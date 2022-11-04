Global Camping And Caravanning Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Camping And Caravanning Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Camping And Caravanning Global Market Report 2022”, the camping and caravanning market size is predicted to reach a value of $44,124.8 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.90% since 2015. The camping and caravanning market share is expected to grow from $44,124.8 million in 2020 to $60,765.9 million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The camping and caravanning market is expected to grow from $60,765.9 million in 2025 to $76,324.9 million in 2030 at a CAGR of 4.70%. Growth in the historic period resulted from cheaper alternative to traditional vacations, rise in disposable income, rapid technological advances, aging population and early retirement.

Key Trends In The Camping And Caravanning Market

Young campers are more inclined towards eco camping, with little to no impact on the environment. Eco-camping includes sites that maintain a low carbon footprint, use recycled rainwater, have their own renewable electricity supplies, have a working farm on site, and use only local produce in their offerings. Also, eco-Friendly camping includes tools such as biodegradable soap and toothpaste, rechargeable batteries, reusable bottles, biodegradable stove/grill, and others.

Overview Of The Camping And Caravanning Market

The camping and caravanning market consists of sales of camping and caravanning services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that operate sites to accommodate campers and their equipment, including tents, tent trailers, travel trailers, and RVs (recreational vehicles), as well as those that operate sites with holiday camps, parks with chalets, static caravan accommodation and associated facilities such as toilets and showers, laundries, restaurants, convenience stores, swimming pools, patio sites, games, horse riding, fishing, entertainment complexes, fairgrounds, and others. The lodging options at campgrounds can include deluxe cabins, glamping tents, and log-style camping cabins with beds.

Camping And Caravanning Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: RV (Recreational Vehicle) Parks And Campgrounds, Recreational And Vacation Camps

• By Geography: The global camping and caravanning market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Bourne Leisure Holdings Limited, Sun Communities, Equity Lifestyle Properties, Parkdean Holidays Limited, Kampgrounds Of America, Inc.

