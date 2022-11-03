Majic Wheels Corp. Announces Changes to its Fiscal Year

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, TEXAS, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Majic Wheels Corp. (OTC: MJWL), a Wyoming-based holding company priming itself as a mainstay in the disruptive tech space through strategic mergers and acquisitions, has announced a change to its fiscal year.

1. The company’s fiscal year-end has been changed by the company from 12/31 (31 December) to 6/30 (30 June).

2. The company has posted its audited financials for the fiscal year ending 30 June 2022 on its official website: https://majiccorp.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/7/2022/11/Audit-Report-Financials_20220630_MJWL.pdf

This news follows Majic Wheel Corp.’s recent announcement of the appointment of Mr. Sathyanandham Anguswami as the company’s new CEO

About Majic Wheels Corp.

Majic Wheels Corp., listed and traded on the Over-the-Counter Market (OTC) under the trading symbol “MJWL”, is a Wyoming holding corporation positioning itself as a power player in advanced, disruptive industries like Fintech, Insurtech, software development, and crypto via thoughtful and varied acquisitions.

Composed of a team with multiple decades' worth of experience and diverse backgrounds that grant them matchless insight and analysis capabilities, Majic intends to be two steps ahead of the fast-paced, ever-changing, competitive crypto market.

For additional information on Majic Wheels Corp., please refer to the company’s website: https://majiccorp.co/

