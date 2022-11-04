Global Cloud Services Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Cloud Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Cloud Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Cloud Services Global Market Report 2022”, the cloud services market share is predicted to grow from $394.7 billion in 2021 to $459.43 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The cloud services market is expected to grow to $739.69 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.6%. The impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) is expected to drive the cloud services market growth in the forecast period as the increasing number of people are working from home due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally that restrict the gathering of people in public places.

Request a Sample now to gain a better understanding of cloud services market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3569&type=smp

Key Trends In The Cloud Services Market

Cloud service providers are increasingly using artificial intelligence to increase the efficiency and speed of cloud computing services. Artificial intelligence leverages computers and machines to mimic the problem-solving and decision-making capabilities of the human mind. Using AI in cloud services can increase productivity and efficiency while automating repetitive tasks and supporting human capabilities. The advantages of using AI for cloud-based services include lowering adoption costs, facilitates co-creation, innovation, and driving AI-powered transformation for enterprises. Cloud service providers can use AI-powered network security tools to track and evaluate network traffic. For example, the IBM cloud park for automation and Amazon GuardDut are some of the AI based cloud services that are used for providing prebuilt workflows for AI-powered automation and for threat detecting. In addition, in 2020, Salesforce, the leading customer relationship management platform introduced a tool named Einstein, which offers the ability to capture customer data, making it easier to track and personalize customer relationships.

Overview Of The Cloud Services Market

The cloud services market report consists of sales of cloud services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide cloud services used for the delivery of information technology resources and applications on-demand through an internet platform. Companies in the cloud services market provide access to servers, storage, databases and a broad set of application services managed by a hardware networking. This market includes sales of storage servers which are used to store, access, secure and manage digital data, files and services. It also includes sales of public cloud services, private cloud services, hybrid cloud services and multi-cloud services offered by providers are included.

Learn more on the global cloud services market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cloud-services-global-market-report

Cloud Services Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Software as a service (SaaS), Platform as a service (PaaS), Infrastructure as a service (IaaS), Business Process as a service (BPaaS)

• By End-User Industry: BFSI, Media And Entertainment, IT and Telecommunications, Energy And Utilities, Government And Public Sector, Retail And Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Others

• By Application: Storage, Backup, and Disaster Recovery, Application Development and Testing, Database Management, Business Analytics, Integration and Orchestration, Customer Relationship Management, Others

• By Deployment Model: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud

• By Organisation Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises

• By Geography: The global cloud services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Microsoft, Amazon.com Inc., SAP SE, International Business, Machines Corporation, Nippon Telegraph And Telephone Corp, Intel Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., Apple, Tencent Holdings Co Ltd and Orange SA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Cloud Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides a cloud services global market overview along with the cloud services global market report which analyzes cloud services global market size, cloud services global market growth drivers, cloud services global market segments, cloud services global market major players, cloud services global market growth across geographies, and cloud services global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The cloud services global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

Not what you were looking for? Go through similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Internet of Things (IoT) Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/iot-global-market-report

Augmented Reality In Training And Education Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/augmented-reality-in-training-and-education-global-market-report

Big Data and Analytics Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/big-data-and-analytics-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Check out our:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC