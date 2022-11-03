Melcor REIT announces third quarter 2022 results

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melcor REIT (TSX: MR.UN) today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. Revenue was stable in the quarter and year-to-date. Net operating income was down 3% in the quarter at $11.61 million due to the timing of operating expenses and inflated costs including utilities like gas/heat and power. Occupancy currently sits at 88%, a 1% improvement over second quarter and year-end, and we have retained 89% of expiring leases year-to-date.



Andrew Melton, CEO of Melcor REIT commented: "I am pleased to share Melcor REIT's third quarter results. Our portfolio continues to produce stable results despite being tested by numerous factors, including inflationary pressures, increasing interest rates, and a slower than expected return to office following the lifting of work-from-home restrictions.

Our leasing team is finding success in new leasing and renewals while our property management teams focus on providing a strong tenant experience. To date we have signed 127,914 sf of new leasing and 319,079 sf of renewals. Further, we have commitments on an additional 85,024 sf of upcoming renewals. While our occupancy displays a modest increase, we have experienced a significant increase in committed space that will translate to occupancy in the coming months.

Our 2017 Debenture is set to mature on December 31, 2022. We are in the process of reviewing options for financing and have room on our current credit facility to absorb this debenture if required. We are focused on ensuring that the REIT has the flexibility to enter the market under more stable conditions. The REIT continues to monitor its secured debts, including our mortgages and Class C debt, and we proactively engage with lenders in regards to upcoming maturities.

We held our distributions for July, August, September and October at $0.04 per unit. The Board of Trustees also declared a distribution of $0.04 per unit for both November and December 2022."

HIGHLIGHTS:

Certain factors contributed significantly to results in 2022 when compared to 2021. They are:

Early Termination event: In Q1-2021, we received $1.00 million for the early lease termination of a fast food chain which was included in other revenue, and impacts year-to-date comparative results.

Non-cash fair value adjustments on Class B LP Units and investment properties often cause significant swings in results. Class B Units are valued at market value, thus a change in unit price has a counter-intuitive impact on net income, as an increase in unit value decreases net income. These revaluations have had a material impact to net income in both the current and prior periods, making comparison less meaningful. Management considers FFO and ACFO better measures of our performance as these non-cash items are removed from those metrics. Distribution increase: Our monthly distribution increased by 14% to $0.04 per unit in August 2021 and has remained stable at $0.04 per unit throughout 2022.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Financial highlights of our performance are summarized below.

Third quarter:

Revenue was up 1% at $18.19 million (Q3-2021: $18.09 million)

NOI was down 3% at $11.61 million (Q3-2021: $11.92 million)

FFO was down 5% to $6.31 million or $0.22 per unit (Q3-2021: $6.64 million or $0.23 per unit).

ACFO was down 10% at $4.62 million or $0.16 per unit (Q3-2021: $5.13 million or $0.18 per unit). The third quarter payout ratio was 76% based on ACFO (Q3-2021: 65%).

Year-to-date:

Revenue was stable at $55.31 million. (2021: $55.55 million) Excluding the Early Termination event, year-to-date revenue was up 1%.

NOI was down 4% at $34.86 million. (2021: $36.12 million) Excluding the Early Termination event, year-to-date NOI was down 1%.

FFO was down 7% to $18.94 million or $0.65 per unit (2021: $20.31 million or $0.70 per unit). Excluding the Early Termination event FFO was down 2%.

ACFO was down 10% at $14.19 million or $0.49 per unit (2021: $15.84 million or $0.54 per unit ). Excluding the Early Termination event ACFO was down 4%. The year-to-date payout ratio was 74% based on ACFO (2021: 60%).

Fair value on our investment properties portfolio was up 0.4% to $726.91 million compared to $723.73 million at year-end.

As at September 30, 2022 we had $2.71 million in cash and $29.92 million in undrawn liquidity under our revolving credit facility. We have completed financing renewals on 5 properties totaling $41.34 million in renewals at interest rates ranging from fixed at 3.70% - 5.00%, and prime plus 1.00%.

Management believes FFO best reflects our true operating performance. and ACFO best reflects our cash flow and therefore our ability to pay distributions.

Net income in the current and comparative period is significantly impacted by the non-cash fair value adjustments described above and thus not a meaningful metric to assess financial performance.

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

We are proactively renewing existing tenants and have produced a strong retention rate of 89% year-to-date. We continue to pursue new tenant opportunities and have commenced 127,914 sf in new leases. New leasing includes 40,613 sf of temporary seasonal space that will not produce long-term cash flows.

We are pleased with the volume of new leasing activity across our portfolio. Year-to-date leasing includes 446,993 sf of new and renewed leases (including holdovers) and we have retained 89% of expiring leases year-to-date. Future leasing is promising, with commitment on an additional 85,024 sf in new deals.

Retail properties have seen increased occupancy and maintained strong WABR compared to Q3-2021 while office properties continue to navigate downward pressure on rental rates and an increase in supply in some of our key geographic areas. As such, we have seen compression on both WABR and occupancy, down 1% and 3% respectively in the office market. Overall, WABR has remained stable compared to Q3-2021 and year-end.

DISTRIBUTIONS

Our monthly distributions remained at $0.04 per unit in 2022, stable over year-end after a 14% incresae in August 2021.

The quarterly payout ratio was 76% based on ACFO and 55% based on FFO (Q3-2021: $0.035 per unit; ACFO: 65% and FFO: 50%). The year-to-date payout ratio was 74% based on ACFO and 55% based on FFO (2021: $0.035 per unit; ACFO: 60% and FFO: 47%).

SUBSEQUENT EVENT

Subsequent to the quarter, we declared distributions for November and December and will be paying the previously declared October distribution as follows:

Month Declaration Date Record Date Distribution Date Distribution Amount October 2022 August 15, 2022 October 31, 2022 November 15, 2022 $0.04 per Unit November 2022 November 3, 2022 November 30, 2022 December 15, 2022 $0.04 per Unit December 2022 November 3, 2022 December 30, 2022 January 16, 2023 $0.04 per Unit





FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS & KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (KPI)

Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 ($000's) 2022 2021 Δ% 2022 2021 Δ% Non-standard KPIs NOI1 11,613 11,915 (3 ) 34,859 36,124 (4 ) Same-asset NOI1 11,613 11,915 (3 ) 34,859 36,124 (4 ) FFO1 6,306 6,639 (5 ) 18,944 20,310 (7 ) AFFO1 4,464 4,982 (10 ) 13,727 15,397 (11 ) ACFO1 4,623 5,131 (10 ) 14,194 15,836 (10 ) Rental revenue 18,189 18,089 1 55,308 55,552 — Income before fair value adjustments1 2,770 3,668 (24 ) 9,731 12,102 (20 ) Fair value adjustment on investment properties2 6,337 2,535 nm (2,865 ) 2,665 nm Cash flows from operations 819 4,540 (82 ) 7,542 12,332 (39 ) Distributions paid to unitholders 1,555 1,426 9 4,667 4,092 14 Distributions paid3 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 — $ 0.36 $ 0.33 9





Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP and Non-Standard Measures section for further information. The abbreviation nm is shorthand for not meaningful and is used through this MD&A where appropriate. Distributions have been paid out at $0.04 per unit per month from January to September 2022. Distributions in the comparative period were paid out at $0.035 per unit per month from January to July 2021, and increased to $0.04 in August 2021.





Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 2022 2021 Δ% 2022 2021 Δ% Per Unit Metrics Net income (loss) Basic $1.48 $0.58 $2.37 ($1.66 ) Diluted $0.44 $0.27 $0.66 ($1.66 ) Weighted average number of units for net income (loss) (000s):1 Basic 12,963 12,965 — 12,964 12,995 — Diluted 36,255 36,259 — 36,255 12,995 179 FFO Basic2 $0.22 $0.23 $0.65 $0.70 Diluted2 $0.21 $0.22 $0.62 $0.66 Payout ratio2 55 % 50 % 55 % 47 % AFFO Basic2 $0.15 $0.17 $0.47 $0.53 Payout ratio2 78 % 67 % 76 % 61 % ACFO Basic2 $0.16 $0.18 $0.49 $0.54 Payout ratio2 76 % 65 % 74 % 60 % Weighted average number of units for FFO, AFFO and ACFO (000s):3 Basic 29,088 29,090 — 29,089 29,120 — Diluted 36,255 36,259 — 36,255 36,288 —





For the purposes of calculating per unit net income the basic weighted average number of units includes Trust Units and the diluted weighted average number of units includes Class B LP Units and convertible debentures, to the extent that their impact is dilutive. Non-GAAP ratio. Refer to the Non-GAAP and Non-Standard Measures section for further information. For the purposes of calculating per unit FFO, AFFO and ACFO the basic weighted average number of units includes Trust Units and Class B LP Units.





June 30, 2022 December 31,

2021 Δ% Total assets ($000s) 736,927 735,668 — Equity at historical cost ($000s)1 288,196 288,234 — Indebtedness ($000s)2 440,181 446,769 (1 ) Weighted average interest rate on debt 3.81 % 3.62 % 5 Debt to GBV, excluding convertible debentures (maximum threshold - 60%)3 48 % 49 % (2 ) Debt to GBV (maximum threshold - 65%)3 57 % 58 % (2 ) Finance costs coverage ratio4 2.36 2.45 (4 ) Debt service coverage ratio5 1.91 2.06 (7 )





Calculated as the sum of trust units and Class B LP Units at their historical cost value. In accordance with IFRS the Class B LP Units are presented as a financial liability in the consolidated financial statements. Please refer to page 11 for calculation of Equity at historical cost. Calculated as the sum of total amount drawn on revolving credit facility, mortgages payable, Class C LP Units and convertible debentures, excluding unamortized discount and transaction costs. Please refer to page 11 for calculation of Indebtedness. Debt to GBV is a Non-GAAP ratio. Refer to the Non-GAAP and Non-Standard Measures section for further information. Non-GAAP financial ratio. Calculated as the sum of FFO and finance costs; divided by finance costs, excluding distributions on Class B LP Units and fair value adjustment on derivative instruments. This metric is not calculated for purposes of covenant compliance on any of our debt facilities. Please refer to Non-GAAP and Non-Standard Measures section for further information. Non-GAAP financial ratio. Calculated as FFO; divided by sum of contractual principal repayments on mortgages payable and distributions of Class C LP Units, excluding amortization of fair value adjustment on Class C LP Units. This metric is not calculated for purposes of covenant compliance on any of our debt facilities. Please refer to Non-GAAP and Non-Standard Measures section for further information.





Operational Highlights June 30, 2022 December 31,

2021 Δ% Number of properties 39 39 — GLA (sf) 3,216,141 3,216,175 — Occupancy (weighted by GLA) 88.2 % 87.1 % 1 Retention (weighted by GLA) 88.6 % 81.7 % 8 Weighted average remaining lease term (years) 4.20 3.86 9 Weighted average base rent (per sf) $ 16.49 $ 16.73 (1 )





MD&A and Financial Statements

The REIT's consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three-months ended September 30, 2022 can be found on the REIT's website at www.MelcorREIT.ca or on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About Melcor REIT

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 39 properties representing approximately 3.22 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.MelcorREIT.ca .

Non-standard Measures

NOI, FFO, AFFO and ACFO are key measures of performance used by real estate operating companies; however, they are not defined by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), do not have standard meanings and may not be comparable with other industries or income trusts. These non-IFRS measures are defined and discussed in the REIT’s MD&A for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Finance costs coverage ratio: Finance costs coverage ratio is a non-GAAP ratio and is calculated as FFO plus finance costs for the period divided by finance costs expensed during the period excluding distributions on Class B LP Units and fair value adjustment on derivative instruments.

Debt service coverage ratio: Debt service coverage ratio is a non-GAAP ratio and is calculated as FFO for the period divided by principal repayments on mortgages payable and Class C LP Units made during the period.

Debt to Gross Book Value: Debt to GBV is a non-GAAP ratio and is calculated as the sum of total amount drawn on revolving credit facility, mortgages payable, Class C LP Units, excluding unamortized fair value adjustment on Class C LP Units, liability held for sale (as applicable) and convertible debenture, excluding unamortized discount and transaction costs divided by GBV. GBV is calculated as the total assets acquired in the Initial Properties, subsequent asset purchases and development costs less dispositions.

Income before fair value adjustment and taxes: Income before fair value adjustment and income taxes is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated as net income excluding fair value adjustments for Class B LP Units, investment properties and derivative instruments.

Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 ($000s) 2022

2021

Δ% 2022

2021

Δ% Net income (loss) for the period 19,151 7,470 30,672 (21,588 ) Fair value adjustment on Class B LP Units (7,095 ) (807 ) (16,770 ) 32,573 Fair value adjustment on investment properties (6,337 ) (2,535 ) 2,865 (2,665 ) Fair value adjustment on derivative instruments (2,949 ) (460 ) (7,036 ) 3,782 Income before fair value adjustment and taxes 2,770 3,668 (24 ) 9,731 12,102 (20 )





Fair value of investment properties: Fair value of investment properties in the Property Profile and Regional Analysis sections of the MD&A is a supplementary financial measure and is calculated as the sum of the balance sheet balances for investment properties and other assets (TIs and SLR).

NOI Reconciliation Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 ($000s) 2022

2021

Δ% 2022

2021

Δ% Net income (loss) for the period 19,151 7,470 30,672 (21,588 ) Net finance costs 4,380 5,996 13,314 22,686 Fair value adjustment on Class B LP Units (7,095 ) (807 ) (16,770 ) 32,573 Fair value adjustment on investment properties (6,337 ) (2,535 ) 2,865 (2,665 ) General and administrative expenses 783 717 2,381 2,215 Amortization of operating lease incentives 956 1,116 2,763 2,967 Straight-line rent adjustment (225 ) (42 ) (366 ) (64 ) NOI 11,613 11,915 (3 ) 34,859 36,124 (4 )

Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP and Non-Standard Measures section for further information.





Same-asset Reconciliation Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 ($000s) 2022 2021 Δ% 2022 2021 Δ% Same-asset NOI1 11,613 11,915 (3 ) 34,859 36,124 (4 ) NOI1 11,613 11,915 (3 ) 34,859 36,124 (4 ) Amortization of tenant incentives (956 ) (1,116 ) (2,763 ) (2,967 ) SLR adjustment 225 42 366 64 Net rental income 10,882 10,841 — 32,462 33,221 (2 )

Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP and Non-Standard Measures section for further information.





FFO & AFFO Reconciliation Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 ($000s, except per unit amounts) 2022 2021 Δ% 2022 2021 Δ% Net income (loss) for the period 19,151 7,470 30,672 (21,588 ) Add / (deduct) Fair value adjustment on investment properties (6,337 ) (2,535 ) 2,865 (2,665 ) Fair value adjustment on Class B LP Units (7,095 ) (807 ) (16,770 ) 32,573 Amortization of tenant incentives 956 1,116 2,763 2,967 Distributions on Class B LP Units 2,580 1,855 6,450 5,241 Fair value adjustment on derivative instruments (2,949 ) (460 ) (7,036 ) 3,782 FFO1 6,306 6,639 (5 ) 18,944 20,310 (7 ) Deduct Straight-line rent adjustments (225 ) (42 ) (366 ) (64 ) Normalized capital expenditures (588 ) (588 ) (1,764 ) (1,762 ) Normalized tenant incentives and leasing commissions (1,029 ) (1,027 ) (3,087 ) (3,087 ) AFFO1 4,464 4,982 (10 ) 13,727 15,397 (11 ) FFO/Unit2 $ 0.22 $ 0.23 $ 0.65 $ 0.70 AFFO/Unit2 $ 0.15 $ 0.17 $ 0.47 $ 0.53 Weighted average number of units (000s):3 29,088 29,090 — 29,089 29,120 —





Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP and Non-Standard Measures section for further information.

Non-GAAP ratio. Refer to the Non-GAAP and Non-Standard Measures section for further information. For the purposes of calculating per unit FFO and AFFO, the basic weighted average number of units includes Trust Units and Class B LP Units.







ACFO Reconciliation Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 ($000s) 2022 2021 Δ% 2022 2021 Δ% Cash flows from operations 819 4,540 (82 ) 7,542 12,332 (39 ) Distributions on Class B LP Units 2,580 1,855 6,450 5,241 Actual payment of tenant incentives and direct leasing costs 2,798 1,247 6,719 4,639 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 375 (537 ) (692 ) (561 ) Amortization of deferred financing fees (332 ) (359 ) (974 ) (966 ) Normalized capital expenditures (588 ) (588 ) (1,764 ) (1,762 ) Normalized tenant incentives and leasing commissions (1,029 ) (1,027 ) (3,087 ) (3,087 ) ACFO1 4,623 5,131 (10 ) 14,194 15,836 (10 ) ACFO/Unit2 $ 0.16 $ 0.18 $ 0.49 $ 0.54 Weighted average number of units (000s)3 29,088 29,090 — 29,089 29,120 —





Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP and Non-Standard Measures section for further information. Non-GAAP ratio. Refer to the Non-GAAP and Non-Standard Measures section for further information. The diluted weighted average number of units includes Trust Units, Class B LP Units and convertible debentures.





