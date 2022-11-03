Kwan International Features Custom Built Performance Vehicles and Jet Boat at SEMA Show 2022
C5 Corvette, Hyundai Veloster N, and Vintage Challenger Jet Boat represents key aftermarket companies at world’s largest aftermarket trade show.
SEMA Show is the go-to for industry trends, the latest builds, and for exhibiting manufacturers to discover and develop relationships with distributors nationally and internationally.”LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Vegas Motor Speedway based company, Kwan International, showcases three performance builds at the 2022 SEMA Show, held annually at the Las Vegas Convention Center, and highlights key aftermarket manufacturers in its display. Amongst the builds featured are: 2000 C5 Corvette Coupe, 2020 Hyundai Veloster N with Performance Package, and a 1973 18-foot Challenger Jet Boat. “We are excited to showcase three of our featured builds this year at the SEMA Show,” said Christina Kwan, owner of Kwan International. “While builds are seemingly never considered done as they evolve over time, this featured collection is a culmination of the past 15-plus years of progress and company growth in the industry.”
The Challenger Jet Boat has endured the longest span in Kwan’s build efforts. A full restoration from outside in, the 18-foot boat is equipped with a 496 Big Block Chevy with two 1050-dominators and Holley nitrous. “This boat’s display at the SEMA Show is a proud and significant moment because boats aren’t often shown here,” said Kwan. “We see many amazing vehicle builds and my goal is to also showcase woman-owned company build that helps further establish the talent and impact in this industry. I encourage the women in the industry to get involved with the physical building because they will gain so much knowledge from the hands-on experience.” The Jet Boat is on display in front of the South Hall and is towed in by a 2021 Mercedes G63 G-Wagen which is the first in the U.S. to be outfitted with a LeTech Portal Conversion Kit by premier G-Wagen customization specialist Bill Rader Motorsports, also based at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
The Jet Boat’s feature at the SEMA Show was sponsored by Milodon, USA-manufacturer of oil pans and performance engine components. “Milodon has a rich history in the industry and is one of the founding members of the SEMA organization,” said Kwan. “We’re excited to debut the drag boat with Milodon at this premier trade show.” Milodon continues to provide enthusiasts and racers with quality products that have stood the test of time. After 60-plus years, products that performance like Milodon continue to be a leader in the industry due to their dedication for quality in the family-led organization. Their next showcase will be at the Performance Racing Industry Show in Indianapolis. Other key brands that have supported the Jet Boat build include Aeromotive, Williams Motorsports Wiring Solutions, Peterson Boat Specialties, Hi-Tech Performance, and Maxwell Industries.
The C5 Corvette’s feature at the SEMA Show was sponsored by Advanced Clutch Technology (ACT), a USA-manufacturer who specializes in performance driveline components. Set-up for the ¼-mile drag strip, the Corvette is outfitted with ACT’s T1S-G01 Twin Disc Street Kit. “Based at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, we naturally navigated towards a drag strip set-up,” said Kwan. “ACT has been a great supporter and partner to our build.” Other key brands that support the C5 build are Summit Racing, Anderson Composites, Metra Electronics, QA1, and Hotchkis Suspension.
Rounding out the featured custom builds is the 2020 Hyundai Veloster N with Performance Package, Road and Track Magazine’s performance car of the year. “The Veloster N is our first venture into the modification of an import vehicle,” said Kwan. This feature at the SEMA Show was sponsored by Seibon Carbon and includes partner components from Falken Tires, APR Performance, Velossa Tech, Takeda, and SXTH.
While this year’s show marks a big debut for Kwan’s builds, since 2007, she has attended and been involved with the SEMA Show, served on SEMA Committees and Councils, represented manufacturing exhibitors, and provided key media headlines from the show. “SEMA Show is the go-to for industry trends, the latest builds, and for exhibiting manufacturers to discover and develop relationships with distributors nationally and internationally,” said Kwan. “As the show continues to expand year after year, the importance of a company’s presence, especially a manufacturer, is imperative for brand recognition, development, and product awareness and education.”
For the past ten years, Kwan has represented exhibiting USA manufacturer Race Ramps, the inventor of premium lightweight, low angle ramps for various vehicle applications. While Race Ramps does not have their footprint in the exhibiting hall this year, their products can still be seen elevating Kwan’s Corvette and Veloster N and several other featured vehicles along with outfitting exhibitor displays including 3M, Avery, aFe Power, and DUB. Kwan concludes, “The industry is growing, and nothing replaces the ability to have distributors and buyers engage with products on a first-hand account. The market is flooded with companies and products all competing for business, and to truly highlight the value of a brand and its products, they need to continue making a mark at the SEMA Show.”
