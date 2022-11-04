Global Diabetes Care Devices Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Diabetes Care Devices Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Diabetes Care Devices Global Market Report 2022”, the diabetes care devices market share is predicted to reach a value of $39,508.5 million in 2020, having grown at 7.2% since 2015 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% to nearly $54,309.8 million by 2025. Global diabetes care devices market size growth in the historic period resulted from increasing diabetes prevalence, economic growth, public health insurance reforms, increased geriatric population, and increased healthcare expenditure.

Key Trends In The Diabetes Care Devices Market

One of the latest innovations in the diabetes care devices is the use of stick free glucose testing. Stick free glucose testing is advantageous as frequent needle sticks to test blood sugar are unpleasant. Testing blood sugar helps make decisions about a patients’ lifestyle such as what to eat, how often to exercise, and insulin dosing. Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), helps patients avoid the stick. CGM measures patients’ blood sugar every few minutes via a tiny sensor inserted under the skin of the belly or arm, and sends the results wirelessly to a pump, smartphone, or other device

Overview Of The Diabetes Care Devices Market

The diabetes care devices (or) equipment market consists of sales of diabetes care devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce diabetes care devices used to monitor and control blood glucose levels in diabetic patients. This industry includes establishments that produce blood glucose test strips, continuous glucose monitoring devices, and blood glucose meters used to check blood glucose levels; insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors used to inject insulin; and others.

Diabetes Care Devices Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Diabetes Care Devices Market Segmentation

• By Type: Blood Glucose Test Strips, Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors, Lancing Devices And Equipment, Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices And Equipment, Blood Glucose Meters

• By Lancing Devices Type: Safety Lancets, Specialty Lancets, Standard Lancets

• By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End Users

• By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

• By Product: Instruments/Equipment, Disposables

• By Geography: The global diabetes care devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

• By Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Type- Sensors, Transmitter, Insulin Pumps

Diabetes Care Devices Market 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of diabetes care devices market. The market report analyzes diabetes care devices market size, diabetes care devices global market growth drivers, diabetes care devices global market segments, diabetes care devices global market major players, diabetes care devices global market growth, diabetes care devices market growth across geographies, and diabetes care devices market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC