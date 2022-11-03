Submit Release
Statement from Governor Phil Scott in Response to Guilty Verdicts in State vs. Gurung

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement in response to the guilty verdicts delivered in State vs. Gurung. This case was originally dismissed by the Chittenden County State’s Attorney in 2019. Governor Scott then requested the Attorney General’s Office reconsider in order to ensure that justice was served, and public safety protected (see Governor Scott’s 2019 letter by clicking here).

“First of all, I want to once again express my sympathy to the friends and family of the victims of these heinous acts. Although legal justice has been served today, these verdicts will never heal the irreparable pain this murderer has inflicted. 

“I want to extend my sincere appreciation to the Attorney General’s Office – both under former Attorney General T.J. Donovan and current Attorney General Susanne Young – for stepping in and diligently prosecuting this case. The criminal division in the Attorney General’s Office worked incredibly hard to deliver justice and deserve our appreciation for their good work.”

“The primary responsibility of any government is public safety. And that means we cannot allow violent criminals to potentially walk free. This case – and the victims – deserved their day in court. Justice was served.”

