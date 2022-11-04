Global Hydrogen Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Hydrogen Market 2022 - By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Hydrogen Global Market Report 2022”, the hydrogen market reached a value of nearly $9.80 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% since 2015. The hydrogen market is expected to grow from $9.80 billion in 2020 to $12.17 billion in 2025 at a rate of 4.4%. The growth in the hydrogen market is mainly due to the growing demand from energy, oil and gas end user industries which is expected to drive the demand for hydrogen. The hydrogen market is expected to grow from $12.17 billion in 2025 to $15.01 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 4.3%. Hydrogen gas mergers and acquisitions (M&A) are expected to increase in the coming years.

Key Trends In The Hydrogen Market

Companies involved in the hydrogen market are implementing smart meters to monitor the flow of the gas. The small size and high speed of hydrogen molecules make the monitoring of gas difficult. Smart meters use ultrasonic functionality instead of traditional mechanical diaphragms to correctly determine the flow rate of hydrogen gas. These meters also use timing circuits that are capable of measuring accurate ‘Time of Flight (ToF)’ of hydrogen molecules. Companies and end distributors of hydrogen for domestic and commercial purposes are using smart meters to eliminate manual meter reading, accurately billing customers, initiate dynamic pricing, monitor grid losses, optimize grid performance, and achieve optimal efficiency.

Overview Of The Hydrogen Market

The hydrogen market consists of the sales of hydrogen by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that manufacture hydrogen ingas or liquid forms. Hydrogen is an active agent in oil refineries and an important ingredient in a range of other industries including chemical production, metal refining, food processing and electronics manufacturing. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Hydrogen Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Mode Of Distribution- Pipeline, High Pressure Tube Trailers, Cylinder

• By End User– Chemicals, Refining, Aerospace And Automotive, Energy, Glass, Welding And Metal Fabrication, Others

• By Application – Chemical, Refinery, Metal Processing, Others

• By Geography: The global hydrogen market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. The Linde Group, L'Air Liquide S.A, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp., Air Water Inc.

The market report analyzes hydrogen global market size, hydrogen global market growth drivers, hydrogen global market share, hydrogen global market segments, hydrogen global market major players, hydrogen global market growth across geographies, hydrogen global market trends and hydrogen global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

