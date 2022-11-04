Omega-3 Supplements Market Sale to Grow at a CAGR of 8.4% to Reach USD 50,845.88 million by 2028 Despite Pandemic

The omega-3 supplements market is expected to reach US$ 50,845.88 million by 2028 from US$ 28,817.291 million in 2021

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The scope of our recent study on “ Omega-3 Supplements Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Form (Capsules, Soft Gels, and Others), Source (Fish Oil, Krill Oil, Algae Oil, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, and Others)” includes the factors fueling the market growth, revenue estimation and forecast, and market share analysis, along with the identification of significant market players and their key developments.The omega-3 supplements market is expected to reach US$ 50,845.88 million by 2028 from US$ 28,817.291 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2021 to 2028.Download sample PDF Copy of Omega-3 Supplements Market Study @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00026522/ Church & Dwight, Inc.; Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.; Pharmavite LLC; Quten Research Institute; Epion Brands; NOW Foods; Nordic Naturals; Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC; Pharma Nord B.V.; Rimfrost AS are a few of the major key players operating in the global omega-3 supplements market.Omega 3 fatty acids such as docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) are building blocks of the baby's brain and retina. DHA supports learning and memory retention, and it plays a vital role in the development of eye and nerve tissues. DHA helps form a covering on the nerves that ensures standard impulse transmission and is thus needed among consumers of all ages. It has been observed that low DHA levels may be associated with poorer developmental outcomes and neurological disorders. It may accelerate brain aging and contribute to deficits in brain function. Supplementation of DHA is required for the growth and development of the brain in infants and is necessary to maintain normal brain function in adults. Thus, it is highly recommended to include DHA in their daily diet. However, it is impossible to meet the daily requirements of omega 3 fatty acids from omega 3 rich sources such as seafood and vegetable oils; thus, the consumers are moving towards omega 3 supplements. Omega-3 fatty acids are essential for appropriate brain function and development. Fish oil supplements may improve brain function in people with less severe brain illnesses such as moderate cognitive impairment (MCI) or age-related cognitive decline. Hence, pregnant women are advised to take prenatal supplements containing 200 mg to 300 mg of DHA due to their brain development benefits.By source, the omega-3 supplements market is segmented into fish oil, krill oil, algae oil, and others. The fish oil segment held the largest share of the market in 2020. Fish oil is mainly derived from oily fish tissues containing omega-3 fatty acids, docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA). The most extensively available EPA and DHA dietary sources are cold-water oily fishes, such as salmon, anchovies, mackerel, and sardines. Fish oil has become a prevalent supplement because of its cardiovascular health benefits. Studies show that people in many nations suffer from low levels of DHA and EPA that correlate to poor health issues. Furthermore, oily fish, such as Herring, Salmon, and Mackerel, contains omega-3 fatty acids essential for healthy metabolism, brain development, and heart disease prevention. Therefore, such health benefits are the key factors driving the market growth for the fish oil segment. The global omega-3 supplements market is segmented into five main regions— North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South and Central America. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of lifestyle disorders, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, and cardiovascular problems, in India, drives the market growth in the Asia Pacific.Another factor boosting the product demand is a growing awareness of the benefits of living an active lifestyle. The country's metropolitan population with high disposable income is increasingly opting for nutritional supplements, which is expected to drive product demand even higher during the forecast period. The existence of an aging population, especially in Japan, and their need for a healthy life without the presence of chronic diseases along with good mental and physical functions, drive the growth of the omega-3 supplements market in the Asia Pacific.Report Spotlights•Progressive industry trends in the omega-3 supplements market to help players develop effective long-term strategies•Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets•Quantitative analysis of the omega-3 supplements market from 2019 to 2028•Estimation of global demand for omega-3 supplements•Porter's five forces analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry•Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario•Market trends and outlook as well as factors driving and restraining the growth of the omega-3 supplements market•Assistance in the decision-making process by highlighting market strategies that underpin commercial interest, leading to the market growth•The size of the omega-3 supplements market size at various nodes•Detailed overview and segmentation of the market, as well as the omega-3 supplements industry dynamics•Size of the omega-3 supplements market in various regions with promising growth opportunities 