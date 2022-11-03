Boards and Commissions appointments by Governor Jay Inslee - October 2022
WASHINGTON, November 3 - Story
Below is the monthly recap of board and commission appointments made by Gov. Jay Inslee during the month of October 2022. Boards and Commissions are designed to give Washingtonians a voice in their government and allow residents to influence decisions that shape the quality of life for all Washingtonians.
The governor takes great pride in appointing qualified, responsible members who reflect the diverse lifestyles of our state and who want to make the state of Washington a better place for us all.
The list below contains the names, hometowns and terms for each appointee. Information about each board and commission is available on the governor's website: https://www.governor.wa.gov/boards-commissions/board-and-commissions/board-commission-profiles. We encourage people to apply through our website.
Board Served
Member
City
Appointment Date
Start Date
Term End
Adult Education Advisory Council
Courtney Jacobsen
Kenmore
10/17/2022
10/17/2022
10/9/2025
Adult Education Advisory Council
Amy Diehr
Tacoma
10/17/2022
10/17/2022
10/9/2025
Adult Education Advisory Council
Katrina Klepper
Auburn
10/17/2022
10/17/2022
10/9/2025
Adult Education Advisory Council
Kelli Graham
Seattle
10/17/2022
10/17/2022
10/9/2023
Adult Education Advisory Council
Lucretia Robertson
Bremerton
10/17/2022
10/17/2022
10/9/2024
Bellevue College Board of Trustees
Gregory Dietzel
Issaquah
10/14/2022
10/14/2022
9/30/2027
Clemency and Pardons Board
Kaziputalimba Joshua
Walla Walla
10/4/2022
10/4/2022
9/25/2023
Clemency and Pardons Board
Doug Baldwin Jr.
Issaquah
10/4/2022
10/4/2022
9/25/2026
Earth-Abundant Materials Board of Directors, Joint Center for Deployment and Research in
Kevin Billings
Washington
10/18/2022
10/18/2022
1/1/2075
Evergreen State College Board of Trustees, The
Shane Everbeck
Maple Falls
10/26/2022
10/26/2022
6/30/2023
Forensic Investigations Council
Nestor Bautista
Ruston
10/27/2022
10/27/2022
8/10/2026
Forensic Investigations Council
John Lacy
Everett
10/27/2022
10/27/2022
8/10/2026
Forensic Investigations Council
Anna Tolin
Seattle
10/27/2022
10/27/2022
8/10/2026
Freight Mobility Strategic Investment Board
Temple Lentz
Vancouver
10/5/2022
10/17/2022
6/30/2026
Freight Mobility Strategic Investment Board
Leonard Barnes
Montesano
10/5/2022
10/5/2022
6/30/2026
Freight Mobility Strategic Investment Board
Ben Wick
City of Spokane Valley
10/5/2022
10/5/2022
6/30/2026
Freight Mobility Strategic Investment Board
Johan Hellman
Vancouver
10/5/2022
10/5/2022
6/30/2026
Grays Harbor College Board of Trustees
Paula Akerlund
Aberdeen
10/14/2022
10/14/2022
9/30/2027
Health Sciences and Services Authority of Spokane County
Alison Poulsen
Valleyford
10/18/2022
10/18/2022
10/14/2026
Health, State Board of
Dimyana Abdelmalek
Olympia
10/31/2022
10/31/2022
7/1/2023
Health, State Board of
Patty Hayes
Seattle
10/6/2022
10/6/2022
7/1/2025
Hispanic Affairs, Commission on
Mike Gonzalez
Pasco
10/14/2022
10/14/2022
8/1/2025
Hispanic Affairs, Commission on
Angie Hinojos
Woodinville
10/10/2022
10/10/2022
8/1/2025
Humanities Washington Board of Trustees
Ryan Booth
Pullman
10/18/2022
10/18/2022
12/31/2024
Judicial Conduct, Commission on
Jacinto Alvarez
Spokane
10/6/2022
10/6/2022
6/16/2026
Judicial Conduct, Commission on
Tara Miller
Omak
10/6/2022
10/6/2022
6/16/2026
Parks and Recreation Commission
Ali Raad
Olympia
10/18/2022
1/3/2023
12/31/2028
Prescription Drug Assistance Foundation Board of Directors
Sheila Masteller
Spokane
10/28/2022
10/28/2022
9/15/2025
Prescription Drug Assistance Foundation Board of Directors
Cathy Simchuk
Spokane Valley
10/28/2022
10/28/2022
9/15/2025
Regents, University of Washington Board of
Linden Rhoads
Seattle
10/24/2022
10/24/2022
9/30/2028
Regents, University of Washington Board of
Alexes Harris
Seattle
10/21/2022
10/21/2022
9/30/2025
Regents, Washington State University Board of
Judi McDonald
PULLMAN
10/6/2022
10/6/2022
9/30/2025
Salaries for Elected Officials, Citizens' Commission on
Scott Grayban
Spokane
10/6/2022
10/6/2022
6/30/2024
Salmon Recovery Funding Board
Joseph Maroney
Usk
10/3/2022
10/3/2022
7/15/2025
Seattle College District Board of Trustees
Colleen Echohawk
Seattle
10/3/2022
10/3/2022
9/30/2027
Shoreline Community College Board of Trustees
Rebecca Chan
Shoreline
10/14/2022
10/14/2022
9/30/2027
Small Business Export Finance Assistance Center Board of Directors
Kimberly Pearson
Renton
10/27/2022
10/27/2022
10/1/2026
Small Business Export Finance Assistance Center Board of Directors
Christine Skoorsmith
Seattle
10/27/2022
10/27/2022
10/1/2026
Spokane Community Colleges Board of Trustees
Glenn Johnson
Pullman
10/7/2022
10/7/2022
9/30/2027
Tacoma Community College Board of Trustees
J. Manny Santiago
Tacoma
10/31/2022
10/31/2022
9/30/2027
Western Washington University Board of Trustees
Ash Awad
Woodinville
10/12/2022
10/12/2022
9/30/2028
Whatcom Community College Board of Trustees
Rebecca Johnson
Bellingham,
10/18/2022
10/18/2022
9/30/2027
Women’s Commission, Washington State
Ann Simons
Port Orchard
10/25/2022
10/25/2022
6/30/2024
Workforce Education Investment Accountability and Oversight Board
Michael Meotti
Olympia
10/10/2022
10/10/2022
6/30/2025
Below is the monthly recap of board and commission appointments made by Gov. Jay Inslee during the month of October 2022. Boards and Commissions are designed to give Washingtonians a voice in their government and allow residents to influence decisions that shape the quality of life for all Washingtonians.
The governor takes great pride in appointing qualified, responsible members who reflect the diverse lifestyles of our state and who want to make the state of Washington a better place for us all.
The list below contains the names, hometowns and terms for each appointee. Information about each board and commission is available on the governor's website: https://www.governor.wa.gov/boards-commissions/board-and-commissions/board-commission-profiles. We encourage people to apply through our website.
|Board Served
|Member
|City
|Appointment Date
|Start Date
|Term End
|Adult Education Advisory Council
|Courtney Jacobsen
|Kenmore
|10/17/2022
|10/17/2022
|10/9/2025
|Adult Education Advisory Council
|Amy Diehr
|Tacoma
|10/17/2022
|10/17/2022
|10/9/2025
|Adult Education Advisory Council
|Katrina Klepper
|Auburn
|10/17/2022
|10/17/2022
|10/9/2025
|Adult Education Advisory Council
|Kelli Graham
|Seattle
|10/17/2022
|10/17/2022
|10/9/2023
|Adult Education Advisory Council
|Lucretia Robertson
|Bremerton
|10/17/2022
|10/17/2022
|10/9/2024
|Bellevue College Board of Trustees
|Gregory Dietzel
|Issaquah
|10/14/2022
|10/14/2022
|9/30/2027
|Clemency and Pardons Board
|Kaziputalimba Joshua
|Walla Walla
|10/4/2022
|10/4/2022
|9/25/2023
|Clemency and Pardons Board
|Doug Baldwin Jr.
|Issaquah
|10/4/2022
|10/4/2022
|9/25/2026
|Earth-Abundant Materials Board of Directors, Joint Center for Deployment and Research in
|Kevin Billings
|Washington
|10/18/2022
|10/18/2022
|1/1/2075
|Evergreen State College Board of Trustees, The
|Shane Everbeck
|Maple Falls
|10/26/2022
|10/26/2022
|6/30/2023
|Forensic Investigations Council
|Nestor Bautista
|Ruston
|10/27/2022
|10/27/2022
|8/10/2026
|Forensic Investigations Council
|John Lacy
|Everett
|10/27/2022
|10/27/2022
|8/10/2026
|Forensic Investigations Council
|Anna Tolin
|Seattle
|10/27/2022
|10/27/2022
|8/10/2026
|Freight Mobility Strategic Investment Board
|Temple Lentz
|Vancouver
|10/5/2022
|10/17/2022
|6/30/2026
|Freight Mobility Strategic Investment Board
|Leonard Barnes
|Montesano
|10/5/2022
|10/5/2022
|6/30/2026
|Freight Mobility Strategic Investment Board
|Ben Wick
|City of Spokane Valley
|10/5/2022
|10/5/2022
|6/30/2026
|Freight Mobility Strategic Investment Board
|Johan Hellman
|Vancouver
|10/5/2022
|10/5/2022
|6/30/2026
|Grays Harbor College Board of Trustees
|Paula Akerlund
|Aberdeen
|10/14/2022
|10/14/2022
|9/30/2027
|Health Sciences and Services Authority of Spokane County
|Alison Poulsen
|Valleyford
|10/18/2022
|10/18/2022
|10/14/2026
|Health, State Board of
|Dimyana Abdelmalek
|Olympia
|10/31/2022
|10/31/2022
|7/1/2023
|Health, State Board of
|Patty Hayes
|Seattle
|10/6/2022
|10/6/2022
|7/1/2025
|Hispanic Affairs, Commission on
|Mike Gonzalez
|Pasco
|10/14/2022
|10/14/2022
|8/1/2025
|Hispanic Affairs, Commission on
|Angie Hinojos
|Woodinville
|10/10/2022
|10/10/2022
|8/1/2025
|Humanities Washington Board of Trustees
|Ryan Booth
|Pullman
|10/18/2022
|10/18/2022
|12/31/2024
|Judicial Conduct, Commission on
|Jacinto Alvarez
|Spokane
|10/6/2022
|10/6/2022
|6/16/2026
|Judicial Conduct, Commission on
|Tara Miller
|Omak
|10/6/2022
|10/6/2022
|6/16/2026
|Parks and Recreation Commission
|Ali Raad
|Olympia
|10/18/2022
|1/3/2023
|12/31/2028
|Prescription Drug Assistance Foundation Board of Directors
|Sheila Masteller
|Spokane
|10/28/2022
|10/28/2022
|9/15/2025
|Prescription Drug Assistance Foundation Board of Directors
|Cathy Simchuk
|Spokane Valley
|10/28/2022
|10/28/2022
|9/15/2025
|Regents, University of Washington Board of
|Linden Rhoads
|Seattle
|10/24/2022
|10/24/2022
|9/30/2028
|Regents, University of Washington Board of
|Alexes Harris
|Seattle
|10/21/2022
|10/21/2022
|9/30/2025
|Regents, Washington State University Board of
|Judi McDonald
|PULLMAN
|10/6/2022
|10/6/2022
|9/30/2025
|Salaries for Elected Officials, Citizens' Commission on
|Scott Grayban
|Spokane
|10/6/2022
|10/6/2022
|6/30/2024
|Salmon Recovery Funding Board
|Joseph Maroney
|Usk
|10/3/2022
|10/3/2022
|7/15/2025
|Seattle College District Board of Trustees
|Colleen Echohawk
|Seattle
|10/3/2022
|10/3/2022
|9/30/2027
|Shoreline Community College Board of Trustees
|Rebecca Chan
|Shoreline
|10/14/2022
|10/14/2022
|9/30/2027
|Small Business Export Finance Assistance Center Board of Directors
|Kimberly Pearson
|Renton
|10/27/2022
|10/27/2022
|10/1/2026
|Small Business Export Finance Assistance Center Board of Directors
|Christine Skoorsmith
|Seattle
|10/27/2022
|10/27/2022
|10/1/2026
|Spokane Community Colleges Board of Trustees
|Glenn Johnson
|Pullman
|10/7/2022
|10/7/2022
|9/30/2027
|Tacoma Community College Board of Trustees
|J. Manny Santiago
|Tacoma
|10/31/2022
|10/31/2022
|9/30/2027
|Western Washington University Board of Trustees
|Ash Awad
|Woodinville
|10/12/2022
|10/12/2022
|9/30/2028
|Whatcom Community College Board of Trustees
|Rebecca Johnson
|Bellingham,
|10/18/2022
|10/18/2022
|9/30/2027
|Women’s Commission, Washington State
|Ann Simons
|Port Orchard
|10/25/2022
|10/25/2022
|6/30/2024
|Workforce Education Investment Accountability and Oversight Board
|Michael Meotti
|Olympia
|10/10/2022
|10/10/2022
|6/30/2025
Media Contact
Public and constituent inquiries | 360.902.4111
Press inquiries | 360.902.4136
Public and constituent inquiries | 360.902.4111
Press inquiries | 360.902.4136