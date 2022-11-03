Formosa completes compensation, commits to environmental protection after 2016 incident

VIETNAM, November 3 -

HÀ NỘI — Compensation due from Formosa after the 2016 marine environmental incident in Hà Tĩnh has been paid, and the company has committed to further environmental protection, according to a report from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lê Thị Thu Hằng, said Việt Nam's persistent stance is protecting the living environment and people's health as the top priorities and not pursuing economic growth at the expense of the environment.

US congresspersons recently called on Taiwanese authorities to facilitate legal action by Vietnamese victims of the marine environmental incident at Hưng Nghiệp Formosa Hà Tĩnh Steel Co Ltd in 2016, which affected the Hà Tĩnh, Quảng Bình, Quảng Trị, and Thừa Thiên-Huế.

After the toxic spill occurred, the Party, Government, Prime Minister and deputy prime ministers directed relevant ministries, agencies and localities to rapidly investigate the cause and deploy synchronised solutions to stabilise the lives of the affected areas, spokesperson Hằng said.

"Presented with clear scientific evidence, Formosa has admitted responsibility for the incident, paid compensation for the damage following relevant regulations, and apologised to the people and the Government of Việt Nam," the spokesperson said.

As assigned and directed by the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment established a monitoring council and a cross-sectoral monitoring team who oversaw Formosa's efforts to remedy the consequences of the incident.

"As far as we are informed, since July 2016, the council and the team have made various regular and surprise visits to monitor the implementation of environmental protection commitments of the Formosa," Hằng said.

The Prime Minister has set up a team to identify the scope of the damages, the appropriate level of compensation, and the measures to restore the lives of the people in the four central provinces, with clear assignments of relevant industry and agencies and their responsibilities, Hằng said.

"Currently, the production activities of the company as well as the life of the people in the affected area have been restored and stabilised," she told reporters.

"Việt Nam resolutely eliminates projects that cause environmental pollution to ensure the quality of the living environment, protect biodiversity and ecosystems, and building a green, circular, and environmentally friendly economy," Hằng noted. — VNS