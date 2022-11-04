Read more about Gov. Kemp Extends Gas Tax Suspension and Supply Chain State of Emergency Ahead of Looming Diesel Shortage

Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today signed two executive orders extending the temporary suspension of the state motor fuel and locomotive fuel tax as well as the supply chain state of emergency. As colder months and the holiday season quickly approaches, hardworking Georgians are still facing 40-year high inflation caused by bad policies in Washington, D.C. The recently announced decision that OPEC will decrease oil production will further exacerbate high gas prices, following the Biden administration's refusal to promote American energy independence and his depletion of the U.S. strategic oil reserve to its lowest level since 1984. Both orders signed today will be effective through December 11, 2022, and can be found here. "As another holiday season and a looming diesel shortage approaches, Georgians are still facing record high inflation, growing costs at the grocery store just before Thanksgiving, and high prices at the pump as they prepare to travel to see family, all due to a complete failure of leadership in Washington," said Governor Brian Kemp. "While we can't fix everything politicians have broken, our responsible approach to reopening our economy while prioritizing both lives and livelihoods allows us to deliver needed relief by continuing to suspend our state's gas tax. Alongside our partners in the legislature, we will continue working to ease the burden felt by Georgia's families who deserve to have safe, warm, and prosperous holidays." "Georgians continue to struggle under the problems and generational inflation stoked by Democrats in D.C.," said Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan. "Meanwhile, Governor Kemp is stepping up to provide needed relief as we head into the Thanksgiving and Christmas season so that hardworking Georgians can enjoy both their families and holidays with a little more of their hard-earned dollars available for other expenses during this busy time of year. I applaud his leadership and commend this action." "Governor Kemp continues to lead – protecting hardworking Georgians and our economy,” said Speaker David Ralston. “His continued partnership with the General Assembly has saved Georgians hundreds of millions of dollars at the pump while Washington has done nothing. I appreciate his stewardship and focus on issues that impact every Georgia family.” Because of Governor Kemp and the General Assembly's fiscally conservative approach to budgeting, Georgia can confidently extend the state motor fuel and locomotive tax suspension to help curb historic gas prices. Since the temporary suspension was implemented, Georgia’s average gas price has remained one of the lowest in the nation and is currently the lowest at $3.13 per gallon, according to AAA. Since the state tax on motor fuel was first suspended in March of this year, Georgians have saved approximately $950 million at the pump.