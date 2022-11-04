Leaf Group Wins Three Comparably Awards Honoring Company’s Industry-Leading Work Environment

Leading Consumer Internet Company Recognized for its Competitive Compensation, Outstanding Benefits & Employee Happiness

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaf Group , a Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC) subsidiary, has been honored with three Comparably Awards for its industry-leading benefits and work environment. The company received awards for “ Happiest Employees ,” “ Best Company Compensation ” and “ Best Company Perks & Benefits .” Based on employee feedback, Leaf Group was recognized by Comparably for its quarterly awards which recognize companies with exceptional culture, diversity, inspiring executive leadership, competitive compensation and other employee benefits.



Leaf Group is a leading consumer internet company made up of a collection of brands that reaches an audience of over 58 million across growing and passionate categories like health and wellness, fitness, home, art and design, pets, travel, and DIY. The company’s popular digital publishing and e-commerce platforms include Well+Good, Society6, Saatchi Art, Hunker, Livestrong.com and OnlyInYourState.

“At Leaf Group, we’ve always recognized that providing strong and competitive benefits is essential to retaining great employees,” said Sean Moriarty, Chief Executive Officer for Leaf Group. “We have long been focused on building a terrific place to work and are honored to be recognized again this year by Comparably for the workplace environment we have created at Leaf Group.”

Leaf Group has consistently been recognized as a leading employer for its stellar work environment. The company was previously awarded “Best Company Culture,” “Best Company Leadership,” “50 Best CEO’s for Women,” and “50 Best CEO’s for Diversity” by Comparably.

Comparably is a workplace culture and compensation monitoring site with a mission to provide more transparent and rewarding workplaces. Comparably’s “Best Place To Work” list is derived from reviews provided by employees who anonymously rated their company on Comparably.com over a 12-month period. The final data set of winners are compiled from over 15 million ratings across 70,000 companies.

Leaf Group is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com .