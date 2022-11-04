(Video) Iran’s relentless uprising continues with night rallies across the country

The ongoing nationwide uprising throughout Iran is now marking its 49th day on Thursday, following a busy night of protest gatherings, roadblocks, and other protesting measures by the Iranian people in major cities in Karaj and Arak, in central Iran.

In an important development in Washington, more than 2,000 academics from universities across the United States have written to U.S. President Joe Biden urging him to support the Iranian people & students engaged in anti-government protests across the country.

Locals in the city of Karaj, west of Tehran, are marking the 40th day of Hadith Najafi’s murder by the regime’s oppressive security forces. They began chanting, “Death to the dictator!” and “This is the year Ali (Khamenei) is overthrown!”

In the city of Arak, central Iran, locals gathered to mark the seventh day of the killing of Mehrshad Shahidi by the regime’s security forces. The participants in this rally began chanting: “So many years of crimes! Death to the mullahs’ regime!”

Iranian opposition , the (NCRI) President-elect Maryam Rajavi praised the Iranian people in their continuing protests rallies against the mullahs’ regime. She said, "Freedom and equality, only realized by overthrowing the clerical regime,”

PARIS, FRANCE, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ongoing nationwide uprising throughout Iran is now marking its 49th day on Thursday, following a busy night of protest gatherings, roadblocks, and other protesting measures by the Iranian people in major cities in Iran.

In an important development in Washington, more than 2,000 academics from universities across the United States have written to U.S. President Joe Biden urging him to do more to support the Iranian people engaged in anti-government protests across the country, emphasizing many of these protesters are coming out of Iranian universities and schools as young Iranians take to the streets and face off against the country’s brutal security services.

Protests in Iran have to this day expanded to at least 213 cities. Over 500 people have been killed and more than 25,000 are arrested by the regime’s forces, according to sources of the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK). The names of 324 killed protesters have been published by the PMOI/MEK.

Thursday began with reports of demonstrations and strikes by students at the Islamic Azad University in the city of Marivan and the protesting students chanting, “College students would rather die than live in shame!”

Activists in Kermanshah and Marivan are reporting that store owners and merchants in the city’s Dowlat Abad district are on strike in solidarity with the nationwide uprising.

After nightfall people in several districts of the capital Tehran and other cities including Karaj, Tabriz, Mashhad, Qazvin, Fasa, Rasht, Bukan, Marivan, and more were in the streets continuing the nationwide uprising.

Many were seen chanting anti-regime slogans specifically targeting the mullahs’ dictator, Ali Khamenei. The regime’s oppressive security forces in various cities and areas of Tehran were seen opening fire on the locals’ peaceful gatherings.

Locals in the city of Karaj, west of Tehran, are marking the 40th day of Hadith Najafi’s murder by the regime’s oppressive security forces.

They began chanting, “Death to the dictator!” and “This is the year Seyed Ali (Khamenei) is overthrown!” while clashing with the regime’s security forces after being attacked by the oppressive forces.

Reports indicate protesters have torched a vehicle of the security forces and made their units flee the scene. These ceremonies are becoming scenes of anti-regime rallies across the country.

In the city of Arak, central Iran, locals gathered to mark the seventh day of the killing of Mehrshad Shahidi by the regime’s security forces. The participants in this rally began chanting:

“So many years of crimes! Death to the mullahs’ regime!” “Fear us as we’re all together!”

Similar gatherings were held in the cities of Fuladshahr, Qazvin, Rasht, Amol, and Chalus. In Fuladshahr, a large crowd of people gathered in memory of Mahsa Muguie on the 40th day of her murder by the regime’s security forces.

Protesters drove back security forces who had attacked them. They also forced the regime’s oppressive security forces who attacked their gathering to flee. Many people were hit when the attacking forces opened fire on the peaceful gathering.

In the city of Amol in northern Iran people gathered to mark the 40th day of the murder of 33-year-old Ghazaleh Chalabi. In the city of Rasht, also in northern Iran, locals held a similar rally marking the 40th day of the murder of Behnam Layeghpour.

Authorities closed a cemetery and prevented people from holding a gathering marking the 40th day of the murder of Amir Hossein Shams by the regime’s oppressive security forces. Locals in Qasr-e Shirin in western Iran also gathered to mark the 40th day of Afshin Asham’s murder by the regime’s oppressive security forces. “Death to Khamenei!” they were chanting.

The parents of Iran’s national hero, Navid Afkari, participated in a ceremony in memory of Javad Heydari, a protester killed by the regime’s security forces.

Starting on Wednesday morning, students in numerous universities and high schools checkered across the country relentlessly pursued their protest gatherings against the regime’s escalating crackdown through their official security forces and plainclothes agents.

There were many reports indicating the regime had dispatched its Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) members in plainclothes to quell all anti-regime protests, only to see the Iranian people standing their ground and continuing their rallies.

People in the cities of Tehran, Tabriz, Arak, and others were protesting well into the night and targeting regime-associated buildings with Molotov cocktails.

Those chanting slogans were directly targeting the regime’s senior ranks and calling for regime change in Iran by the people of Iran. All the while, strong criticism is being directed at both the IRGC and the paramilitary Basij Force.

“Death to the dictator!” and “Death to Khamenei!” referring to regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and “Death to the oppressor! Be it the Shah or [Khamenei]!” are being heard in more cities throughout Iran.

Iranian opposition the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) President-elect Maryam Rajavi praised the Iranian people in their continuing protests rallies against the mullahs’ regime.

“On Day 49 of Iran’s protests, students at Sistan & Baluchestan University chanted, ‘Freedom, equality, Kurd, Baluch, & Azeri,’ insisting on the desire for democracy and equality for all ethnic groups in Iran, only realized by overthrowing the clerical regime,” she said.

“Freedom-loving people and youths marked the 40th day of martyrdom of Hannaneh Kia, the beloved daughter of the people of Nowshahr, despite shootings by repressive forces.

Crying out, ‘Khamenei will be overthrown this year,’ they called for justice for the slain children of Iran,” the NCRI President-elect continued.

The protests in Iran began following the death of Mahsa Amini. Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a 22-year-old woman from the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, who traveled to Tehran with her family, was arrested on Tuesday, September 13, at the entry of Haqqani Highway by the regime’s so-called “Guidance Patrol” and transferred to the “Moral Security” agency.

She was brutally beaten by the morality police and died of her wounds in a Tehran hospital on September 16. The event triggered protests that quickly spread across Iran and rekindled the people’s desire to overthrow the regime.

Brief on Iran Nationwide Uprising November 3, 2022

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

