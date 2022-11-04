Everything Someone Need To Know About Web Design
A website is the core of the online marketing activities. If look at all the marketing channels and techniques, what they actually do is to bring visitors through a website and the main purpose of the website is to turn visitors into customers, in marketing terms this is called conversion.
A bad website will basically cause many people to waste money on a number of other marketing methods because it's useless to have more visitors if they cannot be turned into customers so the better the website is the more visitors are converted into customers.
[Facts]
The Very first published website came to the Internet on August 6, 1991. Tim Berners-Lee created the website about the World Wide Web project (WWW), describing the Web and how to use it. Since then, web design has evolved with technological advancements and innovative design.
What is Web Design?
Web design refers to the design of websites that are displayed on the internet. Web design is actually the procedure of planning, conceptualizing, and arranging content on the internet. Today, designing a website goes far beyond aesthetics to incorporate the website’s general functionality. Web design these days also includes web apps, mobile apps, and user interface design.
What are the elements of web design?
The process of web designing allows designers to adjust to any preferences and provide effective solutions. There are numerous essential components of every web design, including:
Layout
Images
Visual hierarchy
Color scheme
Typography
Readability
Navigation
Content
Mobile
Evolution of web design
Web Design underwent drastic changes throughout the 21st century and has evolved and changed with major technological advancements.
1995–Introduction of JavaScript
1996–Flash debuts
1998–CSS joins HTML
2000–Bringing businesses online
2010–Responsive web design
2012–Flat design
Why is web design important?
In this modern era, a strong web presence is very important as well as essential for small businesses, corportates, multinational companies and organizations. If any business lacks a web presence then it cannot and will not survive for long.
Customers who want to buy any kind of service or product often search online and if they find any business that doesn't have an online presence they might think it has gone out of business.
Having a website can be much more profitable than one might think as customers feel a sense of bonding and connection with the business and they might return very often to buy products or services from that particular business and chances are they might refer their favorite business to friends or family. Therefore, having an online presence is very essential for businesses.
How Web Design Can Promote Businesses.
A website is no longer an additional tool but the tool in our arsenal. These days with every increase in web traffic and internet use, having a website is a must. As it is often the front door for any business however not all websites are created equal. The web design must be user friendly so that users can convert. Nearly 88% of people say following a bad user experience they would not return to the website.
Now, when someone important for the first time want to make a good impression and the big portion of that impression is how that look. The case is the same when it comes to having a clear modern looking design for a small business website.
Now if someone sees an example of the work somewhere, chances are they like it. They might go and look for that small business. This might be the one chance for that small business to connect with that visitor, of course they might have to find the business in the first place and that is why a small business website should be search engine optimized.
This means implementing different strategies to make sure the small business website is promoted by google and other search engines.
When the visitor finds the small business website it is very important that the website conveys everything about the small business.
It is very important that the small business website is convenient to navigate on all browsers and all devices. A good web design of the site gives that small business the credibility and authority in its field.
Many challenges come with poor web design. Poor web design can lead to a difficulty in navigating and understanding websites. Poor web design can also lead to a website that is difficult to use, leading to a negative user experience.
Poor web design can also hinder the Small business’s ability to reach its target audience or customers. Business owners cannot optimize the website for mobile devices and thus will not be as accessible as it must be. Now create a website for any business with all interactive features and generate more leads.
