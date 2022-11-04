Video Streaming Software Market Size Hit USD 47.57 Billion at a CAGR of 16.3% in 2030 | IBM Kaltura, Inc

Market Size – USD 12.50 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 16.3%

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global video streaming software market size is expected to reach USD 47.57 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 16.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing use of mobile devices and internet, expanding demand for Video-on-Demand (VoD) streaming, technical improvements in the digital media business, and growing requirement for transcoding to provide videos to large number of people are expected to drive market revenue growth. Moreover, growing preference for online streaming services over traditional TV broadcasting as well as network bandwidth optimization, is expected to provide opportunities for the video streaming software industry to develop in the future years. However, growing concern of video content security and privacy may hamper video streaming software market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Presence of key firms, such as Amazon and Netflix, that provide streaming services at low costs, can be associated with the increased demand for video streaming software. Furthermore, elements allowing viewers to watch films on their own time, as well as its availability over lengthy periods of time, may account for growing popularity of VoD.

However, poor internet connection reducing quality of service is hampering market revenue growth. Internet speed plays a vital role in the quality of streaming and the quality degrades due to poor connectivity. In many developing or under-developed countries, there are remote places where internet speed is a common issue and consumers face buffering or quality issues. In case of active users who post or share videos on YouTube or Facebook as a blogger or youtuber, need fast internet speed to upload their videos on time and also to interact with their viewers. Thus, poor internet connection is expected to hamper market revenue growth of video streaming software.

Top Profiled in the Video Streaming Software Market Report:

• IBM

• Kaltura, Inc.

• Brightcove Inc.

• Panopto, Haivision

• Vimeo.com

• Vbrick

• Plantronics

• Sonic Foundry

• Akamai Technologies.

Market Segmentation:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2030)

• Streaming Protocols

• Codecs

• Content Delivery Networks

• Others

Streaming Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2030)

• Live Streaming

• Video-On-Demand Streaming

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2030)

• Media and Entertainment

• Academics and Education

• Healthcare

• Government

• Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

