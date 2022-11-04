Brookfield Business Partners Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- Brookfield, News, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE: BBUC, BBU; TSX: BBUC, BBU.UN) announced today financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.



“We are pleased with our strong third quarter results in a challenging environment and our excellent progress on capital recycling initiatives,” said Cyrus Madon, CEO of Brookfield Business Partners. “The proceeds we expect to generate from the recently announced sale of our nuclear technology services operation will meaningfully enhance our corporate liquidity and position us well to continue building value in our business.”

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, US$ millions (except per unit amounts), unaudited 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) attributable to unitholders1 $ (33 ) $ 87 $ 138 $ 602 Net income (loss) per limited partnership unit2 $ (0.14 ) $ 0.59 $ 0.69 $ 3.53 Adjusted EBITDA3 $ 627 $ 443 $ 1,676 $ 1,211

Net loss attributable to unitholders for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $33 million (loss of $0.14 per limited partnership unit) compared to net income of $87 million ($0.59 per limited partnership unit) in the prior period. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $627 million compared to $443 million in the prior period, reflecting increased contribution from businesses acquired during the past 12 months.

Operational Update

The following table presents Adjusted EBITDA by segment:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, US$ millions, unaudited 2022 2021 2022 2021 Business Services $ 229 $ 163 $ 509 $ 412 Industrials 228 171 649 488 Infrastructure Services 205 140 618 401 Corporate and Other (35 ) (31 ) (100 ) (90 ) Adjusted EBITDA3 $ 627 $ 443 $ 1,676 $ 1,211

Our Business Services segment generated Adjusted EBITDA of $229 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $163 million for the same period in 2021. Results benefited from the contributions of new acquisitions, partially offset by reduced contribution from our residential mortgage insurer. Current period results included contributions from our dealer software and technology services operation and our Australian residential mortgage lender which we acquired in July 2022 and May 2022, respectively.

Our Industrials segment generated Adjusted EBITDA of $228 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $171 million during the same period in 2021. Results benefited from the contributions of new acquisitions, resilient performance of our advanced energy storage operation and increased contribution from other smaller operations. Current period results included contributions from our engineered components manufacturer and our solar power solutions provider which we acquired in October 2021 and August 2021, respectively.

Our Infrastructure Services segment generated Adjusted EBITDA of $205 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $140 million during the same period in 2021. Results benefited from the contributions of new acquisitions, partially offset by decreased contribution from our offshore oil services operation. Current period results included contributions from our modular building leasing services operation and lottery services operation which we acquired in December 2021 and April 2022, respectively.

The following table presents Adjusted EFO4 by segment:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, US$ millions, unaudited 2022 2021 2022 2021 Business Services $ 152 $ 109 $ 383 $ 272 Industrials 131 101 354 738 Infrastructure Services 102 91 365 236 Corporate and Other (46 ) (25 ) (111 ) (69 )

Adjusted EFO for the three months ended September 30, 2022 reflected increased contributions from our Business Services, Industrials and Infrastructure Services operating segments. Adjusted EFO in the current period included an $11 million after-tax net gain on the partial sale of our investment in public securities.

Strategic Initiatives

Nuclear Technology Services

In October 2022 we agreed to sell Westinghouse, our nuclear technology services operation, to a strategic consortium led by Cameco Corporation and Brookfield Renewable Partners for a total enterprise value of approximately $8 billion including proceeds from the separate sale of a non-core asset expected to be received prior to closing the transaction. We expect to generate approximately $1.8 billion in net proceeds from the sale of our 44% interest in the business. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2023, subject to certain conditions, including Brookfield Business Partners unitholder approval, regulatory approvals and other customary conditions.



Since reaching an agreement to sell Westinghouse, unitholders representing more than 50% of the votes eligible to be cast have provided us with written support to vote in favor of the transaction. With that support, we have applied to the Ontario Securities Commission (“OSC”) for exemptive relief from the requirements to call a special unitholder meeting to approve the transaction and to send an informational circular to unitholders, as previously described in our October 11, 2022 press release. If granted exemptive relief, we would obtain minority unitholder approval by written consent and provide additional disclosure describing the transaction to unitholders on SEDAR. In the absence of exemptive relief, a special meeting of unitholders will be held and an informational circular will be mailed to unitholders as previously contemplated, the timing of which, if required, will be provided in due course. The exemptive relief has not yet been obtained and there can be no assurance that the OSC will grant the exemptive relief.

Audience Measurement Services

In October 2022 we completed the privatization of Nielsen alongside our partner in the business. Nielsen is the market leader in third-party audience measurement, data and analytics across all forms of media and content.



Payment Processing Services

In August 2022 we completed the acquisition of 60% of Magnati, a Middle East based payment processing services provider, for an equity investment of approximately $190 million, of which we funded approximately $70 million for a 22% ownership interest.



Liquidity

We ended the quarter with approximately $2.5 billion of liquidity at the corporate level including $538 million of cash and liquid securities, $1.2 billion of availability on our credit facilities and $750 million of remaining availability on Brookfield Asset Management's commitment to subscribe for up to $1.5 billion of perpetual preferred equity securities.

Distribution

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly distribution in the amount of $0.0625 per unit, payable on December 30, 2022 to unitholders of record as at the close of business on November 30, 2022.

Additional Information

The Board has reviewed and approved this news release, including the summarized unaudited consolidated financial statements contained herein.

Brookfield Business Partners’ Letter to Unitholders and the Supplemental Information are available on our website https://bbu.brookfield.com under Reports & Filings.

Notes:

Attributable to limited partnership unitholders, general partnership unitholders, redemption-exchange unitholders, special limited partnership unitholders and BBUC exchangeable shareholders. Net income (loss) per limited partnership unit calculated as net income (loss) attributable to limited partners divided by the average number of limited partnership units outstanding for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 which was 74.6 million and 75.5 million, respectively (September 30, 2021: 78.3 million and 78.6 million, respectively). Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure of operating performance presented as net income and equity accounted income at the Partnership’s economic ownership interest in consolidated subsidiaries and equity accounted investments, respectively, excluding the impact of interest income (expense), net, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, gains (losses) on acquisition/disposition, net, transaction costs, restructuring charges, revaluation gains or losses, impairment expenses or reversals, other income (expense), net, and distributions to preferred equity holders. The Partnership’s economic ownership interest in consolidated subsidiaries and equity accounted investments excludes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests consistent with how the Partnership determines net income attributable to non-controlling interests in its IFRS consolidated statement of operating results. The Partnership believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides a comprehensive understanding of the ability of its businesses to generate recurring earnings which allows users to better understand and evaluate the underlying financial performance of the Partnership’s operations and excludes items that the Partnership believes do not directly relate to revenue earning activities and are not normal, recurring items necessary for business operations. Please refer to the reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA included elsewhere in this release. Adjusted EFO is the Partnership’s segment measure of profit or loss and is presented as net income and equity accounted income at the Partnership’s economic ownership interest in consolidated subsidiaries and equity accounted investments, respectively, excluding the impact of depreciation and amortization, deferred income taxes, transaction costs, restructuring charges, revaluation gains or losses, impairment expenses or reversals, and other income or expense items that are not directly related to revenue generating activities. The Partnership’s economic ownership interest in consolidated subsidiaries excludes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests consistent with how the Partnership determines net income attributable to non-controlling interests in its IFRS consolidated statement of operating results. In order to provide additional insight regarding the Partnership’s operating performance over the lifecycle of an investment, Adjusted EFO includes the impact of preferred equity distributions and realized disposition gains or losses, recorded in net income, other comprehensive income, or directly in equity, such as ownership changes. Adjusted EFO does not include legal and other provisions that may occur from time to time in the partnership's operations and that are one-time or non-recurring and not directly tied to the partnership's operations, such as those for litigation or contingencies. Adjusted EFO includes expected credit losses and bad debt allowances recorded in the normal course of the partnership's operations. Adjusted EFO allows the Partnership to evaluate its segments on the basis of return on invested capital generated by its operations and allows the Partnership to evaluate the performance of its segments on a levered basis.

Brookfield Business Partners is a global business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that provide essential products and services and benefit from a strong competitive position. Investors have flexibility to invest in our company either through Brookfield Business Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BBUC), a corporation, or Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE: BBU; TSX: BBU.UN), a limited partnership. For more information, please visit https://bbu.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Business Partners is the flagship listed vehicle of Brookfield Asset Management’s Private Equity Group. Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager with over $750 billion of assets under management. More information is available at www.brookfield.com .

Please note that Brookfield Business Partners’ previous audited annual and unaudited quarterly reports have been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR and are available at https://bbu.brookfield.com under Reports & Filings. Hard copies of the annual and quarterly reports can be obtained free of charge upon request.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at US$ millions, unaudited September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,056 $ 2,588 Financial assets 12,249 8,550 Accounts and other receivable, net 6,570 5,638 Inventory and other assets 7,469 6,359 Property, plant and equipment 14,525 15,325 Deferred income tax assets 1,233 888 Intangible assets 23,371 14,806 Equity accounted investments 2,052 1,480 Goodwill 14,431 8,585 Total Assets $ 84,956 $ 64,219 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Corporate borrowings $ 2,100 $ 1,619 Accounts payable and other 20,554 19,636 Non-recourse borrowings in subsidiaries of Brookfield Business Partners 42,558 27,457 Deferred income tax liabilities 3,612 2,507 Equity Limited partners $ 1,334 $ 2,252 Non-controlling interests attributable to: Redemption-exchange units 1,249

2,011

Special limited partners —

—

BBUC exchangeable shares 1,305

—

Preferred securities 765

15

Interest of others in operating subsidiaries 11,479

8,722

16,132 13,000 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 84,956 $ 64,219





Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Consolidated Statements of Operating Results

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, US$ millions, unaudited 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 14,739 $ 12,043 $ 42,837 $ 33,107 Direct operating costs (13,545 ) (11,155 ) (39,814 ) (30,682 ) General and administrative expenses (364 ) (247 ) (974 ) (751 ) Interest income (expense), net (717 ) (358 ) (1,733 ) (1,057 ) Equity accounted income (loss), net 38 25 129 61 Impairment reversal (expense), net (20 ) — 58 (201 ) Gain (loss) on acquisitions/dispositions, net 11 — 11 1,823 Other income (expense), net (214 ) (20 ) (531 ) (78 ) Income (loss) before income tax (72 ) 288 (17 ) 2,222 Income tax (expense) recovery Current (132 ) (119 ) (286 ) (430 ) Deferred 160 131 572 246 Net income (loss) $ (44 ) $ 300 $ 269 $ 2,038 Attributable to: Limited partners $ (11 ) $ 46 $ 52 $ 277 Non-controlling interests attributable to: Redemption-exchange units (11 ) 41 47 246 Special limited partners — — — 79 BBUC exchangeable shares (11 ) — 39 — Preferred securities 5 — 5 — Interest of others in operating subsidiaries (16 ) 213 126 1,436







Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 US$ millions, unaudited Business Services

Infrastructure Services

Industrials

Corporate and Other

Total

Net income (loss) $ 168 $ (179 ) $ 12 $ (45 ) $ (44 ) Add or subtract the following: Depreciation and amortization expense 225 370 325 — 920 Impairment reversal (expense), net 20 — — — 20 Gain (loss) on acquisitions/dispositions, net — — (11 ) — (11 ) Other income (expense), net1 49 67 94 4 214 Income tax (expense) recovery 45 (21 ) (36 ) (16 ) (28 ) Equity accounted income (loss), net (11 ) (9 ) (18 ) — (38 ) Interest income (expense), net 185 220 290 22 717 Equity accounted Adjusted EBITDA2 13 37 23 — 73 Amounts attributable to non-controlling interests3 (465 ) (280 ) (451 ) — (1,196 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 229 $ 205 $ 228 $ (35 ) $ 627

Notes

Other income (expense), net corresponds to amounts that are not directly related to revenue earning activities and are not normal, recurring income or expenses necessary for business operations. The components of other income (expense), net include $125 million of net revaluation losses, $88 million of business separation expenses, stand-up costs and restructuring charges, $50 million of transaction costs and $49 million of other income. Equity accounted Adjusted EBITDA corresponds to the Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the Partnership that is generated by its investments in associates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method. Adjusted EBITDA that is attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries.





Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 US$ millions, unaudited Business Services

Infrastructure Services

Industrials

Corporate and Other

Total

Net income (loss) $ 313 $ 10 $ 63 $ (117 ) $ 269 Add or subtract the following: Depreciation and amortization expense 457 961 990 — 2,408 Impairment reversal (expense), net 23 125 (206 ) — (58 ) Gain (loss) on acquisitions/dispositions, net — — (11 ) — (11 ) Other income (expense), net1 110 161 249 11 531 Income tax (expense) recovery 95 (425 ) 89 (45 ) (286 ) Equity accounted income (loss) (26 ) (39 ) (64 ) — (129 ) Interest income (expense), net 326 541 815 51 1,733 Equity accounted Adjusted EBITDA2 37 102 69 — 208 Amounts attributable to non-controlling interests3 (826 ) (818 ) (1,345 ) — (2,989 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 509 $ 618 $ 649 $ (100 ) $ 1,676

Notes

Other income (expense), net corresponds to amounts that are not directly related to revenue earning activities and are not normal, recurring income or expenses necessary for business operations. The components of other income (expense), net include $273 million of net revaluation losses, $154 million of business separation expenses, stand-up costs and restructuring charges, $109 million of transaction costs, $26 million of net gains on the sale of property, plant and equipment and $21 million of other expenses. Equity accounted Adjusted EBITDA corresponds to the Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the partnership that is generated by our investments in associates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method. Adjusted EBITDA that is attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries.





Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 US$ millions, unaudited Business Services

Infrastructure Services

Industrials

Corporate and Other

Total

Net income (loss) $ 182 $ (19 ) $ 165 $ (28 ) $ 300 Add or subtract the following: Depreciation and amortization expense 120 171 265 — 556 Other income (expense), net1 8 18 (9 ) 3 20 Income tax (expense) recovery 66 5 (73 ) (10 ) (12 ) Equity accounted income (loss), net (6 ) — (19 ) — (25 ) Interest income (expense), net 64 83 207 4 358 Equity accounted Adjusted EBITDA2 11 28 20 — 59 Amounts attributable to non-controlling interests3 (282 ) (146 ) (385 ) — (813 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 163 $ 140 $ 171 $ (31 ) $ 443

Notes:

Other income (expense), net corresponds to amounts that are not directly related to revenue earning activities and are not normal, recurring income or expenses necessary for business operations. The components of other income (expense), net include $69 million of net revaluation gains, $56 million of business separation expenses, stand-up costs and restructuring charges, $16 million of net losses on debt extinguishment/modification and $17 million of other expenses. Equity accounted Adjusted EBITDA corresponds to the Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the Partnership that is generated by its investments in associates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method. Adjusted EBITDA that is attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries.





Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 US$ millions, unaudited Business Services

Infrastructure Services

Industrials

Corporate and Other

Total

Net income (loss) $ 415 $ (85 ) $ 1,781 $ (73 ) $ 2,038 Add back or deduct the following: Depreciation and amortization expense 344 519 788 — 1,651 Impairment reversal (expense), net (13 ) — 214 — 201 Gain (loss) on acquisitions/dispositions, net — — (1,823 ) — (1,823 ) Other income (expense), net1 43 27 4 4 78 Income tax expense (recovery) 158 18 40 (32 ) 184 Equity accounted income (loss) (4 ) (6 ) (51 ) — (61 ) Interest income (expense), net 176 250 620 11 1,057 Equity accounted Adjusted EBITDA2 19 88 60 — 167 Amounts attributable to non-controlling interests3 (726 ) (410 ) (1,145 ) — (2,281 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 412 $ 401 $ 488 $ (90 ) $ 1,211

Notes:

Other income (expense), net corresponds to amounts that are not directly related to revenue earning activities and are not normal, recurring income or expenses necessary for business operations. The components of other income (expense), net include $215 million of net revaluation gains, $130 million of business separation expenses, stand-up costs and restructuring charges, $21 million of transaction costs, $28 million of net loss on debt extinguishment/modification and $114 million of other expenses. Equity accounted Adjusted EBITDA corresponds to the Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the partnership that is generated by our investments in associates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method. Adjusted EBITDA that is attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries.





Brookfield Business Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Brookfield, News, November 4, 2022 – Brookfield Business Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BBUC) announced today its net income (loss) for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, which is captured in Brookfield Business Partners’ financial statements and results.

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, US$ millions, unaudited 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) attributable to Brookfield Business Partners $ 92 $ 1 $ 717 $ —

Net income attributable to Brookfield Business Partners for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $92 million compared to $1 million during the same period in 2021. Current period results included contribution from our dealer software and technology services operation which we acquired in July 2022 and a remeasurement gain on our exchangeable and class B shares that are classified as liabilities under IFRS. As at September 30, 2022, the exchangeable and class B shares were remeasured to reflect the closing price of $19.46 per unit.

Dividend

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.0625 per share, payable on December 30, 2022 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on November 30, 2022. This dividend is identical in amount per share and has identical record and payment dates to the quarterly distribution declared today by the Board of Directors of the general partner of Brookfield Business Partners on its units.

Additional Information

Each exchangeable share of Brookfield Business Corporation has been structured with the intention of providing an economic return equivalent to one unit of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Each exchangeable share will be exchangeable at the option of the holder for one unit. Brookfield Business Corporation will target that dividends on its exchangeable shares will be declared and paid at the same time as distributions are declared and paid on the Brookfield Business Partners’ units and that dividends on each exchangeable share will be declared and paid in the same amount as distributions are declared and paid on each unit to provide holders of exchangeable shares with an economic return equivalent to holders of units.

In addition to carefully considering the disclosures made in this news release in its entirety, shareholders are strongly encouraged to carefully review the Letter to Unitholders, Supplemental Information and other continuous disclosure filings which are available at https://bbu.brookfield.com .

Please note that Brookfield Business Corporation’s previous audited annual and unaudited quarterly reports have been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR and are available at https://bbu.brookfield.com/bbuc under Reports & Filings. Hard copies of the annual and quarterly reports can be obtained free of charge upon request.

Brookfield Business Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at US$ millions, unaudited September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 883 $ 894 Financial assets 611 349 Accounts and other receivable, net 2,616 2,281 Inventory, net 600 580 Other assets 1,458 920 Property, plant and equipment 3,538 4,036 Deferred income tax assets 579 348 Intangible assets 9,266 4,226 Equity accounted investments 246 70 Goodwill 6,806 2,216 Total Assets $ 26,603 $ 15,920 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Accounts payable and other $ 7,233 $ 7,191 Loan payable to Brookfield Business Partners — 1,860 Non-recourse borrowings in subsidiaries of Brookfield Business Corporation 13,247 5,246 Exchangeable and class B shares 1,420 — Deferred income tax liabilities 1,545 487 Equity Brookfield Business Partners $ 131 $ (516 ) Non-controlling interests 3,027

1,652

3,158 1,136 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 26,603 $ 15,920



Brookfield Business Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operating Results

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, US$ millions, unaudited 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 2,905 $ 2,340 $ 7,474 $ 7,161 Direct operating costs (2,604 ) (2,162 ) (6,739 ) (6,606 ) General and administrative expenses (129 ) (74 ) (269 ) (216 ) Interest income (expense), net (248 ) (106 ) (488 ) (305 ) Equity accounted income (loss), net 3 2 6 3 Remeasurement of exchangeable and class B shares 126 — 654 — Other income (expense), net (43 ) (19 ) (110 ) (46 ) Income (loss) before income tax 10 (19 ) 528 (9 ) Income tax (expense) recovery Current (27 ) (9 ) (60 ) (40 ) Deferred 48 7 450 21 Net income (loss) $ 31 $ (21 ) $ 918 $ (28 ) Attributable to: Brookfield Business Partners $ 92 $ 1 $ 717 $ — Non-controlling interests (61 ) (22 ) 201 (28 )

