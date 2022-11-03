Constellation Software Inc. and Topicus.com Inc. Announce Results for Topicus.com Inc. for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topicus.com Inc. (TSXV:TOI) in a joint release with Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) today announced financial results for Topicus.com Inc. (“Topicus” or the “Company”) for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. Please note that all amounts referred to in this press release are in Euros unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and the accompanying notes, our Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and the Annual Consolidated Financial Statements of Topicus.com Inc. for the year ended December 31, 2021, which we prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and the Company’s annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Topicus.com Inc.’s website www.topicus.com. Additional information about Topicus.com Inc. is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Q3 2022 Headlines:

Revenue increased 29% (3% organic growth) to €228.6 million compared to €177.1 million in Q3 2021.

Net income increased to €18.4 million (€0.15 on a diluted per share basis) from €18.1 million (€0.09 on a diluted per share basis).

Acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of €35.7 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of €7.9 million resulting in total consideration of €43.6 million.

Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) increased €2.4 million to €10.9 million compared to €8.5 million in Q3 2021 representing an increase of 29%.

Free cash flow available to shareholders 1 (“FCFA2S”) was negative €0.5 million for both Q3 2022 and Q3 2021.

On October 28, 2022 the Company's credit facility was amended increasing the amount available to borrow to €550 million from €300 million.

1. See Non-IFRS measures.

Total revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was €228.6 million, an increase of 29%, or €51.5 million, compared to €177.1 million for the comparable period in 2021. For the first nine months of 2022 total revenues were €653.0 million, an increase of 22%, or €118.0 million, compared to €535.0 million for the comparable period in 2021. The increase for both the three and nine month periods compared to the same periods in the prior year is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 3% and 4% respectively. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 increased €0.3 million to €18.4 million compared to €18.1 million for the same period in 2021. On a per share basis, this translated into net income per basic and diluted share of €0.15 in the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to €0.09 for the same period in 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net income was €58.9 million or €0.45 per basic and diluted share compared to a net loss of €2,249.3 million or €32.78 per basic and diluted share for the same period in 2021. The net loss per basic and diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 primarily resulted from the €2,302.2 million redeemable preferred securities expense. Diluted shares outstanding increased from 129.5 million to 129.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, CFO increased €2.4 million to €10.9 million compared to €8.5 million for the same period in 2021 representing an increase of 29%. Many of the businesses invoice customers for annual software maintenance fees in Q1 each year resulting in a disproportionate amount of cash being received in the first quarter as compared to the remaining three quarters. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, CFO increased €21.3 million to €154.9 million compared to €133.7 million for the same period in 2021 representing an increase of 16%.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, FCFA2S was negative €0.5 million compared to negative €0.5 million for the same period in 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, FCFA2S decreased €30.6 million to €35.7 million compared to €66.3 million for the same period in 2021 representing a decrease of 46%. The decline is primarily as a result of the dividend paid to the Preferred Securities holders.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Topicus or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Topicus assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, dividends paid to redeemable preferred securities holders, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. Topicus believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Topicus does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While Topicus could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, Topicus’ objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet Topicus’ hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (€ in millions) (€ in millions) Net cash flows from operating activities 10.9 8.5 154.9 133.7 Adjusted for: Interest paid on lease obligations (0.3 ) (0.3 ) (0.9 ) (0.9 ) Interest paid on other facilities (3.4 ) (3.3 ) (7.4 ) (5.9 ) Credit facility transaction costs (0.1 ) - (0.1 ) (2.4 ) Payments of lease obligations (5.2 ) (4.4 ) (14.8 ) (12.9 ) Property and equipment purchased (1.2 ) (1.3 ) (4.8 ) (3.2 ) Dividends paid to redeemable preferred securities holders - - (66.6 ) - 0.6 (0.8 ) 60.3 108.4 Less amount attributable to non-controlling interests (1.2 ) 0.3 (24.6 ) (42.1 ) Free cash flow available to shareholders (0.5 ) (0.5 ) 35.7 66.3 Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot. Comparative financial information amended to reflect the Combination as if it occurred before the start of the earliest period presented.





About Topicus.com Inc.



Topicus’ subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOI". Topicus acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

Topicus.com Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash 135,797 75,326 66,634 Accounts receivable 83,182 70,725 57,091 Unbilled revenue 44,335 32,592 29,688 Inventories 1,336 570 654 Other assets 35,413 21,776 25,005 300,063 200,989 179,071 Non-current assets: Property and equipment 19,328 15,326 15,228 Right of use assets 56,854 54,382 52,644 Deferred income taxes 9,135 6,831 4,779 Other assets 16,439 6,655 4,810 Intangible assets 896,251 744,136 678,777 998,007 827,330 756,239 Total assets 1,298,070 1,028,319 935,310 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Topicus Revolving credit facility and current portion of term loans 156,945 46,489 40,092 Loan from CSI 33,707 29,116 - Redeemable preferred securities - 66,614 66,614 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 139,581 135,993 104,637 Deferred revenue 152,486 82,179 106,082 Provisions 1,186 1,893 2,216 Acquisition holdback payables 14,527 8,876 5,811 Lease obligations 19,040 16,234 15,798 Income taxes payable 16,826 11,400 11,850 534,299 398,794 353,100 Non-current liabilities: Term and other loans 106,201 96,113 95,961 Deferred income taxes 147,642 125,004 125,654 Acquisition holdback payables 2,578 945 485 Lease obligations 38,931 38,955 37,624 Other liabilities 23,879 12,877 11,855 319,231 273,893 271,579 Total liabilities 853,530 672,687 624,679 Shareholders' Equity: Preferred shares - 2,047,473 2,047,473 Capital stock 39,412 39,412 39,412 Other equity - (1,009,996 ) (999,460 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,828 (380 ) (834 ) Retained earnings (deficit) 205,812 (1,782,113 ) (1,794,229 ) Non-controlling interests 197,488 1,061,236 1,018,267 444,541 355,632 310,631 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 1,298,070 1,028,319 935,310





Topicus.com Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss) (In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue License 6,409 4,638 18,294 15,777 Professional services 59,576 45,241 166,165 141,446 Hardware and other 2,039 1,143 6,573 3,986 Maintenance and other recurring 160,565 126,105 461,940 373,753 228,589 177,126 652,972 534,961 Expenses Staff 128,687 95,908 364,392 291,452 Hardware 1,575 738 3,809 2,030 Third party license, maintenance and professional services 18,602 17,311 54,701 53,100 Occupancy 2,039 1,260 5,379 4,075 Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment 8,399 4,717 22,947 13,670 Professional fees 3,960 3,394 11,536 8,361 Other, net 3,722 1,389 12,903 5,032 Depreciation 7,333 6,354 20,536 18,385 Amortization of intangible assets 28,905 21,026 77,894 62,054 203,222 152,095 574,098 458,159 Redeemable preferred securities expense (income) - - - 2,302,185 Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets - - - 1,600 Finance and other expenses (income) 1,700 2,161 3,380 8,069 1,700 2,161 3,380 2,311,854 Income (loss) before income taxes 23,666 22,870 75,494 (2,235,051 ) Current income tax expense (recovery) 11,934 9,552 34,198 28,464 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (6,690 ) (4,778 ) (17,584 ) (14,260 ) Income tax expense (recovery) 5,245 4,773 16,614 14,205 Net income (loss) 18,421 18,097 58,880 (2,249,256 ) Net income (loss) attributable to: Equity holders of Topicus 11,834 7,422 35,931 (1,896,100 ) Non-controlling interests 6,587 10,675 22,949 (353,156 ) Net income (loss) 18,421 18,097 58,880 (2,249,256 ) Weighted average shares Basic shares outstanding 80,477,481 79,282,821 80,168,445 57,851,780 Diluted shares outstanding 129,841,819 129,841,819 129,841,819 129,627,794 Earnings (loss) per common share of Topicus Basic 0.15 0.09 0.45 (32.78 ) Diluted 0.15 0.09 0.45 (32.78 )





Topicus.com Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) 18,421 18,097 58,880 (2,249,256 ) Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss): Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other 1,742 (731 ) 6,613 523 Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of income tax 1,742 (731 ) 6,613 523 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 20,164 17,366 65,493 (2,248,733 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Equity holders of Topicus 252 (453 ) 2,208 357 Non-controlling interests 1,490 (278 ) 4,405 166 Total other comprehensive income (loss) 1,742 (731 ) 6,613 523 Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Equity holders of Topicus 12,086 6,969 38,138 (1,895,743 ) Non-controlling interests 8,078 10,398 27,354 (352,990 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) 20,164 17,366 65,493 (2,248,733 )





Topicus.com Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency) (In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited

Nine months ended September 30, 2022

Attributable to equity holders of Topicus Preferred Shares Capital Stock Other equity Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income Retained earnings (Deficit) Total Non-controlling interests Total equity Balance at January 1, 2022

2,047,473 39,412 (1,009,996 ) (380 ) (1,782,113 ) (705,604 ) 1,061,236 355,632 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:

Net income (loss)

- - - - 35,931 35,931 22,949 58,880 Other comprehensive income (loss)

Foreign currency translation differences from

foreign operations and other, net of income tax - - - 2,208 - 2,208 4,405 6,613 Total other comprehensive income (loss)

for the period - - - 2,208 - 2,208 4,405 6,613 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period

- - - 2,208 35,931 38,138 27,354 65,493 Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity

Conversion of preferred shares to subordinate voting shares (2,047,473 ) - 2,047,473 - - - - - Conversion of non-controlling interest preferred units to ordinary units and other movements in non-controlling interests - - 912,788 - - 912,788 (912,788 ) - Net acquisition of non-controlling interest associated with business combinations and other movements - - (23 ) (0 ) (166 ) (189 ) 24,478 24,289 Reductions of non-controlling interest associated with disposals - - - - - - (873 ) (873 ) Reclassification of other equity to retained earnings (deficit) - - (1,950,242 ) - 1,950,242 - - - Exchange of Topicus Coop ordinary units held by non-controlling interests to subordinate voting shares of Topicus - - - - 1,919 1,919 (1,919 ) - Balance at September 30, 2022

- 39,412 - 1,828 205,812 247,052 197,488 444,541





Topicus.com Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency) (In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Nine months ended September 30, 2021 Attributable to equity holders of Topicus Preferred Shares Capital Stock Other equity Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income Retained earnings (deficit) Total Non-controlling interests Total equity Balance at January 1, 2021 - 39,412 - (1,409 ) 138,572 176,575 88,106 264,680 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period: Net income (loss) - - - - (1,896,100 ) (1,896,100 ) (353,156 ) (2,249,256 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other - - - 357 - 357 166 523 Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - - 357 - 357 166 523 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - - 357 (1,896,100 ) (1,895,743 ) (352,990 ) (2,248,733 ) Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity Issuance of Topicus Coop Ordinary Units to non-controlling interests - - 9,770 127 - 9,896 (9,896 ) - Net acquisition of non-controlling interest associated with acquisitions and other movements - - - 92 (276 ) (184 ) 2,508 2,324 Issuance of Redeemable preferred securities - - (1,001,469 ) - - (1,001,469 ) (124,797 ) (1,126,267 ) Dividends to common shareholders of the Company - - - - (36,425 ) (36,425 ) (18,175 ) (54,600 ) Reclassification of Redeemable preferred securities of Topicus from liabilities to preferred shares 2,073,205 - - - - 2,073,205 - 2,073,205 Reclassification of Redeemable preferred securities of Topicus Coop from liabilities to non-controlling interest - - - - - - 1,442,910 1,442,910 Exchange of Topicus Coop ordinary units held by non-controlling interests to subordinate voting shares of Topicus - - (7,760 ) - - (7,760 ) 7,760 - Accrued dividends to preferred shareholders of Topicus recorded subsequent to the Notification of Conversion (25,731 ) - - - - (25,731 ) - (25,731 ) Accrued dividends to preference unit holders of Topicus Coop recorded subsequent to the Notification of Conversion - - - - - - (17,157 ) (17,157 ) Balance at September 30, 2021 2,047,473 39,412 (999,460 ) (834 ) (1,794,229 ) (707,637 ) 1,018,267 310,631





Topicus.com Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows from (used in) operating activities: Net income (loss) 18,421 18,097 58,880 (2,249,256 ) Adjustments for: Depreciation 7,333 6,354 20,536 18,385 Amortization of intangible assets 28,905 21,026 77,894 62,054 Redeemable preferred securities expense (income) - - - 2,302,185 Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets - - - 1,600 Finance and other expenses (income) 1,700 2,161 3,380 8,069 Income tax expense (recovery) 5,245 4,773 16,614 14,205 Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities exclusive of effects of business combinations (40,471 ) (36,687 ) 8,517 4,760 Income taxes (paid) received (10,211 ) (7,231 ) (30,884 ) (28,341 ) Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities 10,922 8,493 154,937 133,660 Cash flows from (used in) financing activities: Interest paid on lease obligations (310 ) (275 ) (866 ) (874 ) Interest paid on other facilities (3,430 ) (3,319 ) (7,417 ) (5,861 ) Increase (decrease) in Topicus Revolving Credit Facility 5,000 10,000 105,000 20,000 Proceeds from issuance of term and other loans 7,808 - 8,154 65,907 Increase (decrease) in loan from Vela Software Group (7,904 ) - (1,817 ) - Contribution from Vela Software Group towards the acquisition of Subsurface 7,905 - 7,905 - Repayments of term and other loans (2,706 ) (411 ) (4,375 ) (411 ) Credit facility transaction costs (145 ) - (145 ) (2,397 ) Payments of lease obligations (5,203 ) (4,438 ) (14,777 ) (12,946 ) Other financing activities (15 ) - (595 ) - Dividends paid to redeemable preferred securities holders - - (66,614 ) - Dividends paid to common shareholders - - - (54,600 ) Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities 1,000 1,557 24,452 8,818 Cash flows from (used in) investing activities: Acquisition of businesses (35,660 ) (13,261 ) (143,319 ) (164,999 ) Cash obtained with acquired businesses 9,872 5,240 37,484 19,486 Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts (8,869 ) (366 ) (11,300 ) (11,373 ) Receipt of additional subscription amount from the sellers of Topicus.com B.V. - - - 27,589 Interest, dividends and other proceeds received - 1,010 3,028 1,010 Property and equipment purchased (1,197 ) (1,258 ) (4,810 ) (3,191 ) Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities (35,853 ) (8,634 ) (118,918 ) (131,479 ) Effect of foreign currency on cash and cash equivalents 0 (0 ) 0 (0 ) Increase (decrease) in cash (23,931 ) 1,415 60,471 10,999 Cash, beginning of period 159,728 65,218 75,326 55,635 Cash, end of period 135,797 66,634 135,797 66,634



