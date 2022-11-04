Dry Ice market Size in USD 159.7 million to Accelerate at 6.5% CAGR Through 2028

Dry Ice Market Size, Share and Forecast 2022-2028

The Global Dry Ice market was valued in 2018 at USD 159.7 million and is projected to rise at 6.5% CAGR from 2019-2028.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dry ice is predicted to see significant growth due to the rapidly growing demand for frozen foods and the increasing use of dry insulation in both the food and shipping industries. Significant growth is expected in the transportation sector, which will support the shipment of products and provide significant revenue growth opportunities for dry ice.

The dry ice market will see lucrative growth opportunities from the healthcare and grocery industry, with longer transportation trips expected to increase in the coming years. However, dry ice might not be long-term stored in a safe manner which could limit the market's growth in the coming years.

Dry Ice is a form of carbon dioxide that is solid. Solid carbon dioxide can undergo phase change without temperature rise from a solid state to a gaseous or liquid state. Because it doesn't leave behind any residue, Dry ice is often called this.

Dry ice manufacturing refers to the compression and cooling of gaseous carbon dioxide to become liquid carbon dioxide. The next step is to allow the liquefied CO2 to expand. After that, it is pressured to form dry ice or solid carbon. Because dry ice is often preferred because it has a lower temperature (-81 degrees) than traditional water-based Ice; however, because it doesn't melt into liquid form and does not produce waste, dry ice is often used as an alternative to water-based ice. Dry ice, unlike other refrigerants, is non-flammable.

The report covers the following regions:

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Major players in this market are:

Cold Jet

icetech

kacher

ASCO Group

Artimpex n.v.

icesonic

TOMCO2 Systems

Aquila Triventek

tooice

CO2Air, Inc.

FREEZERCO2

Kyodo International

Ziyang Aids

Wuxi Yongjie Automatic Equipment

Key Market Segments:

Type

Dry Ice Pellets

Dry Ice Block

Dry Ice Slab & Slice

Dry Ice Powder

Application

Transportation & Distribution

Food Manufacturing/Processing

industrial cleaning

entertainment industry

Research/Scientific

What can the Report provide?

This report provides an accurate, reliable market volume and value estimation. The Global Dry Ice Market report covers revenue, distribution, supply chain, and production.

The following section will examine upcoming market developments.

Growth Opportunities

This section provides a detailed analysis and comparison of countries and markets within the Global Dry Ice Market.

The report's competitive landscape will assist companies in making better business decisions.

These are the Top Reasons To Buy:

Market insight and a thorough understanding of the Global Dry Ice Market.

Production processes evaluate critical problems to find solutions that reduce development risk.

Recognize the driving forces and the impediments that will ensure covid-19's success in the Global Dry Ice Market.

This document describes the market strategies that each major institution uses.

Understanding the Global Dry Ice Market's future outlook and forecast.

We offer customized studies to meet your needs.

These are the most important questions this report answers:

What market growth rate is it? Are momentum and acceleration expected to continue to rise during the forecast period?

Which factors are most important in the Global Dry Ice Market?

What was the estimated value of the Global Dry Ice Market by 2021?

Which region is projected to have the largest market share in the Global Dry Ice Market?

What issues, trends, and obstacles will affect the growth and size of the Global Dry Ice Market and its future?

What are the top global dry ice market manufacturers' sales volume, revenue, and price analysis?

What are the risks and opportunities in the Global Dry Ice Market?

