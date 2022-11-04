Global Clear Aligners Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Clear Aligners Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Clear Aligners Global Market Report 2022”, the clear aligners market size is predicted to reach a value of $1,369.7 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% since 2015. The clear aligners market is expected to grow from $1,369.7 million in 2020 to $3,122.9 million in 2025 at a rate of 17.9%. The clear aligners market growth is then expected to increase at a CAGR of 19.3% from 2025 and reach $7,536.1 million in 2030. Growth in the historic period resulted from high prevalence of malocclusions, growing demand for dental services in emerging markets, and favorable government initiatives.

Key Trends In The Clear Aligners Market

Players in the clear aligners industry are increasingly leveraging artificial intelligence technology to improve dental service offerings. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a branch of computer science that deals with the stimulation of human intelligence through robotic devices. The predictive analytics offered by machine learning; a branch of Artificial Intelligence helps the practitioners to target their patients by analyzing a large volume of patient data. Also, the clear aligner providers are availing chat bots in their websites to talk to patients with automated replies. Chat bots are software applications that use artificial intelligence to stimulate conversation with humans

Clear Aligners Market Overview

The clear aligners market consists of sales of teeth aligners and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are used to are used to straighten misaligned or crooked teeth. Clear aligners are orthodontic devices that are transparent and made of special material covering a series of tight-fitting custom-made mouthpieces that assist in correcting misaligned teeth. These aligners works similar to braces but are virtually invisible and often removable, providing convenience and flexibility.

Clear Aligners Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Soft, Hard, Medium

• By Material Type: Polyurethane Plastic, Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG), Poly-Vinyl Chloride (PVC), Other Material Types

• By Application: Hospitals, Dental And Orthodontic Clinics

• By Age: Children, Adults

• By Geography: The global clear aligners market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Align Technology, Henry Schein, Institut Straumann, The 3M Company, Danaher Corporation (Ormco Corporation), Dentsply Sirona, Scheu Dental, Great Lakes Dental Technologies, TP Orthodontics

