging Devices Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Breast Imaging Devices Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Breast Imaging Devices Global Market Report 2022”, the breast imaging devices market is predicted to reach a value of $3,841.2 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $3,841.2 million in 2020 to $5,088.8 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.8%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2025 and reach $6,449.8 million in 2030. Growth in the historic period in the breast imaging devices market resulted from growth in the number of healthcare facilities, economic growth in emerging markets, rapid technological advances, rising prevalence of breast cancer and aging female population.

Key Trends In The Breast Imaging Devices Market

Hospitals and diagnostic service providers are increasingly using portable breast imaging devices due to the convenience it offers. Portable breast imaging devices are easy to use and offers mobility capabilities. Portable breast imaging devices is adoption rates is steadily increasing within emergency and intensive care units in hospitals and homecare organizations. This equipment allows faster interventions for acute events, and better monitoring. Some portable breast imaging devices providers include Viera™ Portable Breast Ultrasound and Niramai.

Overview Of The Breast Imaging Devices Market

The breast imaging devices market consists of sales of breast imaging devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture breast imaging devices. Breast imaging devices are medical devices used in the diagnosis of medical conditions related to the breast such as breast cancer.

Breast Imaging Devices Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Tomosynthesis, Breast Ultrasound, Breast MRI, Mammography, Nuclear Imaging, Other Product Types

• By Technology: Ionizing, Non Ionizing

• By Geography: The global breast imaging devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Siemens Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Dilon Technologies Inc, Hologic Inc, Gamma Medica Inc, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, SonoCine Inc, Philips Healthcare, Toshiba Corporation

