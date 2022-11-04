NCRF and Claflin University Offer Unprecedented Dual Enrollment Program to Junior and Senior High School Students
Agreement Eliminates Financial and Geographic Barriers to College Degrees for Students across the Country
We are making history in our partnership with Claflin University and changing lives. Students who participate in this Dual Enrollment program will have access, support and clear pathways to success.”WALNUT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) has partnered with Claflin University, the nationally accredited, first Historically Black College and University (HBCU) in South Carolina, to announce an historic Dual Enrollment program for high school Juniors and Seniors throughout the nation. Claflin University President, Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack, and NCRF Founder and President, Dr. Theresa Price, made a joint announcement via video at NCRF’s recent Black College Expo™ at The White House HBCU Week in Washington D.C.
— Dr. Theresa Price, NCRF Founder and President
“We want to be part of the solution,” Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack, President of Claflin University vowed, “This is an opportunity for high school students to start college junior and senior year.” He also spoke of Claflin’s and NCRF’s shared goal, “for students to be better prepared for their college endeavors by graduating from high school with an Associates Degree from one of the top ten HBCUs in the country.” NCRF Founder and President, Dr. Theresa Price agreed, “We are making history in our partnership with Claflin University and changing lives. Students who participate in this Dual Enrollment program will have access, support and clear pathways to success.”
These programs help students and families save money as their timeline for college completion is condensed. The program also helps students acclimate to college life and the required workload. Students who complete the program will be automatically accepted in the college with a scholarship once they graduate from high school.
Set to launch in Spring Semester 2023, the Dual Enrollment program is 100% online and will be available at no cost through NCRF. The transferrable coursework, in English, Math and Science, is offered through Claflin’s School of Natural Sciences and Mathematics and will fulfill General Education requirements.
Space is limited. High School students admitted to the program must be recommended by a Math or Science Instructor, Guidance Counselor or School Administrator, or by NCRF’s Educational Director. No formal letter of recommendation is required although Seniors must have a minimum of a 2.8 Academic GPA and Juniors must have a minimum of a 3.2 Academic GPA.
NCRF is the only community-based program in the country to offer this opportunity with four-year colleges. Since the initial announcement last week, NCRF now has dual-enrollment agreements in place with four additional four-year Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Fisk University, Paul Quinn College, Texas Southern University and Virginia University-Lynchburg.
NCRF is on a mission to change the world in creating more future leaders of color. With the advent of this program to jumpstart college careers, NCRF President and Founder, Theresa Price reflects, “We are blessed by some incredible partners who share our mission to create an ecosystem which helps students at every level of their journey thrive and be successful.”
The Claflin Dual Enrollment application is open now through December 19, 2022. To be part of the inaugural Claflin class or to find out more about this unique program or additional NCRF Dual Enrollment programs, please visit: www.ncrfoundation.org or call 877-427-4100.
About the Black College Expo™
Black College Expo™ (BCE) is a trademarked program of National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually. BCE was founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price to serve as a vital link between minorities and college admissions. NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at-risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gaps in educational achievement and eliminate workforce and economic disparities, with the goal of ending racism and racial inequalities.
About Claflin University
More than 150 years ago, Claflin broke down barriers in higher education, making it the first South Carolina university open to all regardless of race. Located in Orangeburg, South Carolina, and recognized as the first Historically Black College or University (HBCU) in the state, Claflin University has been ranked No. 9 among the 2022-2023 Best HBCUs by U.S. News & World Report. Claflin has earned a spot in the U.S. News Top 10 Best HBCUs for 12 consecutive years. The university is ranked No. 1 in Annual Alumni Giving Percentage among HBCUs and No. 20 in the Top Performers in Social Mobility category among national liberal arts colleges/ universities. Claflin University continues to welcome exemplary students of all races and genders who demonstrate a passion to change not only their own circumstances, but to change the world, as well. Claflin believes that most leaders are made, not born. Furthermore, they believe that students with passion, integrity and a willingness to work hard have an innate capacity to become visionary leaders. Claflin students are challenged to realize their full potential, called to leaving Claflin with an unparalleled education that serves them well in graduate school, in a career – and in life.
