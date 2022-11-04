Submit Release
Dimondale Industrial Plan Invites Land Development Opportunities

SF Real Estate presents new land development opportunities to align with the Dimondale industrial plans.

LANSING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SF Real Estate, LLC’s founder, Steven Fata, has announced a new land development opportunity aligning with the General Motors Battery Ultium Cells Plant, located in Lansing, Michigan. Mr. Fata has presented 50 acres of land along Lansing Road, 1.5 miles from the planned industrial space, ideal for new commerce development.

GM and LG Energy have invested $2.6 billion in the third of their Ultium cells manufacturing plants. Located in Lansing, Michigan, the plant will create 1,7000 new manufacturing jobs. The plant is built on land leased from GM and site preparation has begun on the 2.8 million-square-foot facility. The plant is scheduled to open in late 2024.

“With the Ultium cells plant development under way, now is the ideal time to develop the nearby land,” said Mr. Fata. “With easy access to and from I-96 and ideal proximity to the plant, the land has endless possibilities and is ready for the right developer to move forward.”

The land, located at 7242 Lansing Road, boasts 2,500 feet of elevated frontage along I-96 and sits 1.5 miles from the interchange of I-69 and Lansing Road. With exceptional visibility, the site is situated at the gateway to major industrial and warehousing space in the Greater Lansing Area. MDOT reports that a combined 83,600 daily travelers pass the area via I-69 or I-96, creating promising opportunities for the 50 acres available for development.

SF Real Estate, LLC is a real estate development firm helmed by Steven Fata that seeks out investors and development opportunities to benefit cities throughout the state of Michigan.

###

For more news and information about SF Real Estate, please email info@sfrealestate.com or find Steven Fata on LinkedIn.

