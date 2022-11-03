Surrey townhouse complex revitalized for residents’ comfort, safety

CANADA, November 3 - Residents of Jennings Place are living in improved comfort, safety and security following the completion of a $7.9-million renovation to the 52-unit townhouse complex.

“Affordable housing is critical to helping growing communities like Surrey thrive,” said Rachna Singh, MLA for Surrey-Green Timbers. “With provincial support, we’ve preserved 52 homes as quality, affordable housing for people with a range of incomes. And we’ve done so while addressing climate change with efficiency upgrades – making sure these are not just affordable, but sustainable homes, for years to come.”

Jennings Place has 15 two-storey wood-frame townhouses with 22 two-bedroom homes, 22 three-bedroom homes and eight four-bedroom homes, as well as office space. It provides affordable rental housing for individuals and families. Built in 1989, it needed upgrades.

Located at 7775-120A St. in Surrey, it is owned and operated by the Affordable Housing Societies (AHS).

The preservation project included the replacement of water pipes, windows, flooring, exterior and interior LED light fixtures, garage doors, kitchen and bathroom cabinets, and new paint in each townhouse.

The renovation has also enhanced the living environment for residents through upgrades, such as heat pumps for efficiency and comfort in heating and cooling. The project extends the life of the complex and contributes to a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by incorporating energy-conservation measures, including double-glazed windows.

“We are so grateful for the partnership with the Province of B.C., through BC Housing, and the resulting improvements for our tenants at Jennings Place,” said Stephen Bennett, CEO, AHS. “These much-needed improvements will ensure greater comfort and security for our tenants, while reducing the carbon footprint of our buildings and extending the buildings’ life for many years. This is indeed a win-win for all involved.”

AHS temporarily relocated affected tenants into vacant units on the property throughout the two-year renovation period.

The project was funded by the Province, through BC Housing’s Capital Renewal Fund, which is a 10-year, $1.1-billion investment committed to preserve and improve B.C.’s social housing units.

Quick Facts:

This project is expected to reduce annual energy demand by 50% and greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 60%.

Renovations adhered to BC Housing’s Design and Construction Standards, including commissioning an energy study and incorporating energy-conservation measures.

All projects funded by BC Housing must target or exceed 75% waste diversion from landfill on the Lower Mainland.

Learn More:

Information about BC Housing’s energy standards and sustainability can be found online:

https://www.bchousing.org/projects-partners/asset-management-redevelopment/construction-standards

Information about BC Housing’s Sustainability and Resiliency Strategy can be found online:

https://www.bchousing.org/sites/default/files/media/documents/Sustainability-and-Resilience-Strategy-Framework.pdf

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C. is available online: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://workingforyou.gov.bc.ca/