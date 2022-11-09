With a CAGR of 25%, Anti-Drone Market Size Worth USD 2 Billion in 2033

Anti-Drone Market

Anti-drone market is estimated to garner a revenue of ~USD 2 Billion by the end of 2033 by growing at a CAGR of ~25% over the forecast period, i.e., 2023 – 2033

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Research Nester published a report titled “ Anti-Drone Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2033” which delivers detailed overview of the global anti-drone market in terms of market segmentation by technology, application, end user, type and by region.Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.The global anti-drone market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of ~25% during the forecast period, i.e., 2023-2033. The market is segmented by end user into commercial, defense, and others. Out of these, the defense segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2033 backed by increased security needs for military installations and other defense sites in the wake of the threat posed by unauthorized drones. The rapid expansion of the defense manufacturing industry, coupled with the rapid increase in terrorist and illegal activities, is expected to augment segment growth during the forecast period.Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-3095 The global anti drone market is estimated to garner revenue of ~USD 2 Billion by the end of 2033, up from revenue of ~USD 1 Billion in the year 2022. Rise in registrations of drones for government and commercial usage, increasing adoption of UAV technology, growing security breaches, the surge in military and defense budget along with huge spending on drones are some of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.Geographically, the global anti-drone market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Out of these, the market in North America is projected to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2033 backed by the existence of advanced defence systems in nations such as the United States. Approximately 3.253% of North America's GDP was spent on military in 2019, according to the World Bank. Additionally, the growing popularity of drones among North American consumers, owing to high incomes, is expected to drive demand for anti-drone systems in the defense sector, and other industries.For more information about this report visit: https://www.researchnester.com/reports/anti-drone-market/3095 The research is global in nature and covers detailed analysis on the market in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). In addition, analysis comprising market size, Y-O-Y growth & opportunity analysis, market players’ competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook etc. has also been covered and displayed in the research report.Rising Investments in Drone Industryto Drive the Market GrowthFor instance, drone investments reached USD 6.9 billion in 2021, up from USD 2.3 billion in 2020. Hardware-focused drone companies received USD 4.8 billion in investments.Over the next few years, the drone market is expected to grow significantly owing to recent investments in drone technology. At present, drones are equipped with high-tech electronics and advanced components, however, they have a limited payload capacity and durability. In response, drone software companies strive to develop technologies that assist drones in navigating accurately at a lower price. The growing investments by private companies and organizations in the drone industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the global anti-drone market over the forecast period.For Requesting Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-3095 However,property damage and citizens' safety concerns are expected to operate as key restraint to the growth of global anti-drone market over the forecast period.This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global anti-drone market which includes company profiling ofoup, Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Saab AB, Dedrone Holdings, Inc., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Droneshield Ltd, Liteye Systems, Inc., Theiss UAV Solutions, LLC and MyDefenceApS.The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global anti-drone market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Expert: https://www.researchnester.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-id-3095 About Research NesterResearch Nester is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision in order to avoid future uncertainties.

Forge your own success stories, With Research Nester - A Composite Market Research Solution