Secretary Blinken’s Call with Foreign Minister Shoukry of Egypt

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in advance of the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) this month in Sharm El-Sheikh. The Secretary underscored his appreciation for Egypt’s climate leadership and commitment to further deepening the U.S.-Egypt strategic partnership, which is strengthened by tangible progress on human rights in Egypt. In this regard, he welcomed the reported releases over the preceding months of significant numbers of political detainees, and voiced support for additional such pardons and releases, as well as for steps to strengthen due process of law and protections for fundamental freedoms for all. The Secretary reaffirmed the critical contributions of civil society, including to a successful COP27.

Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Shoukry also discussed shared efforts to advance regional peace, including support for elections in Libya, and ongoing efforts to ensure equal measures of prosperity, security, and dignity for Israelis and Palestinians