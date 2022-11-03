Silk Road Medical to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silk Road Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILK), a company focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact, today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences.
- Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference
Presentation on Tuesday, November 15 at 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time
- 4th Annual Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference
Presentation on Wednesday, November 16 at 1:20 p.m. Eastern Time
- 34th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference
Presentation on Wednesday, November 30 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of each presentation on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: https://investors.silkroadmed.com/.
About Silk Road Medical
Silk Road Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SILK), is a medical device company located in Sunnyvale, California, and Plymouth, Minnesota, that is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR). TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. For more information on how Silk Road Medical is delivering brighter patient outcomes through brighter clinical thinking, visit www.silkroadmed.com and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
