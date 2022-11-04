Brookfield Renewable Announces Strong Third Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated



BROOKFIELD, News, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (TSX: BEP.UN; NYSE: BEP) (“Brookfield Renewable Partners”, "BEP") today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

"We had another successful quarter, as we delivered excellent financial results and executed on several large-scale transactions from our robust pipeline of renewable and energy transition growth opportunities," said Connor Teskey, CEO of Brookfield Renewable. "We are thrilled to be putting more dollars to work in our U.S. renewables business and one of the world's largest nuclear power generation services businesses. We continue to believe our clean energy platform and access to capital positions us as a key facilitator of the global transition to net zero."

For the three months ended

September 30 For the nine months ended

September 30 US$ millions (except per unit amounts), unaudited 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss attributable to Unitholders $ (136 ) $ (115 ) $ (213 ) $ (311 ) – per LP unit(1) (0.25 ) (0.21 ) (0.44 ) (0.58 ) Funds From Operations (FFO)(2) 243 210 780 720 – per Unit(2)(3) 0.38 0.33 1.21 1.12

Brookfield Renewable reported FFO of $243 million or $0.38 per Unit for the three months ended September 30, 2022, a 15% increase on a per Unit basis over the same period in the prior year. After deducting non-cash depreciation, our Net loss attributable to Unitholders for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $136 million.

Highlights

We closed or secured investments of up to $6 billion ($1.5 billion net to Brookfield Renewable) of capital across various transactions and regions.

We advanced key commercial priorities, securing contracts to deliver an incremental 2,600-gigawatt hours of clean energy annually including 1,200-gigawatt hours to corporate offtakers.

We continued to accelerate our development activities, commissioning approximately 2,700 megawatts of new projects. This includes commencing the commissioning of our 1,200-megawatt solar facility in Brazil. We also continue to execute on our 19,000-megawatt under-construction and advanced-stage pipeline. Together these projects are expected to contribute approximately $260 million of FFO annually to Brookfield Renewable

We have completed or are advancing $1.4 billion ($520 million net to Brookfield Renewable) of asset recycling activities and continue to maintain robust financial capacity with over $3.5 billion of available liquidity, no material near-term maturities, and limited floating rate exposure.

Growth Initiatives

2022 has already been a record year for growth. We have secured opportunities to deploy up to $12 billion ($2.8 billion net to Brookfield Renewable) of capital across a wide range of investments, including utility-scale wind and solar, distributed generation, nuclear, battery storage, and transition investments.

We continue to believe that renewable opportunities represent the largest decarbonization opportunities today and will remain so for the foreseeable future. However, we are increasingly finding attractive opportunities across emerging transition asset classes where our initial investments will position us for future large-scale decarbonization investment. We have already begun investing in these emerging assets classes in a prudent and structured manner.

Importantly, we are well positioned to fund this accelerated pace of growth. Our access to deep and varied sources of capital is increasingly valuable in the current environment. A significant portion of our recent growth is already funded or is structured to have capital deployed over a prolonged period and/or at our option. Further, we intend to more actively take advantage of the strong bids we are seeing for a number of our mature assets where we have successfully executed our business plans. Recycling proceeds from mature assets into new growth opportunities remains one of the most value accretive levers within our business, and we are advancing several attractive opportunities in this regard.

U.S. Renewable Development

We continue to see significant growth in our U.S. business through our existing development pipeline as well as adding complementary renewable platforms that provide enhanced capacity and capabilities to our business. Our development pipeline in the country now stands at over 60,000 megawatts and is well diversified across utility-scale wind and solar, distributed generation, and energy storage. Combined with our existing fleet, we are well positioned for continued growth as owners and operators of one of the largest diversified clean power businesses in the country.

We recently signed an agreement to acquire Scout Clean Energy for $1 billion with the potential to invest an additional $350 million to support the business’ development activities ($270 million in total net to Brookfield Renewable). Scout’s portfolio includes over 800 megawatts of operating wind assets and a pipeline of over 22,000 megawatts of wind, solar and storage projects across 24 states, including almost 2,500 megawatts of under construction and advanced-stage projects. To complement our development capabilities, there is a strong management team in place with 80+ years of cumulative renewable power experience and a strong track record of developing and financing over 20 gigawatts of clean energy assets.

Our distributed generation business continues to be a significant area of growth globally, as the trends of decentralized power generation and direct customer interaction accelerate. In the past twelve months, in the U.S. alone, we have grown our distributed generation business by nearly three times to 9,000 megawatts. Since last quarter, we closed the previously announced Standard Solar for consideration of $540 million with the potential to invest an additional $160 million to support the business’ growth initiatives ($140 million in total net to Brookfield Renewable). Standard Solar is a market-leading owner and operator of commercial and community distributed solar, with end-to-end development capabilities and a strong track record of delivering high-quality assets. The business has approximately 500 megawatts of operating and under construction contracted assets, a robust development pipeline of almost 2,000 megawatts, and a strong team to execute on significant growth opportunities across several high value solar markets in the U.S. that are highly complementary to our existing business.

The timing of these investments has afforded us significant upside potential. We underwrote these investments, as well as Urban Grid—our utility-scale solar development platform that we acquired in the first quarter—to attractive returns prior to the enactment of the Inflation Reduction Act. However, all three platforms will meaningfully benefit from the Inflation Reduction Act, which provides significant upside to our underwriting.

Nuclear is Critical to the Net-Zero Transition and Energy Security

In October, we agreed to form a strategic partnership with Cameco to acquire Westinghouse, one of the world’s largest nuclear services businesses. The partnership brings together Cameco’s expertise as one of the largest global suppliers of uranium fuel for nuclear energy with Brookfield Renewable’s clean energy capabilities to create a powerful platform for strategic growth across the nuclear sector. The total equity invested will be approximately $4.5 billion ($750 million net to Brookfield Renewable), and we, alongside our institutional partners, will own a 51% interest with Cameco owning 49%.

Westinghouse and nuclear power generation benefit from the same industry tailwinds as wind, solar, and hydro—decarbonization, electrification, and energy security. Recent geopolitical uncertainty is accelerating the need for countries to achieve energy independence. Further, any credible net-zero plan must include a meaningful and growing amount of nuclear power. Intermittent renewable technologies must be complemented by dispatchable resources. As the owner of one of the largest hydro businesses globally, we are seeing the increasing value of clean, dispatchable, baseload power generation. Like hydro, nuclear power provides a reliable and economic source of electricity to the grid. Going forward, we believe hydro and nuclear power will be the key technologies facilitating the rapid growth of intermittent solar and wind.

As the leading original equipment manufacturer and scale provider of mission-critical technologies, products, and services to half the global nuclear power generation fleet, Westinghouse is well positioned to capture nuclear industry tailwinds. Further, Westinghouse serves as a critical enabler of the energy transition across the world, providing products and services essential for the continued operation and growth of the global nuclear fleet.

The business operates well in all environments, given it is underpinned by highly durable cash flows, with approximately 85% of revenue coming from long-term, inflation-linked contracted or highly recurring service provision and a nearly 100% customer retention rate. Further, Westinghouse takes no commodity, construction, or significant fixed price contract risk, and it operates in countries where the liability for nuclear accidents lies entirely with the plant operators.

With over 50 gigawatts of plant extensions announced and more than 60 gigawatts of new-build reactors expected between 2020 and 2040 across more than 20 countries globally, Westinghouse is well positioned to benefit. The company has also secured new business servicing dozens of nuclear facilities across Eastern European countries that Russia traditionally served and is supporting the growing pipeline for extending and uprating existing nuclear power plants. And finally, there are multi-decade growth opportunities in the rollout of next-generation advanced nuclear technology, such as Westinghouse’s eVinci micro-reactor technology, which can play a growing role in an increasingly decentralized and decarbonized energy system.

Other Growth Initiatives

We recently agreed to two transition investments, progressing our strategy of prudently entering large and growing investible markets. Each of these opportunities has a small initial investment, is structured with significant downside protection, provides discretion over future investment, and establishes partnerships with experienced leaders in a growing space. This provides us with preferred investor status on significant capital investment opportunities and widens the range of decarbonization solutions we can offer our corporate customers around the world.

We formed a funding partnership with LanzaTech, a U.S. based carbon capture and transformation company. LanzaTech transforms waste carbon into usable net-zero inputs into industrial processes for products such as fuels, fabrics, and packaging. We invested $50 million in the form of a convertible note and secured the preferred right to invest up to $500 million (in aggregate $110 million net to Brookfield Renewable) of equity into carbon capture development projects that employ LanzaTech’s technology and meet pre-agreed risk-adjusted returns.

We also agreed to invest in a U.S.-based pure-play recycling business with total annual recycling capacity of 1.3 million tons and a large pipeline of growth opportunities. We will make an initial investment of $200 million in preferred equity securities and have the preferred right to invest up to an additional $500 million (in aggregate $140 million net to Brookfield Renewable) to support the development of up to 19 new-build recycling facilities that meet pre-agreed risk-adjusted returns. The preferred equity structure is protected by a put right at a pre-determined valuation.

Operating Results

We are a real assets business that performs positively in an inflationary environment. Our cash flows remain stable and growing given they are supported by long-term contracts with creditworthy offtakes that are indexed to inflation. As material and construction costs of new projects go up, these costs can be passed onto customers in the form of higher PPA prices that are still at a significant discount to market energy prices.

Additionally, in the current market, we are able to offer critical electricity to the global economy at the lowest cost. Renewables have zero input cost, meaning that, unlike thermal generation, we do not need to rely on fossil fuel imports and are not subject to short-term price volatility. Further, as noted earlier, our large, scarce, perpetual hydro portfolio has become increasingly valuable in today’s environment as a provider of dispatchable, clean, baseload power. The punchline is simple: in addition to our record levels of growth, our underlying business continues to perform well and is backed by high-quality cash flows.

During the quarter, we generated FFO of $243 million, or $0.38 per unit, reflecting solid performance and an increase of 15% versus the same period last year. Our operations benefited from strong global power prices, and continued growth, both through development and acquisitions.

Our hydroelectric segment delivered FFO of $130 million. Our hydro assets globally continue to exhibit strong cash flow resiliency given our increasingly diversified asset base, inflation-linked power purchase agreements, and ability to capture strong power prices.

Our wind and solar segments generated a combined $147 million of FFO. We continue to benefit from contributions from acquisitions and the diversification of our fleet, which is underpinned by long duration power purchase agreements that provide stable revenues. Our distributed energy and sustainable solutions segment generated $43 million of FFO, benefiting from both acquisitions and organic growth across the portfolio.

We are also expanding and delivering on our 19,000-megawatt construction and advanced-stage pipeline with significant development dollars in the ground. So far this year, we have commissioned approximately 2,700 megawatts of capacity, including nearly completing our 850-megawatt Shepherds Flat wind repowering project, and we are on track to commission an additional 1,400 megawatts of new capacity by the end of the year. Together, these projects are expected to contribute approximately $50 million of incremental run-rate FFO. Furthermore, we have a line of sight to commission approximately 10,000 megawatts through 2024, a significant portion of which we have already funded, that is expected to contribute an additional approximately $130 million of annual FFO.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Our balance sheet is in excellent shape, with S&P and Fitch affirming our credit rating at BBB+ with a stable outlook. We remain resilient to the rising interest rates globally, with over 90% of our borrowings being project level non-recourse debt, with an average remaining term of 12 years, no material near-term maturities in the next five years, and only 3% exposure to floating rate debt.

Despite market volatility, our access to diverse pools of capital continues to be differentiated, We have over $3.5 billion of available liquidity, giving us significant financial flexibility during periods of capital scarcity. During the quarter, we secured over $3.7 billion of non-recourse financings across the business that will close this year, resulting in approximately $400 million in upfinancing proceeds to Brookfield Renewable.

We are also accelerating our capital recycling program, which is not only an important part of our funding plan, but also a critical way we create value through a full cycle investment strategy. Continuing our recent trend of consistent monetizations, we have now agreed to close the sale of two solar facilities in Germany and four of five tranches of the sale of our 630-megawatt solar portfolio in Mexico, where we expect to close the final tranche by the end of the year, generating $400 million in the aggregate ($50 million net to Brookfield Renewable).

To date this year, we have initiated capital recycling initiatives that we expect to generate approximately $830 million of proceeds ($430 million net to Brookfield Renewable) when closed. We have also launched sales processes for some of our mature assets in select markets, which are garnering significant interest at attractive valuations providing significant visibility to our capital recycling program for the coming quarters.

Distribution Declaration

The next quarterly distribution in the amount of $0.32 per LP unit, is payable on December 30, 2022 to unitholders of record as at the close of business on November 30, 2022. In conjunction with the Partnership’s distribution declaration, the Board of Directors of BEPC has declared an equivalent quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share, also payable on December 30, 2022 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on November 30, 2022. Brookfield Renewable targets a sustainable distribution with increases targeted on average at 5% to 9% annually.

The quarterly dividends on BEP's preferred shares and preferred LP units have also been declared.

Distribution Currency Option

The quarterly distributions payable on the BEP units and BEPC shares are declared in U.S. dollars. Unitholders who are residents in the United States will receive payment in U.S. dollars and unitholders who are residents in Canada will receive the Canadian dollar equivalent unless they request otherwise. The Canadian dollar equivalent of the quarterly distribution will be based on the Bank of Canada daily average exchange rate on the record date or, if the record date falls on a weekend or holiday, on the Bank of Canada daily average exchange rate of the preceding business day.

Registered unitholders who are residents in Canada who wish to receive a U.S. dollar distribution and registered unitholders who are residents in the United States wishing to receive the Canadian dollar distribution equivalent should contact Brookfield Renewable’s transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada, in writing at 100 University Avenue, 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y1 or by phone at 1-800-564-6253. Beneficial unitholders (i.e., those holding their units in street name with their brokerage) should contact the broker with whom their units are held.

Distribution Reinvestment Plan

Brookfield Renewable Partners maintains a Distribution Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”) which allows holders of BEP units who are residents in Canada to acquire additional LP units by reinvesting all or a portion of their cash distributions without paying commissions. Information on the DRIP, including details on how to enroll, is available on our website at www.bep.brookfield.com/stock-and-distribution/distributions/drip .

Additional information on Brookfield Renewable’s distributions and preferred share dividends can be found on our website at www.bep.brookfield.com .

Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Our portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, utility-scale solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, and totals approximately 24,000 megawatts of installed capacity and an over 100,000-megawatt and 8 million metric tons per annum ("MMTPA") of carbon capture and storage development pipeline. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP; TSX: BEP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BEPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at https://bep.brookfield.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed renewable power company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $750 billion of assets under management.

Please note that Brookfield Renewable’s previous audited annual and unaudited quarterly reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and securities regulators in Canada, are available on our website at https://bep.brookfield.com, on SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR’s website at www.sedar.com. Hard copies of the annual and quarterly reports can be obtained free of charge upon request.

Quarterly Earnings Call Details

Investors, analysts and other interested parties can access Brookfield Renewable’s Third Quarter 2022 Results as well as the Letter to Unitholders and Supplemental Information on Brookfield Renewable’s website at https://bep.brookfield.com.

The conference call can be accessed via webcast on November 4, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mxzjpn2f.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As of UNAUDITED

(MILLIONS)

September 30 December 31 2022

2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 846 $ 764 Trade receivables and other financial assets(5) 3,525 2,301 Equity-accounted investments 1,261 1,107 Property, plant and equipment, at fair value 49,079 49,432 Goodwill, deferred income tax and other assets(6) 2,677 2,263 Total Assets $ 57,388 $ 55,867 Liabilities Corporate borrowings $ 2,761 $ 2,149 Borrowings which have recourse only to assets they finance(7) 22,021 19,380 Accounts payable and other liabilities(8) 4,709 4,127 Deferred income tax liabilities 5,926 6,215 Equity Non-controlling interests Participating non-controlling interests – in operating subsidiaries $ 11,380 $ 12,303 General partnership interest in a holding subsidiary held by Brookfield 53 59 Participating non-controlling interests – in a holding subsidiary – Redeemable/Exchangeable units held by Brookfield 2,613 2,894 BEPC exchangeable shares 2,314 2,562 Preferred equity 560 613 Perpetual subordinated notes 592 592 Preferred limited partners' equity 760 881 Limited partners' equity 3,699 21,971 4,092 23,996 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 57,388 $ 55,867





Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Consolidated Statements of Operating Results UNAUDITED For the three months ended

September 30 For the nine months ended

September 30 (MILLIONS, EXCEPT AS NOTED) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 1,105 $ 966 $ 3,515 $ 3,005 Other income 22 42 107 289 Direct operating costs(9) (344 ) (292 ) (1,060 ) (990 ) Management service costs (58 ) (71 ) (199 ) (224 ) Interest expense (313 ) (247 ) (873 ) (726 ) Share of earnings (loss) from equity-accounted investments 12 (4 ) 60 3 Foreign exchange and financial instrument (loss) gain (60 ) 21 (103 ) 22 Depreciation (385 ) (373 ) (1,175 ) (1,120 ) Other (64 ) (53 ) (124 ) (230 ) Income tax recovery (expense) Current (33 ) (22 ) (106 ) (60 ) Deferred 41 (121 ) 36 (68 ) Net income (loss) $ (77 ) $ (154 ) $ 78 $ (99 ) Net income attributable to preferred equity, preferred limited partners' equity, perpetual subordinated notes and non-controlling interests in operating subsidiaries $ (59 ) $ 39 $ (291 ) $ (212 ) Net loss attributable to Unitholders (136 ) (115 ) (213 ) (311 ) Basic and diluted loss per LP unit $ (0.25 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.44 ) $ (0.58 )





Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the three months ended

September 30 For the nine months ended

September 30 UNAUDITED

(MILLIONS) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating activities Net loss $ (77 ) $ (154 ) $ 78 $ (99 ) Adjustments for the following non-cash items: Depreciation 385 373 1,175 1,120 Unrealized foreign exchange and financial instrument loss (gain) 122 (9 ) 222 22 Share of (earnings) loss from equity-accounted investments (12 ) 4 (60 ) (3 ) Deferred income tax recovery (41 ) 121 (36 ) 68 Other non-cash items 50 10 68 (110 ) 427 345 1,447 998 Net change in working capital and other(10) (33 ) (117 ) (312 ) (526 ) 394 228 1,135 472 Financing activities Corporate credit facilities, net 200 150 200 150 Non-recourse borrowings, commercial paper, and related party borrowings, net 1,108 262 3,463 1,496 Capital contributions from participating non-controlling interests – in operating subsidiaries, net 64 (137 ) 338 658 Redemption of equity instruments, net and related costs — (153 ) (137 ) 187 Distributions paid: To participating non-controlling interests - in operating subsidiaries (252 ) (223 ) (1,109 ) (645 ) To unitholders of Brookfield Renewable or BRELP (228 ) (213 ) (686 ) (642 ) 892 (314 ) 2,069 1,204 Investing activities Acquisitions net of cash and cash equivalents in acquired entity (602 ) — (1,381 ) (1,426 ) Investment in property, plant and equipment (577 ) (298 ) (1,478 ) (831 ) Disposal of associates and other securities, net (43 ) 435 (102 ) 833 Restricted cash and other (11 ) (48 ) (111 ) (126 ) (1,233 ) 89 (3,072 ) (1,550 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash (30 ) (10 ) (50 ) (16 ) Cash and cash equivalents Decrease (increase) 23 (7 ) 82 110 Net change in cash classified within assets held for sale — 14 — (4 ) Balance, beginning of period 823 530 764 431 Balance, end of period $ 846 $ 537 $ 846 $ 537

PROPORTIONATE RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30

The following chart reflects the generation and summary financial figures on a proportionate basis for the three months ended September 30:

(GWh) (MILLIONS) Actual Generation LTA Generation Revenues Adjusted EBITDA FFO 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Hydroelectric North America 2,236 2,333 2,445 2,441 $ 212 $ 192 $ 127 $ 119 $ 76 $ 80 Brazil 849 552 1,035 1,011 49 34 40 48 31 43 Colombia 1,092 1,045 924 858 65 54 45 40 23 28 4,177 3,930 4,404 4,310 326 280 212 207 130 151 Wind North America 725 797 908 975 70 70 46 64 28 48 Europe 179 168 190 174 19 18 23 17 20 11 Brazil 197 194 210 208 10 10 9 9 7 7 Asia 148 107 154 121 10 8 9 5 6 3 1,249 1,266 1,462 1,478 109 106 87 95 61 69 Utility-scale solar 569 556 773 651 104 101 114 91 86 61 Distributed energy & sustainable solutions(11) 445 373 266 258 80 67 52 47 43 39 Corporate — — — — — — 30 6 (77 ) (110 ) Total 6,440 6,125 6,905 6,697 $ 619 $ 554 $ 495 $ 446 $ 243 $ 210

PROPORTIONATE RESULTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30

The following chart reflects the generation and summary financial figures on a proportionate basis for the nine months ended September 30:

(GWh) (MILLIONS) Actual Generation LTA Generation Revenues Adjusted EBITDA FFO 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Hydroelectric North America 8,858 7,911 9,251 9,254 $ 745 $ 614 $ 472 $ 405 $ 325 $ 286 Brazil 2,868 2,816 3,040 2,997 142 131 127 129 100 113 Colombia 3,189 2,850 2,738 2,551 205 160 143 117 84 88 14,915 13,577 15,029 14,802 1,092 905 742 651 509 487 Wind North America 2,927 2,965 3,264 3,856 241 287 160 224 110 164 Europe 633 767 682 826 102 90 102 151 89 134 Brazil 424 461 503 502 23 24 19 19 14 13 Asia 436 348 426 338 29 24 25 17 16 11 4,420 4,541 4,875 5,522 395 425 306 411 229 322 Utility-scale solar 1,464 1,421 1,859 1,635 297 280 308 231 224 144 Distributed energy & sustainable solutions(12) 1,044 974 708 696 207 188 147 134 118 104 Corporate — — — — — — 38 18 (300 ) (337 ) Total 21,843 20,513 22,471 22,655 $ 1,991 $ 1,798 $ 1,541 $ 1,445 $ 780 $ 720

RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS MEASURES

The following table reflects Adjusted EBITDA and provides a reconciliation from Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2022:

Attributable to Unitholders (MILLIONS) Hydroelectric Wind Utility-

scale

solar Distributed energy

& sustainable

solutions Corporate Total Net income (loss) $ (20 ) $ (23 ) $ 25 $ 25 $ (84 ) $ (77 ) Add back or deduct the following: Depreciation 150 135 69 31 — 385 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (29 ) 9 (2 ) 2 (21 ) (41 ) Foreign exchange and financial instrument loss (gain) 115 (39 ) (7 ) 1 (10 ) 60 Other(13) 3 42 48 10 73 176 Management service costs — — — — 58 58 Interest expense 152 66 47 20 28 313 Current income tax expense 28 2 2 1 — 33 Amount attributable to equity accounted investments and non-controlling interests(14) (187 ) (105 ) (68 ) (38 ) (14 ) (412 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 212 $ 87 $ 114 $ 52 $ 30 $ 495

The following table reflects Adjusted EBITDA and provides a reconciliation from Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2021:

Attributable to Unitholders (MILLIONS) Hydroelectric Wind Utility-

scale

solar District energy

& sustainable

solutions Corporate Total Net income (loss) $ (60 ) $ (51 ) $ 32 $ 16 $ (91 ) $ (154 ) Add back or deduct the following: Depreciation 132 149 66 25 1 373 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 146 (6 ) (4 ) (1 ) (14 ) 121 Foreign exchange and financial instrument loss (gain) 3 (8 ) (12 ) 2 (6 ) (21 ) Other(13) 12 46 23 5 21 107 Management service costs — — — — 71 71 Interest expense 98 62 47 16 24 247 Current income tax expense 18 2 1 1 — 22 Amount attributable to equity accounted investments and non-controlling interests(14) (142 ) (99 ) (62 ) (17 ) — (320 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 207 $ 95 $ 91 $ 47 $ 6 $ 446

RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS MEASURES

The following table reflects Adjusted EBITDA and provides a reconciliation to net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2022:

Attributable to Unitholders (MILLIONS) Hydroelectric Wind Utility-

scale

solar Distributed energy

& sustainable

solutions Corporate Total Net income (loss) $ 198 $ (24 ) $ 34 $ 87 $ (217 ) $ 78 Add back or deduct the following: Depreciation 461 417 203 92 2 1,175 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (14 ) 41 (9 ) 2 (56 ) (36 ) Foreign exchange and financial instrument loss (gain) 200 (63 ) 10 (8 ) (36 ) 103 Other(13) 8 74 102 17 93 294 Management service costs — — — — 199 199 Interest expense 420 188 133 55 77 873 Current income tax expense 92 8 5 1 — 106 Amount attributable to equity accounted investments and non-controlling interests(14) (623 ) (335 ) (170 ) (99 ) (24 ) (1,251 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 742 $ 306 $ 308 $ 147 $ 38 $ 1,541

The following table reflects Adjusted EBITDA and provides a reconciliation to net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2021:

Attributable to Unitholders (MILLIONS) Hydroelectric Wind Utility-

scale

solar District energy

& sustainable

solutions Corporate Total Net income (loss) $ 125 $ (31 ) $ 36 $ 60 $ (289 ) $ (99 ) Add back or deduct the following: Depreciation 407 443 198 71 1 1,120 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 132 (12 ) (10 ) (2 ) (40 ) 68 Foreign exchange and financial instrument loss (gain) 29 11 (34 ) (1 ) (27 ) (22 ) Other(13) 73 172 53 13 138 449 Management service costs — — — — 224 224 Interest expense 294 187 135 39 71 726 Current income tax expense 45 10 3 2 — 60 Amount attributable to equity accounted investments and non-controlling interests(14) (454 ) (369 ) (150 ) (48 ) (60 ) (1,081 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 651 $ 411 $ 231 $ 134 $ 18 $ 1,445

The following table reconciles the non-IFRS financial metrics to the most directly comparable IFRS measures. Net income (loss) is reconciled to Funds From Operations:

For the three months ended

September 30 For the nine months ended

September 30 UNAUDITED

(MILLIONS) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ (77 ) $ (154 ) $ 78 $ (99 ) Add back or deduct the following: Depreciation 385 373 1,175 1,120 Deferred income tax recovery (41 ) 121 (36 ) 68 Foreign exchange and financial instruments gain (loss) 60 (21 ) 103 (22 ) Other(15) 176 107 294 449 Amount attributable to equity accounted investment and non-controlling interest(16) (260 ) (216 ) (834 ) (796 ) Funds From Operations $ 243 $ 210 $ 780 $ 720 Normalized long-term average generation adjustment 45 42 103 118 Normalized foreign currency adjustment 4 — 8 — Normalized Funds From Operations $ 292 $ 252 $ 891 $ 838

The following table reconciles the per Unit non-IFRS financial metrics to the most directly comparable IFRS measures. Net income (loss) per LP unit is reconciled to Funds From Operations:

For the three months ended

September 30 For the nine months ended

September 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) per LP unit(1) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.44 ) $ (0.58 ) Adjust for the proportionate share of Depreciation 0.36 0.35 1.10 1.09 Deferred income tax recovery and other 0.13 0.19 0.35 0.51 Foreign exchange and financial instruments loss (gain) 0.14 — 0.20 0.10 Funds From Operations per Unit(3) $ 0.38 $ 0.33 $ 1.21 $ 1.12 Normalized long-term average generation adjustment 0.07 0.06 0.16 0.18 Normalized foreign exchange adjustment — — 0.01 — Normalized Funds From Operations per Unit(3) $ 0.45 $ 0.39 $ 1.38 $ 1.30





BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE CORPORATION REPORTS

THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated

The Board of Directors of Brookfield Renewable Corporation ("BEPC" or our "company") (NYSE, TSX: BEPC) today has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per class A exchangeable subordinate voting share of BEPC (a "Share"), payable on December 30, 2022 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on November 30, 2022. This dividend is identical in amount per share and has identical record and payment dates to the quarterly distribution announced today by BEP on BEP's LP units.

The BEPC exchangeable shares are structured with the intention of being economically equivalent to the non-voting limited partnership units of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. ("BEP" or the "Partnership") (NYSE: BEP; TSX: BEP.UN). We believe economic equivalence is achieved through identical dividends and distributions on the BEPC exchangeable shares and BEP's LP units and each BEPC exchangeable share being exchangeable at the option of the holder for one BEP LP unit at any time. Given the economic equivalence, we expect that the market price of the Shares will be significantly impacted by the market price of BEP's LP units and the combined business performance of our company and BEP as a whole. In addition to carefully considering the disclosures made in this news release in its entirety, shareholders are strongly encouraged to carefully review BEP's continuous disclosure filings available electronically on EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For the three months ended

September 30 For the nine months ended

September 30 US$ millions (except per unit amounts), unaudited 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income attributable to the partnership $ 480 $ 214 $ 550 $ 816 Funds From Operations (FFO)(2) 139 152 473 417

BEPC reported FFO of $139 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $152 million in the prior year. After deducting non-cash depreciation, remeasurement of the BEPC exchangeable and class B shares, and other non-cash items our Net income attributable to the partnership for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $480 million.





Brookfield Renewable Corporation Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As of UNAUDITED

(MILLIONS)



September 30 December 31 2022

2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 566 $ 410 Trade receivables and other financial assets(5) 2,370 1,956 Equity-accounted investments 505 455 Property, plant and equipment, at fair value 36,158 37,915 Goodwill, deferred income tax and other assets(6) 1,206 1,250 Total Assets $ 40,805 $ 41,986 Liabilities Borrowings which have recourse only to assets they finance(7) $ 13,588 $ 13,512 Accounts payable and other liabilities(8) 3,325 3,066 Deferred income tax liabilities 4,774 5,020 BEPC exchangeable and class B shares 5,390 6,163 Equity Non-controlling interests: Participating non-controlling interests – in operating subsidiaries $ 9,304 $ 10,297 Participating non-controlling interests – in a holding subsidiary held by the partnership 246 261 The partnership 4,178 13,728 3,667 14,225 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 40,805 $ 41,986





Brookfield Renewable Corporation Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) UNAUDITED

(MILLIONS)



For the three months ended

September 30 For the nine months ended

September 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 896 $ 806 $ 2,822 $ 2,462 Other income 9 29 79 48 Direct operating costs(9) (293 ) (254 ) (880 ) (841 ) Management service costs (37 ) (45 ) (132 ) (147 ) Interest expense (264 ) (231 ) (747 ) (671 ) Share of (loss) earnings from equity-accounted investments 2 1 1 2 Foreign exchange and financial instrument gain (loss) (68 ) 39 (98 ) 55 Depreciation (288 ) (269 ) (870 ) (834 ) Other (28 ) (44 ) (54 ) (221 ) Remeasurement of BEPC exchangeable and class B shares 603 286 774 1,074 Income tax (expense) recovery Current (31 ) (20 ) (98 ) (51 ) Deferred 16 (145 ) (25 ) (126 ) Net income $ 517 $ 153 $ 772 $ 750 Net income (loss) attributable to: Non-controlling interests: Participating non-controlling interests – in operating subsidiaries $ 35 $ (59 ) $ 215 $ (69 ) Participating non-controlling interests – in a holding subsidiary held by the partnership 2 (2 ) 7 3 The partnership 480 214 550 816 $ 517 $ 153 $ 772 $ 750





Brookfield Renewable Corporation Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows UNAUDITED

(MILLIONS)

For the three months ended

September 30 For the nine months ended

September 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating activities Net income $ 517 $ 153 $ 772 $ 750 Adjustments for the following non-cash items: Depreciation 288 269 870 834 Unrealized foreign exchange and financial instruments loss (gain) 128 (27 ) 212 (24 ) Share of earnings from equity-accounted investments (2 ) (1 ) (1 ) (2 ) Deferred income tax expense (16 ) 145 25 126 Other non-cash items 15 (5 ) 10 50 Remeasurement of exchangeable and class B shares (603 ) (286 ) (774 ) (1,074 ) Dividends received from equity-accounted investments 327 248 1,114 660 Net change in working capital and other(10) (37 ) (163 ) (249 ) (495 ) 290 85 865 165 Financing activities Non-recourse borrowings and related party borrowings, net 201 91 866 815 Capital contributions from participating non-controlling interests 88 4 284 42 Return of capital to participating non-controlling interests (54 ) (181 ) (54 ) (181 ) Distributions paid and return of capital: To participating non-controlling interests (251 ) (201 ) (1,058 ) (491 ) (16 ) (287 ) 38 185 Investing activities Acquisitions net of cash and cash equivalents in acquired entity — — — (12 ) Investment in equity-accounted investments (48 ) — (48 ) — Investment in property, plant and equipment (210 ) (158 ) (624 ) (563 ) Disposal of subsidiaries, associates and other securities, net 4 376 92 376 Restricted cash and other (4 ) (6 ) (129 ) (78 ) (258 ) 212 (709 ) (277 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash (21 ) (9 ) (38 ) (15 ) Cash and cash equivalents Increase (decrease) (5 ) 1 156 58 Net change in cash classified within assets held for sale — 16 — — Balance, beginning of period 571 396 410 355 Balance, end of period 566 413 $ 566 $ 413

RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS MEASURES

The following table reconciles Net income (loss) to Funds From Operations:

For the three months ended

September 30 For the nine months ended

September 30 UNAUDITED

(MILLIONS) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 517 $ 153 $ 772 $ 750 Add back or deduct the following: Depreciation 288 269 870 834 Foreign exchange and financial instruments loss (gain) 68 (39 ) 98 (55 ) Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (16 ) 145 25 126 Other(17) 89 330 174 330 Dividends on BEPC exchangeable shares(18) 55 52 165 156 Remeasurement of BEPC exchangeable and BEPC class B shares (603 ) (286 ) (774 ) (1,074 ) Amount attributable to equity accounted investments and non-controlling interests(19) (259 ) (472 ) (857 ) (650 ) Funds From Operations $ 139 $ 152 $ 473 $ 417

