Global Biologics Market Growth Trajectory

Biologics Drugs Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Biologics Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Biologics Global Market Report 2022”, the biologics market size is predicted to reach a value of $253,414.8 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $253,414.8 million in 2020 to $420,551.5 million in 2025 at a rate of 10.7%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2025 and reach $664,744.2 million in 2030. Growth in the historic period resulted from aging population, government initiatives, ability to command high prices, and increased need for immunology.

Key Trends In The Biologics Market

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has revised its regulations to eliminate outdated biologics requirements, thus allowing drug manufacturers to employ new manufacturing technologies and testing capabilities. Standard preparations (standard solutions containing a precisely known concentration of an element), which help to ensure safety, purity and potency of biologics, can now be obtained from sources other than the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), or can be developed internally by the biologics license applicant. The FDA has also removed a rule (Section 610.21 of FDA code) which specifies minimal potency limits to be met for certain antibodies and antigens. In addition, the FDA is also updating regulations (Section 610.53 of FDA code) regarding storage periods and storage conditions for biologics. These amendments in regulations are expected to increase regulatory flexibility by allowing the pharmaceutical industry and the FDA to incorporate current scientific technologies in the manufacture of licensed biological products. The number of new drug approvals was 48 in 2019, and increased to 53 in 2020. The new biologic product approvals in 2019 were 10 and as of October 2020 new biologic product approvals were 9.

Overview Of The Biologics Market

The biologics market consists of sales of biologics and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce biologics or biosimilars to treat and prevent various microbial diseases and cancers. The biologics market comprises companies manufacturing biological products that are derived from genetically modified proteins and human genes. Biologics products include a wide range of recombinant therapeutic proteins, gene therapy tissues, somatic cells, vaccines, and allergenics.

Biologics Global Market Report 2022 covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Therapeutic Proteins: Metabolic Disorders Therapeutic Proteins, Cancer Therapeutic Proteins, Cardiovascular Therapeutic Proteins, Immunological Therapeutic Proteins, Other Therapeutic Proteins

• By Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS): Anti-Cancer MAbs, Immunological MAbS, Anti-Infective Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbs), Neuropharmacological MAbs, Cardiovascular And Cerebrovascular MAbS, Others - Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbs)

• By Vaccines Anti-Infective Vaccines, Autoimmunity Vaccines, Others-Vaccines

• By Geography: The global biologics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson, Amgen, Sanofi S.A, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxosmithKline, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals and CSL.

