Phase One Updates Software for Rainbow Multispectral Imaging Solution to Support iXH Achromatic Camera Systems
EINPresswire.com/ -- Phase One has announced a major software update for their fully automated Rainbow Multispectral Imaging (MSI) Solution. Designed for the scientific analysis of objects via multispectral light, this update expands the solution’s integration with Phase One’s unrivaled high resolution iXH Achromatic camera systems.
Phase One’s MSI solution automates the capture and analysis process for multiband and narrowband imaging used for research, forensics & industrial purposes. By integrating the application of achromatic cameras, users can have maximum confidence in the analysis results of black and white pixels within their image stacks.
This software update accompanies other performance improvements that expand and simplify the solution, enabling its use without extensive training. Automatic Exposure Compensation further enhances the solution’s automation capabilities. Exposure offsets will now be automatically applied to incorrectly exposed images, removing the need to manually restart the calibration. Users will receive additional flexibility from the Single Pixel Readout feature, allowing them to analyze the value at a single point of an image within the captured image stack. Further workflow optimizations are achieved by the possibility to Save and Reuse analysis settings on subsequent images as well as the additional Power Options for extensive light management for multiband imaging.
“Part of our comprehensive digitization center is our Phase One Rainbow Multispectral Imaging Solution that provides us with additional analysis capabilities, uncovering invisible details in our collection. This update shows that Phase One has continuously listened to our feedback and integrated it into their product development,” said Andreas Schlüter, Head of the digitization department at the Herzogin Amalia Bibliothek Weimar.
Phase One designs its solutions on a modular platform, and the company is dedicated to constantly expanding and innovating based on customer feedback.
For more information and technical details, please see: https://digitization.phaseone.com/products/complete-solutions/multispectral-imaging/
Pricing and availability
Phase One offers the iXH achromatic camera system as part of the Rainbow Multispectral Imaging Solution. The Phase One Rainbow Multispectral Imaging Solution is available now. Pricing starts at 57,990 EUR. Please contact Phase One or your local Phase One Cultural Heritage Specialist Partner.
About Phase One
Phase One A/S is a leading provider of high-end imaging technology for aerial mapping, industrial inspection, cultural heritage digitization and commercial photography. Based in Copenhagen, Denmark, and with regional offices in New York, Denver, Cologne, Tel Aviv, Tokyo, Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong, Phase One nurtures long-term relationships with customers, technology partners and its global network of distributors, often playing the role of digital imaging partner to customers with special requirements. It is with this passion for service that Phase One continually exceeds customer expectations and drives the imaging industry forward.
Phase One is a registered trademark of Phase One A/S. All other brand or product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.
