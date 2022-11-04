Network Slicing Market will Reach Nearly USD 1,909.5 Million, at a CAGR of 24.9% during the Forecast Period of 2030

Market Size – USD 261.2 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 24.9%

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global network slicing market size is expected to reach USD 1,909.5 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 24.9% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Rapid surge in mobile data traffic volumes is key factor expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Industry 4.0, automation, and digitalization have all significantly impacted adoption of mission-critical business applications across all sectors. Most industries have experienced digital transformations to meet increased need for operational agility from customers and enterprises. Businesses urgently want a solid network to support their digital transformation journey. Technological breakthroughs and developing ecosystem have paved path for introducing new commercial applications in a variety of industries. Network slicing is one of the essential technologies for offering tailored, dedicated, and logically isolated network services based on diverse needs of distinct vertical industries.

The network slicing market business is expecting expansion, due to rise in adoption of network slicing in solving issues presented by mobile data traffic. Increasing mobile data traffic, Internet customers, and government assistance are expected to drive network slicing market during the forecast period. In addition, strategic partnership and expansion among market players are also expected to drive market expansion.

Network slicing is a major paradigm in 5G and is expected to be carried over to future 6G networks for continuous delivery of various quality of service. However, effective Radio Access Network (RAN) slicing is challenging to scale up due to time-varying network situations and it eventually runs into a physical constraint due to restricted spectrum availability. This limitation is expected to hamper revenue growth of the global market to some extent.

Top Profiled in the Network Slicing Market Report:

• Microsoft Corporation

• ZTE Corporation

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

• Cisco Systems

• Huawei Technologies Co

• Samsung Electronics Co

• Tambora Systems Ltd

• Ciena Corporation

• AMDOCS

Market Segmentation:

Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

• Solutions

• Services

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

• Vertical

• Horizontal

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

• Remote Monitoring

• Real-Time Surveillance

• Supply Chain Management

• Asset Management

• Network Monitoring

• Network Function Virtualization

• Multimedia

• Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

• BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance)

• Government and Public Sector

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Media & Entertainment

• Automotive

• Energy & Utility

• Transportation

• Others

Key Takeaways of the Network Slicing Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Network Slicing industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the Network Slicing Market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the Network Slicing Market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

