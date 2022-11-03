New data offers further insights into B.C. homelessness

CANADA, November 3 - Groundbreaking data that tracks the number of people who experienced homelessness in B.C. will help government better understand the factors that contribute to homelessness, and better support people in finding stable housing and services that meet their needs.

The 2020 Homeless Cohort report, an update of the 2019 data, is part of government’s Preventing and Reducing Homelessness Integrated Data project. As the data grows, it will allow government to make evidence-based decisions about what services and supports are needed most to prevent or end the cycle for people experiencing homelessness in B.C.

The report adds another year of data to the 2019 Homeless Cohort that was released in March 2022. This project links anonymous data from the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and BC Housing to identify the cohort of people who have experienced homelessness or are at risk of becoming homeless in B.C. Now, with an updated data set for 2020, analysts can begin to see the emergence of some patterns. The numbers offer the ability to monitor the direction, causes and demographics of individuals in B.C. that experience homelessness. According to the research, the latest findings show that:

23,400 people experienced homelessness in B.C. in 2020.

10,600 people who experienced homelessness in B.C. during the 2019 calendar year did not experience homelessness in B.C. in 2020.

10,400 people were newly identified in 2020 as not having experienced homelessness the year prior.

The data shows where people are experiencing homelessness, whether their homelessness was short-term or chronic, and how many people were able to find housing compared to the previous year. The data also captures those who accessed income assistance and reported having no fixed address and/or accessed a shelter in 2020.

Quick Facts:

Budget 2022 commits $633 million to respond and prevent homelessness, including complex care housing, increased supports for young people in and transitioning from government care, rent supplements with health, housing and social supports, and permanent housing for up to 3,000 people in temporary COVID-19 spaces.

Since 2017, the Province has opened more than 4,750 new supportive homes for people experiencing homelessness in nearly 25 communities, with a further 2,300 underway around B.C.

Through provincial investments, more than 36,000 new homes throughout the province are complete, under construction or in development for people with a wide range of incomes.

