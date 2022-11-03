DOD MEDIA RELEASE: Noise Advisory: Active-Duty Army Training to Be Conducted at Keaukaha Military Reservation (KMR)

HILO- Active-Duty Army units will conduct training at Keaukaha Military Reservation (KMR), Hilo, on Saturday, Nov. 5 until Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. The training that involves noise will be restricted to 8 AM to 8 PM during the weekend.

Residents near KMR may hear simulated artillery, simulated machine gun fire and helicopters landing on the Hawai‘i Army National Guard training facility.

The military appreciates the understanding and continued support of the local community. While sometimes loud, this training is critical to ensure military units and service members are mission-ready and return home safely.

To report concerns related to noise or training, contact U.S. Army Hawai‘i’s Noise Concern Line at (808) 656-3487 or [email protected]. Concerns are responded to during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

