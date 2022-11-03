Submit Release
Appian Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Third quarter cloud subscription revenue increased 30% year-over-year to $60.6 million

/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“In Q3, total revenue exceeded guidance. On a constant currency basis, both cloud subscription revenue and total revenue grew more than 30% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA loss was higher due to pull forward hiring and a sharp drop in attrition. We have a plan to reduce losses to 10% of revenue by the second half of 2023,” said Matt Calkins, CEO & Founder.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue: Cloud subscription revenue was $60.6 million, up 30% compared to the third quarter of 2021. Total subscriptions revenue increased 29% year-over-year to $86.5 million. Professional services revenue was $31.4 million, an increase of 25% compared to the third quarter of 2021. Total revenue was $117.9 million, up 28% compared to the third quarter of 2021. Cloud subscription revenue retention rate was 115% as of September 30, 2022.
  • Operating loss and non-GAAP operating loss: GAAP operating loss was $(37.8) million, compared to $(22.9) million for the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP operating loss was $(24.6) million, compared to $(13.5) million for the third quarter of 2021.
  • Net loss and non-GAAP net loss: GAAP net loss was $(44.0) million, compared to $(25.4) million for the third quarter of 2021. GAAP net loss per share was $(0.61) for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $(0.36) for the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net loss was $(30.9) million, compared to $(15.9) million for the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $(0.43), compared to the $(0.22) net loss per share for the third quarter of 2021. GAAP and non-GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2022 included $6.1 million, or $(0.08) per share, of foreign currency exchange losses. GAAP and non-GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2021 included $2.3 million, or $(0.03) per share, of foreign currency exchange losses. We do not forecast foreign exchange rate movements.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(22.9) million, compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $(12.0) million for the third quarter of 2021.
  • Balance sheet and cash flows: As of September 30, 2022, Appian had total unencumbered cash and investments of $92.7 million. Net cash used in operating activities was $(43.7) million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $(25.1) million of net cash used in operating activities for the same period in 2021.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables following the financial statements in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Recent Business Highlights:

Financial Outlook:

As of November 3, 2022, guidance for 2022 is as follows:

  • Fourth Quarter 2022 Guidance:
    • Cloud subscription revenue is expected to be between $63.5 million and $64.5 million, representing year-over-year growth of 24% to 26%.
    • Total revenue is expected to be between $121.5 million and $123.5 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 16% to 18%.
    • Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be between $(24.0) million and $(29.0) million.
    • Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $(0.36) and $(0.42), assuming weighted average common shares outstanding of 72.7 million.
  • Full Year 2022 Guidance:
    • Cloud subscription revenue is expected to be between $235.0 million and $236.0 million, representing year-over-year growth of 31% to 32%.
    • Total revenue is expected to be between $461.0 million and $466.0 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 25% to 26%.
    • Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be between $(75.0) million and $(80.0) million.
    • Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $(1.30) and $(1.36), assuming weighted average common shares outstanding of 72.5 million.

Conference Call Details:

Appian will host a conference call today, November 3, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss Appian's financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 and business outlook.

The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of Appian’s website at http://investors.appian.com. To access the call, please dial (800) 715-9871 in the U.S. or (646) 307-1963 internationally (Conference ID: 7718213). Following the call, an archived webcast will be available at the same location on the Investor Relations page. A telephone replay will be available for one week at (800) 770-2030 in the U.S. or (609) 800-9909 internationally with recording access code 7718213.

About Appian

Appian is the unified platform for change. We accelerate customers’ businesses by discovering, designing, and automating their most important processes. The Appian Low-Code Platform combines the key capabilities needed to get work done faster, Process Mining + Workflow + Automation, in a unified low-code platform. Appian is open, enterprise grade, and trusted by industry leaders. For more information, visit www.appian.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Appian provides investors with certain non-GAAP financial performance measures. Appian uses these non-GAAP financial performance measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Appian’s management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Appian’s performance by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of its recurring core business operating results. Appian believes both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing Appian’s performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to historical performance as well as comparisons to competitors’ operating results. Appian believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to measures used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by Appian’s institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of Appian’s business.

The non-GAAP financial performance measures include non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, and non-GAAP operating loss. These non-GAAP financial performance measures exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense and certain litigation-related expenses consisting of legal and other professional fees which are not indicative of our core operating performance and are not part of our normal course of business. While these items may be recurring in nature and should not be disregarded in evaluation of our earnings performance, it is useful to exclude such items when analyzing current results and trends compared to other periods as these items can vary significantly from period to period depending on specific underlying transactions or events that may occur. Therefore, while we may incur or recognize these types of expenses in the future, the company believes removing these items for purposes of calculating the non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with a more focused presentation of our ongoing operating performance.

Appian also discusses adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial performance measure it believes offers a useful view of the overall operation of its businesses. The company defines adjusted EBITDA as net loss before (1) Other expenses, net, (2) interest expense, (3) income tax expense (benefit), (4) depreciation and amortization, (5) stock-based compensation expense, and (6) litigation expenses. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted EBITDA is net loss. Users should consider the limitations of using adjusted EBITDA, including the fact this measure does not provide a complete measure of our operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to purport to be an alternate to net loss as a measure of operating performance or to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and Appian’s non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, see the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest comparable GAAP measures at the end of this press release. Appian provides guidance ranges for non-GAAP net loss per share and adjusted EBITDA; however, we are not able to reconcile these amounts to their comparable GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts because certain information necessary to calculate such measures on a GAAP basis is unavailable, subject to high variability, dependent on future events outside of our control, and cannot be predicted. In addition, Appian believes such reconciliations could imply a degree of precision that might be confusing or misleading to investors. The actual effect of the reconciling items that Appian may exclude from these non-GAAP expense numbers, when determined, may be significant to the calculation of the comparable GAAP measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding Appian’s future financial and business performance for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 and 2023, future investment by Appian in its go-to-market initiatives, increased demand for the Appian platform, market opportunity and plans and objectives for future operations, including Appian’s ability to drive continued subscriptions revenue and total revenue growth, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” "plan" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Appian has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Appian believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties associated with Appian’s ability to grow its business and manage its growth, Appian’s ability to sustain its revenue growth rate, continued market acceptance of Appian’s platform and adoption of low-code solutions to drive digital transformation, the fluctuation of Appian’s operating results due to the length and variability of its sales cycle, competition in the markets in which Appian operates, risks and uncertainties associated with the composition and concentration of Appian’s customer base and their demand for its platform and satisfaction with the services provided by Appian, the potential fluctuation of Appian’s future quarterly results of operations, Appian’s ability to shift its revenue towards subscriptions and away from professional services, Appian’s ability to operate in compliance with applicable laws and regulations, Appian’s strategic relationships with third parties and use of third-party licensed software and its platform’s compatibility with third-party applications, the timing of Appian’s recognition of subscriptions revenue which may delay the effect of near term changes in sales on its operating results, and the additional risks and uncertainties set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of Appian’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 17, 2022 and other reports that Appian has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, Appian operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for Appian’s management to predict all risks, nor can Appian assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements Appian may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, Appian cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, achievements, or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur. Appian is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law.

Investor Contact
Srinivas Anantha, CFA
703-442-8844
investors@appian.com 

Media Contact
Ben Farrell
703-442-1067
ben.farrell@appian.com 

APPIAN CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except par value and share data) 

  As of
  September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021
  (unaudited)    
Assets      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 51,802     $ 100,796  
Short-term investments and marketable securities   40,885       55,179  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,901 and $1,400, respectively   143,385       130,049  
Deferred commissions, current   27,874       24,668  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   31,976       26,781  
Restricted cash, current   2,053       791  
Total current assets   297,975       338,264  
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $18,189 and $14,106, respectively   38,692       36,913  
Long-term investments         12,044  
Goodwill   24,045       27,795  
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $2,131 and $1,260, respectively   5,139       7,144  
Right-of-use assets for operating leases   31,841       27,897  
Deferred commissions, net of current portion   51,526       49,017  
Deferred tax assets   2,518       1,025  
Restricted cash, net of current portion         2,373  
Other assets   2,824       2,047  
Total assets $ 454,560     $ 504,519  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity      
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable $ 5,082     $ 5,766  
Accrued expenses   12,710       15,483  
Accrued compensation and related benefits   35,408       35,126  
Deferred revenue, current   161,154       150,169  
Operating lease liabilities, current   7,434       8,110  
Other current liabilities   2,603       1,067  
Total current liabilities   224,391       215,721  
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion   52,710       48,784  
Deferred revenue, net of current portion   3,408       2,430  
Deferred tax liabilities   153       209  
Other non-current liabilities   956       3,458  
Total liabilities   281,618       270,602  
Stockholders’ equity      
Class A common stock—par value $0.0001; 500,000,000 shares authorized and 41,043,099 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022; 500,000,000 shares authorized and 39,964,298 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021   4       4  
Class B common stock—par value $0.0001; 100,000,000 shares authorized and 31,497,796 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022; 100,000,000 shares authorized and 31,497,796 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021   3       3  
Additional paid-in capital   549,760       497,128  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (2,790 )     (5,687 )
Accumulated deficit   (374,035 )     (257,531 )
Total stockholders’ equity   172,942       233,917  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 454,560     $ 504,519  

APPIAN CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2022       2021       2022       2021  
Revenue              
Subscriptions $ 86,520     $ 67,240     $ 246,908     $ 187,952  
Professional services   31,356       25,177       95,297       76,319  
Total revenue   117,876       92,417       342,205       264,271  
Cost of revenue              
Subscriptions   9,313       7,092       26,065       19,806  
Professional services   24,447       19,415       72,011       56,065  
Total cost of revenue   33,760       26,507       98,076       75,871  
Gross profit   84,116       65,910       244,129       188,400  
Operating expenses              
Sales and marketing   54,912       42,071       157,104       118,575  
Research and development   37,623       26,510       101,401       71,062  
General and administrative   29,357       20,226       90,014       56,726  
Total operating expenses   121,892       88,807       348,519       246,363  
Operating loss   (37,776 )     (22,897 )     (104,390 )     (57,963 )
Other non-operating expense              
Other expense, net   5,876       2,329       12,815       4,141  
Interest expense   89       72       222       233  
Total other non-operating expense   5,965       2,401       13,037       4,374  
Loss before income taxes   (43,741 )     (25,298 )     (117,427 )     (62,337 )
Income tax expense (benefit)   255       86       (924 )     459  
Net loss $ (43,996 )   $ (25,384 )   $ (116,503 )   $ (62,796 )
Net loss per share:              
Basic and diluted $ (0.61 )   $ (0.36 )   $ (1.61 )   $ (0.89 )
Weighted average common shares outstanding:              
Basic and diluted   72,503       71,119       72,372       70,936  

APPIAN CORPORATION
STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE
(unaudited, in thousands)

  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2022     2021     2022     2021
Cost of revenue              
Subscriptions $ 284   $ 381   $ 712   $ 973
Professional services   1,401     777     3,788     2,283
Operating expenses              
Sales and marketing   2,667     1,448     6,721     3,753
Research and development   3,454     1,263     8,831     3,347
General and administrative   3,530     1,331     7,375     7,336
Total stock-based compensation expense $ 11,336   $ 5,200   $ 27,427   $ 17,692

APPIAN CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited, in thousands)

  Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2022       2021  
Cash flows from operating activities      
Net loss $ (116,503 )   $ (62,796 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used by operating activities      
Stock-based compensation   27,427       17,692  
Depreciation and amortization   5,332       4,071  
Bad debt expense   561       61  
Loss on disposal of property and equipment         78  
Change in fair value of available-for-sale securities         (31 )
Deferred income taxes   (1,549 )     (522 )
Changes in assets and liabilities      
  Accounts receivable   (9,114 )     (10,005 )
  Prepaid expenses and other assets   (6,723 )     2,734  
  Deferred commissions   (5,715 )     (11,570 )
  Accounts payable and accrued expenses   (3,654 )     10,797  
  Accrued compensation and related benefits   1,634       5,782  
  Other current and non-current liabilities   (383 )     2,858  
  Deferred revenue   15,414       6,829  
  Operating lease liabilities   (685 )     (476 )
Net cash used by operating activities   (93,958 )     (34,498 )
Cash flows from investing activities      
Purchases of investments   (31,214 )      
Proceeds from investments   57,417       84,592  
Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired         (30,729 )
Purchases of property and equipment   (5,861 )     (2,473 )
Net cash provided by investing activities   20,342       51,390  
Cash flows from financing activities      
Proceeds from exercise of common stock options   25,205       2,375  
Net cash provided by financing activities   25,205       2,375  
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   (1,694 )     (1,367 )
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   (50,105 )     17,900  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period   103,960       112,462  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 53,855     $ 130,362  
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:      
Cash paid for interest $ 243     $ 240  
Cash paid for income taxes $ 749     $ 1,196  
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing information:      
Accrued capital expenditures $ 317     $  

APPIAN CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2022       2021       2022       2021  
Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating loss:              
GAAP operating loss $ (37,776 )   $ (22,897 )   $ (104,390 )   $ (57,963 )
Add back:              
Stock-based compensation expense   11,336       5,200       27,427       17,692  
Litigation expenses(1)   1,810       4,230       20,432       8,270  
Non-GAAP operating loss $ (24,630 )   $ (13,467 )   $ (56,531 )   $ (32,001 )
               
Reconciliation of non-GAAP net loss:              
GAAP net loss $ (43,996 )   $ (25,384 )   $ (116,503 )   $ (62,796 )
Add back:              
Stock-based compensation expense   11,336       5,200       27,427       17,692  
Litigation expenses(1)   1,810       4,230       20,432       8,270  
Loss on disposal of property and equipment         78             78  
Non-GAAP net loss $ (30,850 )   $ (15,876 )   $ (68,644 )   $ (36,756 )
               
Non-GAAP earnings per share:              
Non-GAAP net loss $ (30,850 )   $ (15,876 )   $ (68,644 )   $ (36,756 )
Weighted average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted   72,503       71,119       72,372       70,936  
Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.43 )   $ (0.22 )   $ (0.95 )   $ (0.52 )
               
Reconciliation of non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted:              
GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.61 )   $ (0.36 )   $ (1.61 )   $ (0.89 )
Add back:              
Non-GAAP adjustments to net loss per share   0.18       0.14       0.66       0.37  
Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.43 )   $ (0.22 )   $ (0.95 )   $ (0.52 )
               
Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA:              
GAAP net loss $ (43,996 )   $ (25,384 )   $ (116,503 )   $ (62,796 )
Other expense, net   5,876       2,329       12,815       4,141  
Interest expense   89       72       222       233  
Income tax expense (benefit)   255       86       (924 )     459  
Depreciation and amortization   1,759       1,510       5,332       4,071  
Stock-based compensation expense   11,336       5,200       27,427       17,692  
Litigation expenses(1)   1,810       4,230       20,432       8,270  
Adjusted EBITDA $ (22,871 )   $ (11,957 )   $ (51,199 )   $ (27,930 )

(1) Consists of professional fees and other costs incurred in connection with two separate lawsuits, one involving an effort to enforce our intellectual property and the second related to reciprocal false advertising and related claims with a competitor.

 


