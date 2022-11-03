DMC Global Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

Third quarter sales were $174.5 million, up 5% sequentially and up 160% versus Q3 2021



Excluding Arcadia, sales were $93.8 million, up 5% sequentially and up 40% versus Q3 2021

Third quarter consolidated gross margin was 29% versus 31% in Q2 2022 and 25% in Q3 2021

Third quarter net income attributable to DMC was $6.7 million

Third quarter net income per diluted share, inclusive of adjustment for redeemable noncontrolling interest, was $0.46

Third quarter adjusted net income attributable to DMC*, inclusive of $4.3 million in non-cash amortization expense for Arcadia purchased intangible assets, was $6.7 million, or $0.35 per diluted share

Third quarter adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC* was $21.8 million



/EIN News/ -- BROOMFIELD, Colo., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM) today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third quarter sales were $174.5 million, up 5% sequentially and up 160% versus sales in last year’s third quarter. This year’s results include contributions from Arcadia, a leading supplier of architectural building products. DMC acquired a 60% controlling interest in Arcadia on December 23, 2021.

Excluding $80.7 million in sales from Arcadia, third quarter sales were $93.8 million, up 5% sequentially and up 40% versus the third quarter of 2021. The increases reflect stronger demand for well perforating products from DynaEnergetics, DMC’s energy products business.

Third quarter gross margin was 29% versus 31% in the second quarter and 25% in the third quarter a year ago. The sequential decline reflects an expected dip in gross margin at Arcadia resulting from recent volatility in aluminum prices. The gross margin improvement compared to last year’s third quarter reflects higher sales volume on fixed manufacturing overhead expenses at DynaEnergetics.

Selling, general and administrative expense (SG&A) was $30.5 million. Excluding Arcadia, SG&A was $17.6 million, versus $18.0 million in the second quarter and $15.3 million in the year-ago third quarter. The increase versus last year’s third quarter principally reflects higher variable incentive compensation, the expiration of the Employee Retention Credit under the CARES Act, and implementation costs associated with a new enterprise resource planning (ERP) system at NobelClad, DMC’s composite metals business.

Third quarter operating income was $13.4 million and included $7.4 million in non-cash amortization expense primarily associated with purchased intangible assets at Arcadia. This compares with operating income of $9.9 million in the second quarter, and $1.1 million in last year's third quarter.

Third quarter net income attributable to DMC was $6.7 million. Due to the acquisition of the 60% controlling interest in Arcadia, the calculation for net earnings per diluted share must account for the change in redemption value of the 40% redeemable noncontrolling interest in Arcadia. Redemption value is estimated at the end of each quarter based on the formula used to calculate a Put and Call Option in the Arcadia Operating Agreement. During the third quarter, the adjustment decreased the redeemable noncontrolling interest by $2.3 million. When added to the $6.7 million in net income attributable to DMC stockholders, the resulting net income is $9.0 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, based on 19.4 million diluted shares outstanding. Net income in the prior-year third quarter was $403,000, or $0.02 per diluted share on 18.7 million diluted shares outstanding.

Third quarter adjusted net income attributable to DMC*, which includes $4.3 million in non-cash amortization expense of the purchased intangible assets of Arcadia, was $6.7 million, or $0.35 per diluted share.

Third quarter adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC* was $21.8 million, down 3% from $22.4 million in the second quarter of 2022 and up 276% from $5.8 million in the 2021 third quarter.

Third quarter cash flow from operations was $21.8 million versus $4.1 million in the prior-year third quarter. Cash and cash equivalents were $18.5 million versus $30.8 million at December 31, 2021.

DMC’s debt-to-adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio at September 30, 2022, was 2.10. The Company’s debt-to-adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio covenant for the end of the quarter was 3.25.

Arcadia

Arcadia reported third quarter sales of $80.7 million, up 6% sequentially and up 24% from pro forma sales in last year's third quarter. The increase versus both periods reflects higher average selling prices, which were implemented to address inflation on raw materials.

Third quarter gross margin was 30% versus 34% in the second quarter and 36% in last year’s third quarter. The sequential decrease reflects higher third quarter raw material costs, which outpaced the increase in average selling prices. Additionally, orders were shipped out of backlog that were quoted prior to the implementation of price increases. Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC was $7.2 million versus $9.8 million in the second quarter of 2022 and pro forma adjusted EBITDA of $9.2 million in the comparable year-ago quarter.

DynaEnergetics

DynaEnergetics reported third quarter sales of $70.4 million, up 4% sequentially and up 59% versus last year's third quarter. Sales in North America increased 6% sequentially, while international sales decreased 5% sequentially. Second quarter international sales included a $3.6 million order from a customer in South Asia. Gross margin was 30% in both the second and third quarters and 22% in the 2021 third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $13.9 million from $13.3 million in the second quarter and $3.6 million in the 2021 third quarter.

NobelClad

NobelClad, DMC's composite metals business, reported third quarter sales of $23.4 million, up 7% sequentially and up 2% versus the 2021 third quarter. Gross margin was 27%, versus 28% in the second quarter and 30% in the prior-year third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $3.4 million in both the second and third quarters of 2022 and $4.6 million in the 2021 third quarter.

NobelClad’s trailing 12-month book-to-bill ratio at the end of the third quarter was 1.11. Order backlog increased to $48.0 million from $46.8 million at the end of the second quarter.

Nine-month results

Consolidated sales for the nine-month period were $479.0 million, up 154% versus the nine-month period a year ago. Excluding $225.1 million in contributions from Arcadia, year-to-date sales were $253.9 million, up 35% from the same period last year.

Gross margin was 29% versus 25% in the 2021 nine-month period. Operating income was $19.4 million versus $3.1 million in last year’s nine-month period.

Nine-month net income attributable to DMC was $9.0 million. The adjustment related to the change in redemption value of the 40% redeemable noncontrolling interest in Arcadia was $5.0 million. When deducted from the $9.0 million in net income attributable to DMC stockholders, the resulting net income was $4.0 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, based on 19.4 million diluted shares outstanding. Net income in the prior-year nine-month period was $2.6 million, or $0.15 per diluted share on 17.3 million diluted shares outstanding.

Nine-month adjusted net income attributable to DMC*, which includes $19.6 million in non-cash amortization expense of the purchased intangible assets of Arcadia, was $9.2 million, or $0.48 per diluted share.

Nine-month adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC* was $54.6 million, up 215% versus last year’s nine-month period. Cash flow provided by operations during the nine-month period was $24.3 million versus cash flow used in operations of $1.9 million in the prior-year nine-month period.

Arcadia

Arcadia reported nine-month sales of $225.1 million, up 23% from pro forma sales in last year’s nine-month period. Gross margin was 31% versus pro forma gross margin of 36% in the 2021 nine-month period, and adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC was $23.9 million, down 5% from pro forma results in the same period a year ago.

DynaEnergetics

Nine-month sales at DynaEnergetics were $186.8 million, up 50% versus last year’s nine-month period. Gross margin improved to 29% from 23% a year ago, and adjusted EBITDA increased 162% to $32.5 million versus last year’s nine-month period.

NobelClad

NobelClad reported nine-month sales of $67.1 million, up 6% from the same period last year. Gross margin was 25% versus 28% last year, while adjusted EBITDA was $8.5 million versus $11.6 million in the 2021 nine-month period.

Management Commentary

“All three of our differentiated, asset-light manufacturing businesses reported third quarter sales that exceeded our guidance,” said Kevin Longe, president and CEO. “The results were driven by healthy customer demand within each of our markets, as well as outstanding execution by our global commercial and manufacturing teams.”

“DynaEnergetics’ third quarter performance reflects strong well-completion activity in both our North American and international markets,” Longe added. “Adoption of the fully integrated DS perforating systems by North American operators and service companies continues to grow. In October, sales of DS systems surpassed the one-million mark for the first year since the product was commercialized in 2015.

“DynaEnergetics is reporting an on-time delivery rate of 99.93% for its DS Systems, which are being deployed at a downhole success rate of 99.98%. Most importantly, there have been zero customer safety incidents associated with the DS system since it was introduced seven years ago.

“Third quarter sales growth at Arcadia reflects higher average selling prices and continued strong demand from both the commercial construction and high-end residential markets. As expected, Arcadia’s third-quarter gross margin was negatively impacted by record-high aluminum prices during the first half of 2022. It is taking longer than anticipated for high-cost aluminum inventory to move through our production facilities, and this will likely result in sequentially flat to modestly lower gross margin during the fourth quarter. We expect Arcadia’s gross margin will return to historic averages of approximately 34% during the first half of next year.

“Both Arcadia and Arcadia Custom continue to benefit from large order backlogs and strong booking activity, and we are investing in the resources necessary to support this demand and facilitate future growth. In addition to implementing a modern ERP system, Arcadia is adding sales and manufacturing staff at its newest satellite facilities in Dallas and Houston.

“Our NobelClad business reported third quarter increases in both sales and bookings, and ended the period with a $48 million order backlog, which was up 17% since the beginning of the year. The increase reflects both improving global demand and higher metal prices.

“NobelClad is seeing encouraging signs that several large industrial projects are moving closer to the vendor-selection phase, and we believe NobelClad is well positioned to participate as a key supplier on multiple projects. Demand for repair and maintenance work from the downstream energy and petrochemical industries also is improving. Given current end-market activity, we believe 2023 will be a year of growth for NobelClad.

“I want to thank our employees around the world for their creativity, hard work, and commitment to DMC’s continued success. We are encouraged by the growing strength of DMC and believe we are well positioned to deliver improved long-term returns for our stakeholders.”

Guidance

Michael Kuta, CFO, said fourth quarter 2022 consolidated sales are expected in a range of $158 million to $168 million versus the $174.5 million reported in the third quarter. At the business level, Arcadia is expected to report sales of $70 million to $75 million versus the $80.7 million reported in the third quarter. The decrease reflects the anticipated impacts of seasonality and maintenance. Sales at DynaEnergetics are expected in a range of $68 million to $72 million versus the $70.4 million reported in the third quarter. NobelClad’s sales are expected in a range of $20 million to $21 million versus the $23.4 million reported in the third quarter.

Consolidated gross margin is expected in a range of 27% to 29% versus the 29% reported in the third quarter. Fourth quarter gross margin is expected to be impacted by a less favorable project mix at NobelClad and selling through higher-priced aluminum inventory at Arcadia.

Fourth quarter selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expense is expected in a range of $31.5 million to $32.5 million versus the $30.5 million reported in the third quarter. Fourth quarter SG&A will include approximately $800,000 of anticipated patent litigation expense at DynaEnergetics.

Fourth quarter amortization expense is expected to be $3.7 million versus the $7.4 million reported in the third quarter. The remaining value assigned to Arcadia’s acquired backlog was fully amortized during the third quarter.

Fourth quarter depreciation expense is expected to be $3.7 million, and interest expense is expected to be $2.4 million.

Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC, after deducting the 40% noncontrolling interest, is expected in a range of $15 million to $18 million versus $21.8 million in the third quarter.

Fourth quarter capital expenditures are expected to be $6.0 million to $7.0 million.

Conference call information

Management will hold a conference call to discuss these results today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern (3:00 p.m. Mountain). Investors may listen to a live webcast of the call at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2204/46845 or by dialing 888-506-0062 (973-528-0011 for international callers) and entering the code 560809. Webcast participants should access the website at least 15 minutes early to register and download any necessary audio software. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days and a telephonic replay will be available through November 10, 2022, by calling 877-481-4010 (919-882-2331 for international callers) and entering the Conference ID #46845.

*Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted diluted earnings per share are non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures used by management to measure operating performance and liquidity. Non-GAAP results are presented only as a supplement to the financial statements based on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The non-GAAP financial information is provided to enhance the reader’s understanding of DMC’s financial performance, but no non-GAAP measure should be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of the most directly comparable GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures are provided within the schedules attached to this release.

EBITDA is defined as net income plus or minus net interest plus taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA excludes from EBITDA stock-based compensation, restructuring and impairment charges and, when appropriate, other items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC’s operating performance (as further described in the attached financial schedules). Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) attributable to DMC stockholders plus restructuring and impairment charges and, when appropriate, other items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC’s operating performance. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is defined as diluted earnings per share plus restructuring and impairment charges and, when appropriate, other items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC’s operating performance. None of these non-GAAP financial measures are recognized terms under GAAP and do not purport to be an alternative to net income as an indicator of operating performance or any other GAAP measure.

Management uses adjusted EBITDA in its operational and financial decision-making, believing that it is useful to eliminate certain items in order to focus on what it deems to be a more reliable indicator of ongoing operating performance. As a result, internal management reports used during monthly operating reviews feature adjusted EBITDA measures. Management believes that investors may find this non-GAAP financial measure useful for similar reasons, although investors are cautioned that non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP disclosures. In addition, management incentive awards are based, in part, on the amount of adjusted EBITDA achieved during relevant periods. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are also used by research analysts, investment bankers and lenders to assess operating performance. For example, a measure similar to adjusted EBITDA is required by the lenders under DMC’s credit facility.

Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted earnings per share are presented because management believes these measures are useful to understand the effects of restructuring and impairment charges and, when appropriate, other items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC’s operating performance, on DMC’s net income (loss) and diluted earnings per share, respectively.

Because not all companies use identical calculations, DMC’s presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. However, these measures can still be useful in evaluating the company’s performance against its peer companies because management believes the measures provide users with valuable insight into key components of GAAP financial disclosures. For example, a company with greater GAAP net income may not be as appealing to investors if its net income is more heavily comprised of gains on asset sales. Likewise, eliminating the effects of interest income and expense moderates the impact of a company’s capital structure on its performance.

All of the items included in the reconciliation from net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are either (i) non-cash items (e.g., depreciation, amortization of purchased intangibles and stock-based compensation) or (ii) items that management does not consider to be useful in assessing DMC’s operating performance (e.g., income taxes, restructuring and impairment charges). In the case of the non-cash items, management believes that investors can better assess the company’s operating performance if the measures are presented without such items because, unlike cash expenses, these adjustments do not affect DMC’s ability to generate free cash flow or invest in its business. For example, by adjusting for depreciation and amortization in computing EBITDA, users can compare operating performance without regard to different accounting determinations such as useful life. In the case of the other items, management believes that investors can better assess operating performance if the measures are presented without these items because their financial impact does not reflect ongoing operating performance.

About DMC Global Inc.

DMC Global operates a portfolio of differentiated businesses that lead niche segments of the energy, industrial infrastructure and building products industries. The Company’s strategy is to identify well-run businesses with strong management teams, and support them with long-term capital and strategic, financial, legal, technology and operating resources. DMC helps portfolio companies grow their core businesses, launch new initiatives, upgrade technologies and systems to support their long-term growth strategies, and make acquisitions that improve their competitive positions and expand their markets. The Company’s current portfolio consists of Arcadia Inc., a leading supplier of architectural building products; DynaEnergetics, which serves the global energy industry; and NobelClad, which addresses the global industrial infrastructure and transportation sectors. Based in Broomfield, Colorado, DMC trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “BOOM.” For more information, visit the Company’s website at https://www.dmcglobal.com.

Safe Harbor Language

Except for the historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including fourth quarter 2022 guidance on sales, gross margin, SG&A, depreciation expense, interest expense, adjusted EBITDA and capital expenditures; fourth quarter and full-year amortization expense; our expectations Arcadia’s gross margin will return to historic averages of approximately 35% during the first half of next year; and our expectations that 2023 will be a year of growth for NobelClad. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies, the markets in which we operate, anticipated costs and the ability to achieve goals. Forward-looking information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results and performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and statements, including but not limited to: our ability to realize sales from our backlog; our ability to obtain new contracts at attractive prices; the execution of purchase commitments by our customers, and our ability to successfully deliver on those purchase commitments; the size and timing of customer orders and shipments; changes to customer orders; product pricing and margins; fluctuations in customer demand; our ability to successfully navigate slowdowns in market activity or execute and capitalize upon growth opportunities; the success of DynaEnergetics’ product and technology development initiatives; our ability to successfully protect our technology and intellectual property and the costs associated with these efforts; potential consolidation among DynaEnergetics’ customers; fluctuations in foreign currencies; fluctuations in tariffs and quotas; the cost and availability of energy; the cyclicality of our business; competitive factors; the timely completion of contracts; the timing and size of expenditures; the timing and price of metal and other raw material; the adequacy of local labor supplies at our facilities; current or future limits on manufacturing capacity at our various operations; government actions or other changes in laws and regulations; the availability and cost of funds; our ability to access our borrowing capacity under our credit facility; geopolitical and economic instability, including recessions or depressions; inflation; supply chain delays and disruptions; the availability and cost of energy; transportation disruptions; general economic conditions, both domestic and foreign, impacting our business and the business of our customers and the end-market users we serve; as well as the other risks detailed from time to time in our SEC reports, including the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. We do not undertake any obligation to release public revisions to any forward-looking statement, including, without limitation, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.





DMC GLOBAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)

(unaudited)

Three months ended Change Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2021 Sequential Year-on-year NET SALES $ 174,465 $ 165,831 $ 67,175 5 % 160 % COST OF PRODUCTS SOLD 123,127 113,732 50,513 8 % 144 % Gross profit 51,338 52,099 16,662 -1 % 208 % Gross profit percentage 29 % 31 % 25 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 19,796 18,816 9,721 5 % 104 % Selling and distribution expenses 10,748 10,545 5,593 2 % 92 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 7,385 12,793 211 -42 % 3,400 % Restructuring expenses 8 13 — -38 % — % Total costs and expenses 37,937 42,167 15,525 -10 % 144 % OPERATING INCOME 13,401 9,932 1,137 35 % 1,079 % OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Other income (expense), net 120 54 (198 ) 122 % 161 % Interest expense, net (1,771 ) (1,263 ) (14 ) 40 % 12,550 % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 11,750 8,723 925 35 % 1,170 % INCOME TAX PROVISION 3,537 2,264 522 56 % 578 % NET INCOME 8,213 6,459 403 27 % 1,938 % Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest 1,496 907 — 65 % — % NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO DMC GLOBAL INC. STOCKHOLDERS $ 6,717 $ 5,552 $ 403 21 % 1,567 % NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO DMC GLOBAL INC. STOCKHOLDERS Basic $ 0.46 $ 0.20 $ 0.02 130 % 2,200 % Diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.20 $ 0.02 130 % 2,200 % WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 19,381,489 19,374,714 18,728,278 — % 3 % Diluted 19,381,794 19,374,736 18,739,085 — % 3 %

Reconciliation to net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders after adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest for purposes of calculating earnings per share

Three months ended Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2021 Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders $ 6,717 $ 5,552 $ 403 Adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest 2,256 (1,535 ) — Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. common stockholders after adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest $ 8,973 $ 4,017 $ 403





Nine months ended Change Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2021 Year-on-year NET SALES $ 479,012 $ 188,271 154 % COST OF PRODUCTS SOLD 338,669 141,725 139 % Gross profit 140,343 46,546 202 % Gross profit percentage 29 % 25 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 56,330 26,121 116 % Selling and distribution expenses 31,383 16,380 92 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 33,154 823 3,928 % Restructuring expenses 53 127 -58 % Total costs and expenses 120,920 43,451 178 % OPERATING INCOME 19,423 3,095 528 % OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Other (expense) income, net (35 ) 304 -112 % Interest expense, net (4,058 ) (230 ) 1,664 % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 15,330 3,169 384 % INCOME TAX PROVISION 4,938 610 710 % NET INCOME 10,392 2,559 306 % Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest 1,411 — 100 % NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO DMC GLOBAL INC. STOCKHOLDERS $ 8,981 $ 2,559 251 % NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO DMC GLOBAL INC. STOCKHOLDERS Basic $ 0.20 $ 0.15 33 % Diluted $ 0.20 $ 0.15 33 % WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 19,352,638 17,239,306 12 % Diluted 19,357,333 17,250,525 12 %

Reconciliation to net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders after adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest for purposes of calculating earnings per share

Nine months ended Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2021 Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders $ 8,981 $ 2,559 Adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest (4,996 ) — Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. common stockholders after adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest $ 3,985 $ 2,559





DMC GLOBAL INC.

SEGMENT STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited)

Arcadia

Three months ended Change Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Sequential Net sales $ 80,697 $ 76,462 6 % Gross profit 23,892 26,227 -9 % Gross profit percentage 30 % 34 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 8,782 7,412 18 % Selling and distribution expenses 4,135 3,960 4 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 7,233 12,633 -43 % Operating income 3,742 2,222 68 % Adjusted EBITDA 12,065 16,292 -26 % Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (4,826 ) (6,517 ) -26 % Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 7,239 $ 9,775 -26 %





Nine months ended Sep 30, 2022 Net sales $ 225,127 Gross profit 70,364 Gross profit percentage 31 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 22,337 Selling and distribution expenses 11,832 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 32,674 Operating income 3,521 Adjusted EBITDA $ 39,777 Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest $ (15,911 ) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 23,866

DynaEnergetics

Three months ended Change Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2021 Sequential Year-on-year Net sales $ 70,372 $ 67,517 $ 44,237 4 % 59 % Gross profit 21,237 19,960 9,924 6 % 114 % Gross profit percentage 30 % 30 % 22 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 4,924 4,411 4,990 12 % -1 % Selling and distribution expenses 4,257 4,158 3,260 2 % 31 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 78 82 89 -5 % -12 % Operating income 11,978 11,309 1,585 6 % 656 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,935 $ 13,276 $ 3,597 5 % 287 %





Nine months ended Change Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2021 Year-on-year Net sales $ 186,776 $ 124,677 50 % Gross profit 53,805 29,034 85 % Gross profit percentage 29 % 23 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 14,657 12,574 17 % Selling and distribution expenses 12,318 9,702 27 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 245 451 -46 % Operating income 26,585 6,307 322 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 32,493 $ 12,402 162 %

NobelClad

Three months ended Change Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2021 Sequential Year-on-year Net sales $ 23,396 $ 21,852 $ 22,938 7 % 2 % Gross profit 6,325 6,026 6,883 5 % -8 % Gross profit percentage 27 % 28 % 30 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 1,475 1,132 933 30 % 58 % Selling and distribution expenses 2,263 2,323 2,208 -3 % 2 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 74 78 122 -5 % -39 % Restructuring expenses 8 13 — -38 % — % Operating income 2,505 2,480 3,620 1 % -31 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,412 $ 3,404 $ 4,587 — % -26 %





Nine months ended Change Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2021 Year-on-year Net sales $ 67,109 $ 63,594 6 % Gross profit 16,532 17,960 -8 % Gross profit percentage 25 % 28 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 3,644 2,636 38 % Selling and distribution expenses 6,910 6,230 11 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 235 372 -37 % Restructuring expenses 53 127 -58 % Operating income 5,690 8,595 -34 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,468 $ 11,573 -27 %





DMC GLOBAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in Thousands)

Change Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sequential From year-end (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,486 $ 11,819 $ 30,810 56 % -40 % Accounts receivable, net 94,191 92,998 71,932 1 % 31 % Inventories 152,573 152,023 124,214 — % 23 % Other current assets 9,977 11,888 12,240 -16 % -18 % Total current assets 275,227 268,728 239,196 2 % 15 % Property, plant and equipment, net 123,292 124,829 122,078 -1 % 1 % Goodwill 139,922 135,464 141,266 3 % -1 % Purchased intangible assets, net 221,753 229,365 255,576 -3 % -13 % Other long-term assets 104,915 105,169 106,296 — % -1 % Total assets $ 865,109 $ 863,555 $ 864,412 — % — % LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST, AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Accounts payable $ 41,573 $ 45,179 $ 40,276 -8 % 3 % Contract liabilities 30,030 33,202 21,052 -10 % 43 % Accrued income taxes 3,206 289 9 1,009 % 35,522 % Current portion of long-term debt 15,000 15,000 15,000 — % — % Other current liabilities 32,104 27,740 29,477 16 % 9 % Total current liabilities 121,913 121,410 105,814 — % 15 % Long-term debt 121,409 125,017 132,425 -3 % -8 % Deferred tax liabilities 1,547 2,019 2,202 -23 % -30 % Other long-term liabilities 62,625 62,858 66,250 — % -5 % Redeemable noncontrolling interest 194,962 197,196 197,196 -1 % -1 % Stockholders’ equity 362,653 355,055 360,525 2 % 1 % Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and stockholders’ equity $ 865,109 $ 863,555 $ 864,412 — % — %





DMC GLOBAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited)

Three months ended Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 8,213 $ 6,459 $ 403 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 3,541 3,678 2,870 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 7,385 12,793 211 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 145 135 56 Amortization of acquisition-related inventory valuation step-up — 172 — Stock-based compensation 2,242 2,291 1,569 Deferred income taxes (1,448 ) 2,550 570 Restructuring expenses 8 13 — Other (340 ) 36 (15 ) Change in working capital, net 2,053 (21,007 ) (1,549 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 21,799 7,120 4,115 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Transaction consideration adjustments related to acquisition of a business (2,674 ) 640 — Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (4,958 ) (4,783 ) (3,096 ) Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment — — 15 Net cash used in investing activities (7,632 ) (4,143 ) (3,081 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayments on term loan (3,750 ) (3,750 ) — Payment of debt issuance costs (3 ) (79 ) — Distribution to redeemable noncontrolling interest holder (3,293 ) (2,600 ) — Treasury stock activity 2 (6 ) (25 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (7,044 ) (6,435 ) (25 ) EFFECTS OF EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH (456 ) (99 ) (352 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 6,667 (3,557 ) 657 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of the period 11,819 15,376 36,363 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of the period $ 18,486 $ 11,819 $ 37,020





Nine months ended Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 10,392 $ 2,559 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 10,578 8,400 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 33,154 823 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 412 168 Amortization of acquisition-related inventory valuation step-up 430 — Stock-based compensation 6,891 4,904 Deferred income taxes (1,612 ) (2,046 ) Restructuring expenses 53 127 Other (295 ) (298 ) Change in working capital, net (35,668 ) (16,543 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 24,335 (1,906 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Transaction consideration adjustments related to acquisition of a business (2,034 ) — Investment in marketable securities — (123,984 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities — 4,799 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (11,277 ) (6,348 ) Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment — 1,019 Net cash used in investing activities (13,311 ) (124,514 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayments on credit facilities (11,250 ) (11,750 ) Payments of deferred debt issuance costs (179 ) — Net proceeds from issuance of common stock through equity offering — 123,461 Net proceeds from issuance of common stock through at-the-market offering program — 25,262 Net proceeds from issuance of common stock — 253 Distribution to redeemable noncontrolling interest holder (10,293 ) — Treasury stock purchases (1,092 ) (2,476 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (22,814 ) 134,750 EFFECTS OF EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH (534 ) 503 NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (12,324 ) 8,833 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of the period 30,810 28,187 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of the period $ 18,486 $ 37,020

DMC GLOBAL INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST

DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited)

DMC Global

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended Change Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2021 Sequential Year-on-year Net income 8,213 6,459 403 27 % 1,938 % Interest expense, net 1,771 1,263 14 40 % 12,550 % Income tax provision 3,537 2,264 522 56 % 578 % Depreciation 3,541 3,678 2,870 -4 % 23 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 7,385 12,793 211 -42 % 3,400 % EBITDA 24,447 26,457 4,020 -8 % 508 % Amortization of acquisition-related inventory valuation step-up — 172 — -100 % — % Restructuring expenses 8 13 — -38 % — % Stock-based compensation 2,242 2,291 1,569 -2 % 43 % Other (income) expense, net (120 ) (54 ) 198 122 % 161 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,577 $ 28,879 $ 5,787 -8 % 359 % Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (4,826 ) (6,517 ) — -26 % — % Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders $ 21,751 $ 22,362 $ 5,787 -3 % 276 %





Nine months ended Change Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2021 Year-on-year Net income $ 10,392 $ 2,559 306 % Interest expense, net 4,058 230 1,664 % Income tax provision 4,938 610 710 % Depreciation 10,578 8,400 26 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 33,154 823 3,928 % EBITDA 63,120 12,622 400 % Amortization of acquisition-related inventory valuation step-up 430 — — % Restructuring expenses 53 127 -58 % Stock-based compensation 6,891 4,904 41 % Other expense (income), net 35 (304 ) 112 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 70,529 $ 17,349 307 % Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (15,911 ) — — % Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders $ 54,618 $ 17,349 215 %



Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share

Three months ended September 30, 2022 Amount Per Share (1) Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 6,717 $ 0.35 NobelClad restructuring expenses, net of tax 5 — As adjusted $ 6,722 $ 0.35

(1) Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,381,794

Three months ended June 30, 2022 Amount Per Share (1) Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 5,552 $ 0.29 Amortization of acquisition-related inventory valuation step-up, net of tax 79 — NobelClad restructuring expenses, net of tax 9 — As adjusted $ 5,640 $ 0.29

(1) Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,374,376

Three months ended September 30, 2021 Amount Per Share (1) Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 403 $ 0.02 As adjusted $ 403 $ 0.02

1) Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 18,739,085

Nine months ended September 30, 2022 Amount Per Share (1) Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 8,981 $ 0.47 Amortization of acquisition-related inventory valuation step-up, net of tax 199 0.01 NobelClad restructuring expenses, net of tax 36 — As adjusted $ 9,216 $ 0.48

1) Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,357,333

Nine months ended September 30, 2021 Amount Per Share (1) Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 2,559 $ 0.15 NobelClad restructuring expenses, net of tax 127 0.01 As adjusted $ 2,686 $ 0.16

1) Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 17,250,525





Segment Adjusted EBITDA

Arcadia

Three months ended Change Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Sequential Operating income, as reported $ 3,742 $ 2,222 68 % Adjustments: Amortization of acquisition-related inventory valuation step-up — 172 — % Depreciation 733 870 -16 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 7,233 12,633 -43 % Stock-based compensation 357 395 -10 % Adjusted EBITDA 12,065 16,292 -26 % Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (4,826 ) $ (6,517 ) -26 % Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 7,239 $ 9,775 -26 %





Nine months ended Sep 30, 2022 Operating income, as reported $ 3,521 Adjustments: Amortization of acquisition-related inventory valuation step-up 430 Depreciation 2,144 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 32,674 Stock-based compensation 1,008 Adjusted EBITDA 39,777 Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (15,911 ) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 23,866

DynaEnergetics

Three months ended Change Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2021 Sequential Year-on-year Operating income, as reported $ 11,978 $ 11,309 $ 1,585 6 % 656 % Adjustments: Depreciation 1,879 1,885 1,923 — % -2 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 78 82 89 -5 % -12 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,935 $ 13,276 $ 3,597 5 % 287 %





Nine months ended Change Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2021 Year-on-year Operating income, as reported $ 26,585 $ 6,307 322 % Adjustments: Depreciation 5,663 5,644 — % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 245 451 -46 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 32,493 $ 12,402 162 %

NobelClad

Three months ended Change Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2021 Sequential Year-on-year Operating income, as reported $ 2,505 $ 2,480 $ 3,620 1 % -31 % Adjustments: Restructuring expenses 8 13 — -38 % — % Depreciation 825 833 845 -1 % -2 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 74 78 122 -5 % -39 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,412 $ 3,404 $ 4,587 — % -26 %





Nine months ended Change Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2021 Year-on-year Operating income, as reported $ 5,690 $ 8,595 -34 % Adjustments: Restructuring expenses 53 127 -58 % Depreciation 2,490 2,479 — % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 235 372 -37 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,468 $ 11,573 -27 %





DMC GLOBAL INC.

PRO FORMA RESULTS

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(unaudited)

Pro Forma Summary Income Statement*

Three months ended September 30, 2021 DMC Arcadia Redeemable

Noncontrolling

Interest(1) Pro Forma

Arcadia Pro Forma

Combined Net sales $ 67,175 $ 65,313 $ 65,313 $ 132,488 Gross profit 16,662 23,635 23,635 40,297 Gross profit percentage 25 % 36 % 36 % 30 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses 15,314 8,781 8,781 24,095 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 211 — — 211 Operating income 1,137 14,854 14,854 15,991 Depreciation and amortization 3,081 462 462 3,543 Stock-based compensation expense 1,569 — — 1,569 Adjusted EBITDA 5,787 15,316 (6,126 ) 9,190 14,977 Adjusted EBITDA % 9 % 23 % 14 % 11 %

(1) Represents the Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the 40% redeemable noncontrolling interest.

Nine months ended September 30, 2021 DMC Arcadia Redeemable

Noncontrolling

Interest(1) Pro Forma

Arcadia Pro Forma

Combined Net sales $ 188,271 $ 183,692 $ 183,692 $ 371,963 Gross profit 46,546 66,047 66,047 112,593 Gross profit percentage 25 % 36 % 36 % 30 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses 42,501 25,496 25,496 67,997 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 823 — — 823 Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 127 — — 127 Operating income 3,095 40,551 40,551 43,646 Depreciation and amortization 9,223 1,319 1,319 10,542 Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 127 — — 127 Stock-based compensation expense 4,904 — — 4,904 Adjusted EBITDA 17,349 41,870 (16,748 ) 25,122 42,471 Adjusted EBITDA % 9 % 23 % 14 % 11 %

(1) Represents the Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the 40% redeemable noncontrolling interest.

Pro Forma EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA*

Three months ended September 30, 2021 DMC Arcadia Pro Forma

Combined Net income $ 403 $ 14,854 $ 15,257 Interest expense, net 14 — 14 Income tax provision 522 — 522 Depreciation 2,870 462 3,332 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 211 — 211 EBITDA 4,020 15,316 19,336 Stock-based compensation expense 1,569 — 1,569 Other income, net 198 — 198 Adjusted EBITDA 5,787 15,316 21,103 Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest — (6,126 ) (6,126 ) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. 5,787 9,190 14,977





Nine months ended September 30, 2021 DMC Arcadia Pro Forma

Combined Net income $ 2,559 $ 40,551 $ 43,110 Interest expense, net 230 — 230 Income tax benefit 610 — 610 Depreciation 8,400 1,319 9,719 Amortization 823 — 823 EBITDA 12,622 41,870 54,492 Restructuring expenses 127 — 127 Stock-based compensation expense 4,904 — 4,904 Other income, net (304 ) — (304 ) Adjusted EBITDA 17,349 41,870 59,219 Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest — (16,748 ) (16,748 ) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. 17,349 25,122 42,471

*This unaudited pro forma combined financial information was not prepared under Article 11 of SEC Regulation S-X (“Article 11”) or Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification 805 (“ASC 805”).