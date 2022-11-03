Micron Technology Announces Upcoming Investor Events

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), announced today that company executives will participate in fireside chats at the following investor events:

  • Wells Fargo TMT Summit at the Cosmopolitan hotel in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 2:10 p.m. Mountain time.
  • J.P. Morgan CES Tech/Auto Forum at the Bellagio hotel in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 5, at 10:55 a.m. Mountain time.

Live webcasts and subsequent replays of presentations can be accessed from Micron’s Investor Relations website at investors.micron.com.

About Micron Technology, Inc.  
We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron® and Crucial® brands. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence and 5G applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

Micron Media Relations Contact
Erica Rodriguez Pompen
Micron Technology, Inc.
+1 (408) 834-1873
epompen@micron.com

Micron Investor Relations Contact
Farhan Ahmad
Micron Technology, Inc.
+1 (408) 834-1927
farhanahmad@micron.com


