Governor Abbott Activates State Emergency Response Resources Ahead Of Severe Storm Threats

November 3, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today activated state emergency response resources ahead of severe storms and potential flash flooding expected to move across Texas today through late Friday night. Severe storms with damaging winds, strong tornadoes, large hail, and potential flash flooding are forecasted throughout the Panhandle today through early Friday morning and much of the eastern half of Texas through late Friday night.

"The State of Texas is proactively responding to severe storms and potential flash flooding expected to impact Texas today and tomorrow," said Governor Abbott. "State and local emergency response partners are monitoring weather conditions and are on standby to swiftly provide all necessary resources to protect our communities. Texans are urged to remain weather-aware and follow instructions from emergency responders and local officials to keep themselves and their loved ones safe."

At the direction of the Governor, the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has activated the following resources to support severe weather response operations across the state:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force One and Texas Task Force Two): Boat Squads and Urban Search and Rescue Packages

TDEM has the following state resources on standby to respond if conditions warrant:

Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw Crews and Incident Management Teams

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Boat Teams to support water rescue operations

Texas National Guard: Transportation platoons and helicopters with hoist capability

Texas Department of State Health Services: Texas Emergency Medical Task Force Severe Weather Packages

Texas Department of Public Safety (Texas Highway Patrol): Helicopters with hoist capability

Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring/coordination with utility providers in the threat area.

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Personnel to monitor drinking water, wastewater and air quality

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents

State Mass Care Coordination

Texans are urged to follow these severe weather safety tips.