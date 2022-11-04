Manila is Set to Welcome the World to Inaugural Philippine Blockchain Week

November 28-December 4, 2022 at Newport World Resorts, Manila

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Philippine Blockchain Week is proud to welcome international and local thought leaders from the digital and blockchain industries from Nov. 28 to Dec. 4, 2022, at the Newport World Resorts in Manila. Early Bird tickets are now available at www.PhilBlockchainWeek.com.

With a population of 110 million people that has a median age of 25, and the highest internet and NFT penetration rate of a digital population, the Philippines is at the intersection of innovation, early adoption, and job creation for the global digital sector.

Philippine Blockchain Week was created by a group of the country's cutting edge thought leaders from web2 and web3 to facilitate this education, opportunity, and growth in the Philippines. Spearheaded by Donald Lim, who is considered the Father of Digital Marketing in the Philippines, and Chezka Gonzales, a pilot and Founder of Women of Substance NFT, they have assembled an all-star team of partner organizations including Fintech Alliance.Ph, Institute of Corporate Directors, Management Association of the Philippines (MAP), International Council of Small Business PH (ICSB), JCI Manila, Rotary District 3830, NFT Philippines, Women in Blockchain Philippines, Women in Blockchain Asia, IT & Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP), and the Internet & Mobile Marketing Association of the Philippines (IMMAP), as well event sponsors Newport World Resorts and Philippine Airlines.

Producer Donald Lim shared: "Philippine Blockchain Week has two goals: to fortify Filipinos with cutting-edge skills and knowledge to be competitive on a global scale in industries of the future; and to showcase the Philippines as the "Blockchain Capital of Asia."

Among the planned activities for Philippine Blockchain Week include featured sessions with renowned experts about blockchain, fintech, the metaverse, VC-startup matchmaking, an NFT & Gaming expo, multiple after-parties, and networking events.

Producer Chezka Gonzales, added "We are proud to facilitate space where global business opportunities will be created. Now that the world has opened up again, it is a prime time to connect, collaborate and launch successful ventures."

Other key partners in Philippine Blockchain Week include Rico Pang, Group CEO, Sanctum Global Ventures; Kate Hancock, Founder, Metaverse XYZ; Daniel Robbins, CEO IBH Media; Oscar Tan Abing, Jr., Founder & CEO, Anotoys Collectiverse; Jay Ha, Co-founder, IP3; James Lim, CEO, Meta Persona; Tara Kwon, Co-founder, Hyped Collective and Janelle Barretto, CEO, JB7 Consulting.

Early bird tickets are available in a limited quantity at www.PhilBlockchainWeek.com

