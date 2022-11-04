Interactive Display Market Booming Worldwide with Industry Analysis, Upcoming Trends, Growth and Future Scope by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rise of Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR/VR) is increasing requirements for advanced display panels, which is driving global interactive display market

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global interactive display market size is expected to reach USD 18.81 Billion at a revenue CAGR of 8.1% in 2030, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by burgeoning smart appliance user base and growing public requirements for premium display panels. Advancements in OLED technology and component simplification also help technology to improve owing to a developing trend in the interactive display panel sector. Also, display panels are being used as a digital signage in industries including sports, media, and entertainment. For instance, on January 6, 2021, Samsung introduced NeoQLED line as a way to improve the QLED series, which combines micro-LED illumination with quantum dot technology.

Furthermore, technological advancements and rising adoption across a number of applications, including tablets, smartphones, laptops, and smart TVs, are expected to drive market revenue growth. Increased Over-The-Top (OTT) content availability is propelling demand for the wireless display sector for consumer applications. Another important factor driving market growth for interactive displays in corporate applications is cost savings, which can be realized through easy setup and reduced time spent setting up meeting rooms.

Digital signage and kiosks are increasingly using interactive displays as they offer a more individualised user experience. In addition to displaying information tailored to each person's requirements and interests, interactive signage transforms viewers into users who can participate and express their choices. In stores, eateries, and hotels, these displays are used. Additionally, as more cities transition to becoming smart cities, demand for interactive kiosks and signage is expanding. This is because interactive displays are crucial to the transformation of cities into smart cities.

The prominent players profiled in the report are:

SAMSUNG, NEC Corporation, LG Communication Center, D&O, Sharp Corporation, Planar, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, ViewSonic Corporation, Elo Touch Solutions, Inc., Pro Display, BenQ, Meridian Kiosks, and Promethean Limited.

Furthermore, the report covers a comprehensive overview of the key regions and market segmentation into types and applications. The regional analysis of the global interactive display market considers key geographical regions of the world to study different aspects of the market. The market is segmented into key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Compatibility of wireless displays with 4K technology enables higher quality content and is driving usage in consumer electronics devices. Increased adoption of various wireless display technologies as a result of firms introducing innovative products is also contributing to market revenue growth. However, as technology develops, manufacturing processes grow more delicate and complex, increasing cost of developing technologies such as flexible or foldable substrate panels. Market revenue growth is being constrained by all of these issues.

Emergen Research has segmented the global interactive display market based on product type, panel type, panel size, technology, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Interactive Whiteboard

Interactive Table

Interactive Monitor

Interactive Kiosk

Interactive Video Wall

Others

Panel Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Flat

Flexible

Transparent

Panel Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Less than 32”

33” - 42”

43 “- 55 “

56 “- 65 “

66 “- 70 “

71 “- 80 “

81 “- 90 “

Over 90 “

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

LCD

LED

OLED

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Retail & Hospitality

BFSI

Industrial

Healthcare

Corporate & Government

Transportation

Education

Sports and Entertainment

Others

The report covers the analysis of the factors anticipated to drive the Global interactive display Market growth over the forecast period of 2022-2030. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report considers 2021 as the base year and 2019-2020 as the historical years. It puts examines drivers and restraints of the interactive display market and analyzes their impact on the industry throughout the forecast period.

Forecasts to 2030 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects

• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2030, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

• You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising interactive display prices and recent developments.

This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, “V”, “L”, “W” and “U” are discussed in this report.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available as per the client’s requirements. Please connect with us to know more about the report, and our team will ensure you get the report tailored according to your needs.

