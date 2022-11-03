WW Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

Q3 2022 End of Period Subscribers of 3.8 million





Q3 2022 Revenues of $249.7 million





Q3 2022 Gross Margin of 61.0%





Q3 2022 Operating Loss of $254.5 million primarily due to $312.7 million in non-cash intangible impairment charges for Franchise Rights Acquired; Q3 2022 Adjusted Operating Income of $61.9 million excluding the impact of such impairment charges and the net impact of restructuring charges





Revised FY 2022 Guidance: Revenues are expected to be approximately $1.04 billion and GAAP diluted net loss per share is expected to be in the range of ($3.16) to ($3.21), which incorporates the negative net impact of approximately $3.94 per diluted share from non-cash intangible impairment charges, estimated restructuring charges, and out-of-period income tax adjustments



/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) (“WeightWatchers,” “WW,” or “the Company”) today announced its results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

“We are encouraged by early indicators that our data-informed approach to product development – focused on our core pillars of community, accountability, and coaching – is starting to yield positive results,” said Sima Sistani, the Company’s CEO. “With nearly 60 years of weight loss efficacy and a community of millions, we have a strong foundation on which to build a digital experience for the future.”

Amy O’Keefe, the Company’s CFO, said, “Adjusted operating income in Q3 was ahead of our expectations, despite continued pressure on revenue from lower subscriber levels year-over-year and headwinds from foreign exchange. We are confident that we are taking appropriate actions to manage costs in this environment and we continue to generate strong cash flow from our subscription model.”

Q3 2022 Consolidated Results

% Change Three Months Ended Adjusted for October 1, October 2, Constant 2022 2021 % Change Currency(1) (in millions except percentages and per share amounts)



Subscription Revenues, net $220.7 $262.4 (15.9 %) (11.6 %) Product Sales and Other, net 29.0 31.1 (6.8 %) (2.8 %) Revenues, net $249.7 $293.5 (14.9 %) (10.7 %) Gross Profit $152.4 $178.0 (14.4 %) (9.4 %) Adjustments (1) Net Restructuring Charges(2) 0.0 4.9 Adjusted Gross Profit(1) $152.4 $183.0 (16.7 %) (11.8 %) Operating (Loss) Income ($254.5 ) $79.7 (419.3 %) (413.9 %) Adjustments (1) Franchise Rights Acquired Impairments 312.7 - Net Restructuring Charges(2) 3.7 8.6 Adjusted Operating Income(1) $61.9 $88.4 (30.0 %) (24.1 %) Net (Loss) Income ($206.0 ) $46.3 (544.7 %) (538.8 %) EPS ($2.93 ) $0.65 (547.7 %) (541.8 %)



Total Paid Weeks 51.9 60.1 (13.6 %) N/A Digital(3) Paid Weeks 41.6 50.3 (17.3 %) N/A Workshops + Digital(4) Paid Weeks 10.3 9.8 5.6 % N/A End of Period Subscribers(5) 3.8 4.5 (15.0 %) N/A Digital Subscribers 3.0 3.7 (17.7 %) N/A Workshops + Digital Subscribers 0.7 0.8 (2.0 %) N/A ___________________________________



Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.

(1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” attached to this release for further detail on adjustments to GAAP financial measures.

(2) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” attached to this release for further detail on the Company’s previously disclosed 2022, 2021, and 2020 restructuring plans, and the reversal of certain of the charges associated therewith.

(3) “Digital” refers to providing subscriptions to the Company’s digital product offerings, including Personal Coaching + Digital and Digital 360 as applicable.

(4) “Workshops + Digital” refers to providing unlimited access to the Company’s workshops combined with the Company’s digital subscription product offerings to commitment plan subscribers, including former Digital 360 members as applicable. It also includes the provision of access to workshops for members who do not subscribe to commitment plans, including the Company’s “pay-as-you-go” members.

(5) “Subscribers” refers to Digital subscribers and Workshops + Digital subscribers who participate in recur bill programs in Company-owned operations.





Q3 2022 Business and Financial Highlights

End of Period Subscribers in Q3 2022 were down 15.0% versus the prior year period, primarily driven by declines in the Digital business in all geographic markets. Q3 2022 End of Period Digital Subscribers decreased 17.7% versus the prior year period. Q3 2022 End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers decreased 2.0% versus the prior year period, substantially benefitting from the transition of former Digital 360 members from the Digital business to the Workshops + Digital business during Q2 and Q3 2022, as previously disclosed.





in Q3 2022 were down 15.0% versus the prior year period, primarily driven by declines in the Digital business in all geographic markets. Q3 2022 End of Period Digital Subscribers decreased 17.7% versus the prior year period. Q3 2022 End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers decreased 2.0% versus the prior year period, substantially benefitting from the transition of former Digital 360 members from the Digital business to the Workshops + Digital business during Q2 and Q3 2022, as previously disclosed. Total Paid Weeks in Q3 2022 were down 13.6% versus the prior year period, driven by declines in the Digital business in all geographic markets. Q3 2022 Digital Paid Weeks decreased 17.3% versus the prior year period. Q3 2022 Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks increased 5.6% versus the prior year period, substantially benefitting from the transition of former Digital 360 members from the Digital business to the Workshops + Digital business during Q2 and Q3 2022, as previously disclosed.





in Q3 2022 were down 13.6% versus the prior year period, driven by declines in the Digital business in all geographic markets. Q3 2022 Digital Paid Weeks decreased 17.3% versus the prior year period. Q3 2022 Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks increased 5.6% versus the prior year period, substantially benefitting from the transition of former Digital 360 members from the Digital business to the Workshops + Digital business during Q2 and Q3 2022, as previously disclosed. Revenues in Q3 2022 were $249.7 million. On a constant currency basis, Q3 2022 revenues decreased 10.7% versus the prior year period.



S ubscription Revenues in Q3 2022 were $220.7 million. On a constant currency basis, these revenues decreased 11.6% versus the prior year period.



Product Sales and Other in Q3 2022 were $29.0 million. On a constant currency basis, these revenues decreased 2.8% versus the prior year period.





in Q3 2022 were $249.7 million. On a constant currency basis, Q3 2022 revenues decreased 10.7% versus the prior year period. Gross Profit in Q3 2022 was $152.4 million, compared to $178.0 million in the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit in Q3 2022, which excluded the net impact of $0.0 million of restructuring charges, was $152.4 million. Adjusted gross profit in Q3 2021, which excluded the net impact of $4.9 million of restructuring charges, was $183.0 million.



Gross Margin in Q3 2022 was 61.0%, as compared to 60.7% in the prior year period. Adjusted gross margin in Q3 2022 was 61.0%, down 130 basis points from an adjusted gross margin of 62.3% in the prior year period, primarily driven by a mix shift to the Workshops + Digital business as well as a 50 basis point negative impact from foreign currency.





in Q3 2022 was $152.4 million, compared to $178.0 million in the prior year period. in Q3 2022, which excluded the net impact of $0.0 million of restructuring charges, was $152.4 million. Adjusted gross profit in Q3 2021, which excluded the net impact of $4.9 million of restructuring charges, was $183.0 million. Non-Cash Intangible Impairment Charges: During Q3 2022, the Company identified several factors, including business performance, market capitalization, and interest rates, that indicated a triggering event for impairment testing. In Q3 2022, the Company recorded non-cash impairment charges of Franchise Rights Acquired totaling $312.7 million that included charges of $298.3 million, $13.3 million, and $1.1 million related to its U.S., Canada and New Zealand operations, respectively. The impairment charges were almost entirely driven by an increase in the Company’s weighted-average cost of capital, reflecting market factors including higher interest rates and the trading values of the Company’s equity and debt.





During Q3 2022, the Company identified several factors, including business performance, market capitalization, and interest rates, that indicated a triggering event for impairment testing. In Q3 2022, the Company recorded non-cash impairment charges of Franchise Rights Acquired totaling $312.7 million that included charges of $298.3 million, $13.3 million, and $1.1 million related to its U.S., Canada and New Zealand operations, respectively. The impairment charges were almost entirely driven by an increase in the Company’s weighted-average cost of capital, reflecting market factors including higher interest rates and the trading values of the Company’s equity and debt. Operating Loss in Q3 2022 was $254.5 million, compared to operating income of $79.7 million in the prior year period. Adjusted operating income in Q3 2022, which excluded the impact of non-cash intangible impairment charges totaling $312.7 million and the net impact of $3.7 million of restructuring charges, was $61.9 million, down 30.0% versus adjusted operating income in the prior year period. Adjusted operating income in Q3 2021, which excluded the net impact of $8.6 million of restructuring charges, was $88.4 million.





in Q3 2022 was $254.5 million, compared to operating income of $79.7 million in the prior year period. in Q3 2022, which excluded the impact of non-cash intangible impairment charges totaling $312.7 million and the net impact of $3.7 million of restructuring charges, was $61.9 million, down 30.0% versus adjusted operating income in the prior year period. Adjusted operating income in Q3 2021, which excluded the net impact of $8.6 million of restructuring charges, was $88.4 million. Effective Tax Rate in Q3 2022 was 25.6%, compared to 22.4% in the prior year period.





in Q3 2022 was 25.6%, compared to 22.4% in the prior year period. Net Loss in Q3 2022 was $206.0 million compared to net income of $46.3 million in the prior year period.





in Q3 2022 was $206.0 million compared to net income of $46.3 million in the prior year period. Diluted Net Loss per share in Q3 2022 was $2.93 compared to earnings per fully diluted share (EPS) of $0.65 in the prior year period.



Certain items affect year-over-year comparability. Q3 2022 Diluted Net Loss per share incorporated the negative impact of $3.38 per diluted share in the aggregate due to the following items: $3.34 per diluted share negative impact of non-cash intangible impairment charges for Franchise Rights Acquired. $0.04 per diluted share negative net impact of restructuring charges. Q3 2021 EPS was negatively impacted by $0.07 per fully diluted share in the aggregate due to the following items: $0.09 per fully diluted share negative net impact of restructuring charges. $0.02 per fully diluted share tax benefit due to the reversal of a valuation allowance related to certain net operating losses now expected to be realized.

in Q3 2022 was $2.93 compared to earnings per fully diluted share (EPS) of $0.65 in the prior year period.

Other Items

Cash balance as of October 1, 2022 was $188.3 million. On that same date, the Company had no outstanding borrowings under its $175.0 million revolving credit facility.

balance as of October 1, 2022 was $188.3 million. On that same date, the Company had no outstanding borrowings under its $175.0 million revolving credit facility. 2022 Restructuring Plan: In connection with its previously announced 2022 restructuring plan, the Company recorded restructuring charges of $3.6 million in Q3 2022. The Company expects to record $10 million of restructuring charges in Q4 2022, increasing its full year estimate of restructuring charges to $33 million, up from its prior estimate of $27 million. The Company now expects annual run-rate savings to be $40 million, up from its prior estimate of over $35 million. In-year fiscal 2022 run-rate savings are expected to approach $20 million, consistent with the prior estimate.

Full Year Fiscal 2022 Guidance

The Company is revising its full year fiscal 2022 guidance, as follows:

Revenues are expected to be approximately $1.04 billion, reflecting greater pressure from foreign currency and lower subscriber levels. Prior revenue guidance was in the range of $1.05 billion to $1.09 billion.

GAAP diluted net loss per share expected to be in the range of ($3.16) to ($3.21), which incorporates a negative net impact of approximately $3.94 per diluted share from the Franchise Rights Acquired and Goodwill impairment charges described above or previously disclosed, estimated restructuring charges, and the benefit from Q2 2022 out-of-period income tax adjustments. Prior GAAP EPS guidance was in the range of $0.25 to $0.30 per fully diluted share, which incorporated the negative impact of approximately $0.55 per fully diluted share of estimated charges and the benefit from out-of-period income tax adjustments recorded in Q2 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call and Webcast

The Company has scheduled a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET. During the conference call, Sima Sistani, Chief Executive Officer, and Amy O’Keefe, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the third quarter of fiscal 2022 results and answer questions from the investment community.

The live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s corporate website, corporate.ww.com, in the Investors section under Presentations and Events. Supplemental investor materials will also be available in the same location prior to the start of the webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available on this site for approximately 90 days.

Statement regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following provides information regarding non-GAAP financial measures used in this earnings release and today’s scheduled conference call:

To supplement the Company's consolidated results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company has disclosed non-GAAP financial measures of operating results that exclude or adjust certain items. Gross profit, gross profit margin, operating (loss) income, operating (loss) income margin, and selling, general and administrative expenses are discussed both as reported (on a GAAP basis) and as adjusted (on a non-GAAP basis), as applicable, with respect to (i) the third quarter of fiscal 2022 to exclude (a) the impact of the impairment charges for our franchise rights acquired related to our United States, Canada and New Zealand units of account and (b) the net impact of (x) charges associated with our previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan (the “2022 plan”) and (y) charges associated with our previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan (the “2021 plan”); (ii) the first nine months of fiscal 2022 to exclude (a) the impact of impairment charges for our franchise rights acquired related to our United States, Canada and New Zealand units of account and the impairment charge for our goodwill related to our wholly-owned subsidiary Kurbo, Inc. (“Kurbo”) and (b) the net impact of (x) charges associated with the 2022 plan, (y) charges associated with the 2021 plan or the reversal of certain of the charges associated with the 2021 plan, as applicable, and (z) the reversal of certain of the charges associated with our previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan (the “2020 plan”); and (iii) the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2021 to exclude the net impact of (x) charges associated with the 2021 plan and (y) the reversal of certain of the charges associated with the 2020 plan. We generally refer to such non-GAAP measures as follows: (i) with respect to the adjustments for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, as excluding or adjusting for the impact of the franchise rights acquired impairments (or non-cash intangible impairment charges) and the net impact of restructuring charges; (ii) with respect to the adjustments for the first nine months of fiscal 2022, as excluding or adjusting for the impact of franchise rights acquired and goodwill impairments (or non-cash intangible impairment charges) and the net impact of restructuring charges; and (iii) with respect to the adjustments for the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2021, as excluding or adjusting for the net impact of restructuring charges. The Company also presents in the attachments to this release the non-GAAP financial measures earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation (“EBITDAS”); earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, franchise rights acquired and goodwill impairments, net restructuring charges, and early extinguishment of debt with respect to the Company’s previously disclosed April 2021 debt refinancing and voluntary debt prepayments (“Adjusted EBITDAS”); total debt less unamortized deferred financing costs, unamortized debt discount and cash on hand (i.e., net debt); and a net debt/Adjusted EBITDAS ratio. In addition, the Company presents certain of its financial results on a constant currency basis in addition to GAAP results. Constant currency information compares results between periods as if exchange rates had remained constant period-over-period. The Company calculates constant currency by calculating current-year results using prior-year foreign currency exchange rates.

Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information for its and investors' evaluation of the Company's business performance and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of the performance of the Company's business. While management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating the Company's business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly entitled measures reported by other companies. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" attached to this release and reconciliations, if any, included elsewhere in this release for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.



About WW International, Inc.

WeightWatchers is a human-centric technology company powered by the world's leading commercial weight management program. For nearly six decades, we have inspired millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. Through our comprehensive tools, expert Coaches and community, members follow our proven, sustainable, science-based program focused on weight loss. To learn more about the WeightWatchers approach to healthy living, please visit ww.com . For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website at corporate.ww.com .

This news release and any attachments include “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, in particular, revenue and earnings guidance and any statements about the Company’s plans, strategies, objectives, initiatives, roadmap and prospects and the impact of the COVID-19 virus. The Company generally uses the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “intend,” “aim” and similar expressions in this news release and any attachments to identify forward-looking statements. The Company bases these forward-looking statements on its current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among other things: the impact of the ongoing global outbreak of the COVID-19 virus on the Company’s business and liquidity and on the business and consumer environment and markets in which the Company operates; competition from other weight management and wellness industry participants or the development of more effective or more favorably perceived weight management methods; the Company’s failure to continue to retain and grow its subscriber base; the Company’s ability to continue to develop new, innovative services and products and enhance its existing services and products or the failure of its services, products or brands to continue to appeal to the market, or the Company’s ability to successfully expand into new channels of distribution or respond to consumer trends or sentiment; the ability to successfully implement strategic initiatives; the effectiveness and efficiency of the Company’s advertising and marketing programs, including the strength of its social media presence; the impact on the Company’s reputation of actions taken by its franchisees, licensees, suppliers and other partners; the recognition of asset impairment charges; the loss of key personnel, strategic partners or consultants or failure to effectively manage and motivate the Company’s workforce; the Company’s chief executive officer transition; the inability to renew certain of the Company’s licenses, or the inability to do so on terms that are favorable to the Company; the expiration or early termination by the Company of leases; uncertainties related to a downturn in general economic conditions or consumer confidence, including the potential impact of political and social unrest, and the existing inflationary environment; the Company’s ability to successfully make acquisitions or enter into joint ventures or collaborations, including its ability to successfully integrate, operate or realize the anticipated benefits of such businesses; the seasonal nature of the Company’s business; the impact of events that discourage or impede people from gathering with others or impede accessing resources; the Company’s failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; the impact of the Company’s substantial amount of debt, debt service obligations and debt covenants, and the Company’s exposure to variable rate indebtedness; the ability to generate sufficient cash to service the Company’s debt and satisfy its other liquidity requirements; uncertainties regarding the satisfactory operation of the Company’s technology or systems; the impact of data security breaches and other malicious acts or privacy concerns, including the costs of compliance with evolving privacy laws and regulations; the Company’s ability to enforce its intellectual property rights both domestically and internationally, as well as the impact of its involvement in any claims related to intellectual property rights; risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s international operations, including regulatory, economic, political, social, intellectual property and foreign currency risks, which risks may be exacerbated as a result of the war in Ukraine; the outcomes of litigation or regulatory actions; the impact of existing and future laws and regulations; the possibility that the interests of Artal Group S.A., the largest holder of the Company’s common stock and a shareholder with significant influence over the Company, will conflict with the Company’s interests or the interests of other holders of the Company’s common stock; the impact that the sale of substantial amounts of the Company’s common stock by existing large shareholders, or the perception that such sales could occur, could have on the market price of the Company’s common stock; and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. You should understand that many important factors, including those discussed herein, could cause the Company’s results to differ materially from those expressed or suggested in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available on the SEC’s EDGAR database at www.sec.gov and via the Company’s website at corporate.ww.com).

WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AT (IN THOUSANDS) UNAUDITED October 1, January 1, 2022 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 188,291 $ 153,794 Receivables (net of allowances: October 1, 2022 - $1,693 and January 1, 2022 - $1,726) 28,192 29,321 Inventories 26,394 30,566 Prepaid income taxes 14,721 30,478 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 32,161 27,014 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 289,759 271,173 Property and equipment, net 30,112 37,219 Operating lease assets 79,911 89,902 Franchise rights acquired 440,515 785,195 Goodwill 156,155 157,374 Other intangible assets, net 62,952 61,126 Deferred income taxes 15,772 11,259 Other noncurrent assets 17,659 15,686 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,092,835 $ 1,428,934 LIABILITIES AND TOTAL DEFICIT CURRENT LIABILITIES Portion of operating lease liabilities due within one year $ 18,457 $ 20,297 Accounts payable 17,384 22,444 Salaries and wages payable 64,047 57,401 Accrued marketing and advertising 10,277 15,904 Accrued interest 10,848 5,085 Other accrued liabilities 37,318 45,728 Derivative payable — 14,670 Income taxes payable 1,850 1,748 Deferred revenue 39,772 45,855 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 199,953 229,132 Long-term debt, net 1,421,239 1,418,104 Long-term operating lease liabilities 70,848 78,157 Deferred income taxes 58,293 157,718 Other 2,005 2,227 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,752,338 1,885,338 TOTAL DEFICIT Common stock, $0 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 122,052 shares issued at October 1, 2022 and 122,052 shares issued at January 1, 2022 0 0 Treasury stock, at cost, 51,667 shares at October 1, 2022 and 51,988 shares at January 1, 2022 (3,106,098 ) (3,120,149 ) Retained earnings 2,457,912 2,682,349 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,317 ) (18,604 ) TOTAL DEFICIT (659,503 ) (456,404 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND TOTAL DEFICIT $ 1,092,835 $ 1,428,934





WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) UNAUDITED Three Months Ended October 1, October 2, 2022 2021 Subscription revenues, net (1) $ 220,746 $ 262,401 Product sales and other, net (2) 28,972 31,096 Revenues, net 249,718 293,497 Cost of subscription revenues (3) 73,541 90,280 Cost of product sales and other 23,826 25,180 Cost of revenues 97,367 115,460 Gross profit 152,351 178,037 Marketing expenses 35,696 34,569 Selling, general and administrative expenses 58,443 63,745 Franchise rights acquired impairments 312,741 — Operating (loss) income (254,529 ) 79,723 Interest expense 20,912 19,283 Other expense, net 1,344 764 (Loss) income before income taxes (276,785 ) 59,676 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (70,749 ) 13,346 Net (loss) income $ (206,036 ) $ 46,330 (Net loss) earnings per share Basic $ (2.93 ) $ 0.66 Diluted $ (2.93 ) $ 0.65 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 70,383 69,875 Diluted 70,383 70,860 Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) Consists of net “Digital Subscription Revenues” and net “Workshops + Digital Fees”. "Digital Subscription Revenues" consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company’s Digital offerings, including Personal Coaching + Digital and Digital 360 as applicable. "Workshops + Digital Fees" consist of the fees associated with the Company's subscription plans for combined workshops and digital offerings and other payment arrangements for access to workshops. (2) Consists of sales of consumer products via e-commerce, in studios and through the Company's trusted partners, revenues from licensing and publishing, other revenues, and franchise fees with respect to commitment plans and royalties. (3) Consists of cost of revenues and operating expenses for the Company's Digital and Workshops + Digital services.





WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) UNAUDITED Nine Months Ended October 1, October 2, 2022 2021 Subscription revenues, net (1) $ 718,122 $ 815,092 Product sales and other, net (2) 98,810 121,580 Revenues, net 816,932 936,672 Cost of subscription revenues (3) 243,710 285,209 Cost of product sales and other 77,811 93,965 Cost of revenues 321,521 379,174 Gross profit 495,411 557,498 Marketing expenses 195,123 208,656 Selling, general and administrative expenses 193,320 206,615 Franchise rights acquired and goodwill impairments 339,161 — Operating (loss) income (232,193 ) 142,227 Interest expense 58,837 68,699 Other expense, net 3,303 908 Early extinguishment of debt — 29,169 (Loss) income before income taxes (294,333 ) 43,451 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (75,431 ) 6,488 Net (loss) income (218,902 ) 36,963 (Net loss) earnings per share Basic $ (3.12 ) $ 0.53 Diluted $ (3.12 ) $ 0.52 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 70,258 69,516 Diluted 70,258 70,866 Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) Consists of net “Digital Subscription Revenues” and net “Workshops + Digital Fees”. "Digital Subscription Revenues" consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company’s Digital offerings, including Personal Coaching + Digital and Digital 360 as applicable. "Workshops + Digital Fees" consist of the fees associated with the Company's subscription plans for combined workshops and digital offerings and other payment arrangements for access to workshops. (2) Consists of sales of consumer products via e-commerce, in studios and through the Company's trusted partners, revenues from licensing and publishing, other revenues, and franchise fees with respect to commitment plans and royalties. (3) Consists of cost of revenues and operating expenses for the Company's Digital and Workshops + Digital services.







WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (IN THOUSANDS) UNAUDITED Nine Months Ended October 1, October 2, 2022 2021 Operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (218,902 ) $ 36,963 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 33,371 37,222 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount 3,763 4,835 Impairment of franchise rights acquired and goodwill 339,161 — Impairment of intangible and long-lived assets 2,088 421 Share-based compensation expense 10,362 16,596 Deferred tax benefit (107,879 ) (10,788 ) Allowance for doubtful accounts 54 (91 ) Reserve for inventory obsolescence 4,712 5,805 Foreign currency exchange rate loss 3,562 553 Early extinguishment of debt — 29,169 Changes in cash due to: Receivables (9,760 ) 3,785 Inventories (725 ) 8,390 Prepaid expenses 17,613 2,585 Accounts payable (3,634 ) (7,197 ) Accrued liabilities 15,390 4,440 Deferred revenue (3,576 ) 208 Other long term assets and liabilities, net (4,662 ) (2,001 ) Income taxes (392 ) (5,522 ) Cash provided by operating activities 80,546 125,373 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (1,756 ) (1,947 ) Capitalized software expenditures (27,584 ) (27,204 ) Cash paid for acquisitions (4,350 ) (12,833 ) Other items, net (29 ) (1,593 ) Cash used for investing activities (33,719 ) (43,577 ) Financing activities: Net (payments) borrowings on revolver — — Proceeds from long term debt — 1,500,000 Financing costs and debt discount — (36,985 ) Payments on long-term debt — (1,511,500 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (1,938 ) (5,328 ) Proceeds from stock options exercised — 4,469 Cash paid for acquisitions (113 ) (6,450 ) Other items, net (86 ) (116 ) Cash used for financing activities (2,137 ) (55,910 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (10,193 ) (3,543 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 34,497 22,343 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 153,794 165,887 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 188,291 $ 188,230







WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES OPERATIONAL STATISTICS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES) UNAUDITED Three Months Ended October 1, October 2, 2022 2021 Variance Digital Paid Weeks (1) North America 26,274 31,980 (17.8 %) CE 12,119 14,348 (15.5 %) UK 2,295 3,034 (24.4 %) Other (2) 911 969 (6.0 %) Total Digital Paid Weeks 41,599 50,331 (17.3 %) Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks (1) North America 7,753 7,337 5.7 % CE 1,461 1,180 23.8 % UK 924 993 (7.0 %) Other (2) 196 276 (28.8 %) Total Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks 10,334 9,786 5.6 % Total Paid Weeks (1) North America 34,028 39,317 (13.5 %) CE 13,580 15,529 (12.5 %) UK 3,218 4,028 (20.1 %) Other (2) 1,107 1,244 (11.1 %) Total Paid Weeks 51,933 60,117 (13.6 %) End of Period Digital Subscribers (3) North America 1,908 2,342 (18.5 %) CE 898 1,063 (15.5 %) UK 169 219 (23.0 %) Other (2) 71 77 (7.5 %) Total End of Period Digital Subscribers 3,046 3,701 (17.7 %) End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers (3) North America 555 577 (3.7 %) CE 112 92 21.0 % UK 65 74 (11.1 %) Other (2) 15 20 (24.3 %) Total End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers 748 763 (2.0 %) Total End of Period Subscribers (3) North America 2,464 2,919 (15.6 %) CE 1,010 1,155 (12.6 %) UK 234 293 (20.0 %) Other (2) 86 97 (11.0 %) Total End of Period Subscribers 3,794 4,464 (15.0 %) _____

Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) The “Paid Weeks” metric reports paid weeks by WW customers in Company-owned operations for a given period as follows: (i) “Digital Paid Weeks” is the total paid subscription weeks for the Company’s digital subscription products (including Personal Coaching + Digital and Digital 360 as applicable); (ii) “Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks” is the sum of total paid commitment plan weeks which include workshops and digital offerings and total “pay-as-you-go” weeks; and (iii) “Total Paid Weeks” is the sum of Digital Paid Weeks and Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks. (2) Represents Australia, New Zealand and emerging markets. (3) The “End of Period Subscribers” metric reports WW subscribers in Company-owned operations at a given period end as follows: (i) “End of Period Digital Subscribers” is the total number of Digital, including Personal Coaching + Digital and Digital 360 (as applicable), subscribers; (ii) “End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers” is the total number of commitment plan subscribers that have access to combined workshops and digital offerings; and (iii) “End of Period Subscribers” is the sum of End of Period Digital Subscribers and End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers.







WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES OPERATIONAL STATISTICS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES) UNAUDITED Nine Months Ended October 1, October 2, 2022 2021 Variance Digital Paid Weeks (1) North America 87,743 99,638 (11.9 %) CE 39,922 45,802 (12.8 %) UK 7,417 9,896 (25.1 %) Other (2) 2,973 3,046 (2.4 %) Total Digital Paid Weeks 138,055 158,382 (12.8 %) Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks (1) North America 22,724 21,155 7.4 % CE 4,163 4,022 3.5 % UK 2,725 3,050 (10.7 %) Other (2) 660 926 (28.8 %) Total Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks 30,271 29,152 3.8 % Total Paid Weeks (1) North America 110,466 120,793 (8.5 %) CE 44,085 49,824 (11.5 %) UK 10,142 12,946 (21.7 %) Other (2) 3,633 3,972 (8.5 %) Total Paid Weeks 168,326 187,534 (10.2 %) End of Period Digital Subscribers (3) North America 1,908 2,342 (18.5 %) CE 898 1,063 (15.5 %) UK 169 219 (23.0 %) Other (2) 71 77 (7.5 %) Total End of Period Digital Subscribers 3,046 3,701 (17.7 %) End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers (3) North America 555 577 (3.7 %) CE 112 92 21.0 % UK 65 74 (11.1 %) Other (2) 15 20 (24.3 %) Total End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers 748 763 (2.0 %) Total End of Period Subscribers (3) North America 2,464 2,919 (15.6 %) CE 1,010 1,155 (12.6 %) UK 234 293 (20.0 %) Other (2) 86 97 (11.0 %) Total End of Period Subscribers 3,794 4,464 (15.0 %) _____

Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) The “Paid Weeks” metric reports paid weeks by WW customers in Company-owned operations for a given period as follows: (i) “Digital Paid Weeks” is the total paid subscription weeks for the Company’s digital subscription products (including Personal Coaching + Digital and Digital 360 as applicable); (ii) “Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks” is the sum of total paid commitment plan weeks which include workshops and digital offerings and total “pay-as-you-go” weeks; and (iii) “Total Paid Weeks” is the sum of Digital Paid Weeks and Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks. (2) Represents Australia, New Zealand and emerging markets. (3) The “End of Period Subscribers” metric reports WW subscribers in Company-owned operations at a given period end as follows: (i) “End of Period Digital Subscribers” is the total number of Digital, including Personal Coaching + Digital and Digital 360 (as applicable), subscribers; (ii) “End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers” is the total number of commitment plan subscribers that have access to combined workshops and digital offerings; and (iii) “End of Period Subscribers” is the sum of End of Period Digital Subscribers and End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers.







WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES) UNAUDITED Q3 2022 Variance 2022

Constant Q3 2022 Q3 2021 2022

Currency Currency Constant vs vs GAAP Adjustment Currency GAAP 2021

2021

Selected Financial Data Consolidated Company Revenues $ 249,718 $ 12,439 $ 262,157 $ 293,497 (14.9 %) (10.7 %) Consolidated Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 155,881 $ 9,015 $ 164,896 $ 195,288 (20.2 %) (15.6 %) Consolidated Workshops + Digital Fees (2) $ 64,865 $ 2,160 $ 67,025 $ 67,113 (3.3 %) (0.1 %) Consolidated Subscription Revenues (3) $ 220,746 $ 11,175 $ 231,921 $ 262,401 (15.9 %) (11.6 %) Consolidated Product Sales and Other (4) $ 28,972 $ 1,265 $ 30,237 $ 31,096 (6.8 %) (2.8 %) North America Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 102,735 $ 264 $ 102,999 $ 125,077 (17.9 %) (17.7 %) Workshops + Digital Fees (2) $ 52,113 $ 97 $ 52,210 $ 51,661 0.9 % 1.1 % Subscription Revenues (3) $ 154,848 $ 360 $ 155,208 $ 176,738 (12.4 %) (12.2 %) Product Sales and Other (4) $ 21,234 $ 43 $ 21,277 $ 21,059 0.8 % 1.0 % Total Revenues $ 176,082 $ 402 $ 176,484 $ 197,797 (11.0 %) (10.8 %) CE Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 43,638 $ 7,486 $ 51,124 $ 56,542 (22.8 %) (9.6 %) Workshops + Digital Fees (2) $ 7,586 $ 1,305 $ 8,891 $ 8,727 (13.1 %) 1.9 % Subscription Revenues (3) $ 51,224 $ 8,791 $ 60,015 $ 65,269 (21.5 %) (8.0 %) Product Sales and Other (4) $ 5,272 $ 922 $ 6,194 $ 6,664 (20.9 %) (7.1 %) Total Revenues $ 56,496 $ 9,713 $ 66,209 $ 71,933 (21.5 %) (8.0 %) UK Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 5,693 $ 974 $ 6,667 $ 9,007 (36.8 %) (26.0 %) Workshops + Digital Fees (2) $ 3,764 $ 644 $ 4,408 $ 4,528 (16.9 %) (2.7 %) Subscription Revenues (3) $ 9,457 $ 1,618 $ 11,075 $ 13,535 (30.1 %) (18.2 %) Product Sales and Other (4) $ 1,441 $ 244 $ 1,685 $ 2,131 (32.4 %) (20.9 %) Total Revenues $ 10,898 $ 1,861 $ 12,759 $ 15,666 (30.4 %) (18.6 %) Other (5) Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 3,815 $ 292 $ 4,107 $ 4,662 (18.2 %) (11.9 %) Workshops + Digital Fees (2) $ 1,402 $ 114 $ 1,516 $ 2,197 (36.2 %) (31.0 %) Subscription Revenues (3) $ 5,217 $ 405 $ 5,622 $ 6,859 (23.9 %) (18.0 %) Product Sales and Other (4) $ 1,025 $ 56 $ 1,081 $ 1,242 (17.5 %) (13.0 %) Total Revenues $ 6,242 $ 462 $ 6,704 $ 8,101 (22.9 %) (17.2 %) _____

Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) “Digital Subscription Revenues” consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company’s Digital offerings, including Personal Coaching + Digital and Digital 360 as applicable. (2) “Workshops + Digital Fees” consist of the fees associated with the Company's subscription plans for combined workshops and digital offerings and other payment arrangements for access to workshops. (3) “Subscription Revenues” equal “Digital Subscription Revenues" plus “Workshops + Digital Fees”. (4) “Product Sales and Other” are sales of consumer products via e-commerce, in studios and through the Company's trusted partners, revenues from licensing and publishing, other revenues, and, in the case of the consolidated financial results and Other reportable segment, franchise fees with respect to commitment plans and royalties. (5) Represents Australia, New Zealand, emerging markets and franchise revenues.





WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES) UNAUDITED YTD 2022 Variance 2022 Constant YTD 2022 YTD 2021 2022 Currency Currency Constant vs vs GAAP Adjustment Currency GAAP 2021 2021 Selected Financial Data Consolidated Company Revenues $ 816,932 $ 29,452 $ 846,384 $ 936,672 (12.8 %) (9.6 %) Consolidated Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 521,582 $ 21,571 $ 543,153 $ 606,687 (14.0 %) (10.5 %) Consolidated Workshops + Digital Fees (2) $ 196,540 $ 4,797 $ 201,337 $ 208,405 (5.7 %) (3.4 %) Consolidated Subscription Revenues (3) $ 718,122 $ 26,368 $ 744,490 $ 815,092 (11.9 %) (8.7 %) Consolidated Product Sales and Other (4) $ 98,810 $ 3,084 $ 101,894 $ 121,580 (18.7 %) (16.2 %) North America Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 342,489 $ 580 $ 343,069 $ 387,422 (11.6 %) (11.4 %) Workshops + Digital Fees (2) $ 155,558 $ 192 $ 155,750 $ 158,265 (1.7 %) (1.6 %) Subscription Revenues (3) $ 498,047 $ 773 $ 498,820 $ 545,687 (8.7 %) (8.6 %) Product Sales and Other (4) $ 70,363 $ 102 $ 70,465 $ 81,055 (13.2 %) (13.1 %) Total Revenues $ 568,410 $ 875 $ 569,285 $ 626,742 (9.3 %) (9.2 %) CE Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 145,920 $ 18,142 $ 164,062 $ 176,059 (17.1 %) (6.8 %) Workshops + Digital Fees (2) $ 23,599 $ 2,999 $ 26,598 $ 28,397 (16.9 %) (6.3 %) Subscription Revenues (3) $ 169,519 $ 21,142 $ 190,661 $ 204,456 (17.1 %) (6.7 %) Product Sales and Other (4) $ 19,621 $ 2,302 $ 21,923 $ 27,308 (28.1 %) (19.7 %) Total Revenues $ 189,140 $ 23,444 $ 212,584 $ 231,764 (18.4 %) (8.3 %) UK Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 20,106 $ 1,952 $ 22,058 $ 28,410 (29.2 %) (22.4 %) Workshops + Digital Fees (2) $ 12,482 $ 1,269 $ 13,751 $ 14,304 (12.7 %) (3.9 %) Subscription Revenues (3) $ 32,588 $ 3,220 $ 35,808 $ 42,714 (23.7 %) (16.2 %) Product Sales and Other (4) $ 5,506 $ 509 $ 6,015 $ 9,021 (39.0 %) (33.3 %) Total Revenues $ 38,094 $ 3,730 $ 41,824 $ 51,735 (26.4 %) (19.2 %) Other (5) Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 13,067 $ 897 $ 13,964 $ 14,796 (11.7 %) (5.6 %) Workshops + Digital Fees (2) $ 4,901 $ 336 $ 5,237 $ 7,439 (34.1 %) (29.6 %) Subscription Revenues (3) $ 17,968 $ 1,232 $ 19,200 $ 22,235 (19.2 %) (13.6 %) Product Sales and Other (4) $ 3,320 $ 172 $ 3,492 $ 4,196 (20.9 %) (16.8 %) Total Revenues $ 21,288 $ 1,404 $ 22,692 $ 26,431 (19.5 %) (14.1 %) _____

Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) “Digital Subscription Revenues” consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company’s Digital offerings, including Personal Coaching + Digital and Digital 360 as applicable. (2) “Workshops + Digital Fees” consist of the fees associated with the Company's subscription plans for combined workshops and digital offerings and other payment arrangements for access to workshops. (3) “Subscription Revenues” equal “Digital Subscription Revenues" plus “Workshops + Digital Fees”. (4) “Product Sales and Other” are sales of consumer products via e-commerce, in studios and through the Company's trusted partners, revenues from licensing and publishing, other revenues, and, in the case of the consolidated financial results and Other reportable segment, franchise fees with respect to commitment plans and royalties. (5) Represents Australia, New Zealand, emerging markets and franchise revenues.







WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES) UNAUDITED Q3 2022 Variance 2022 Constant Currency 2022 2022 Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Adjusted Adjusted Adjusted 2022 vs 2022 vs Currency

Constant Constant vs 2021 vs 2021 GAAP Adjustment Adjusted Adjustment Currency Currency GAAP Adjustment Adjusted 2021 Adjusted 2021 Adjusted Selected Financial Data Gross Profit $ 152,351 $ 6 (1) $ 152,357 $ 8,987 $ 161,338 $ 161,344 $ 178,037 $ 4,934 (5) $ 182,971 (14.4 %) (16.7 %) (9.4 %) (11.8 %) Gross Margin 61.0 % 61.0 % 61.5 % 61.5 % 60.7 % 62.3 % Selling, General and Administrative Expenses $ 58,443 $ (3,654 ) (2) $ 54,789 $ 1,747 $ 60,190 $ 56,537 $ 63,745 $ (3,704 ) (6) $ 60,041 (8.3 %) (8.7 %) (5.6 %) (5.8 %) Operating (Loss) Income $ (254,529 ) $ 316,401 (3) $ 61,872 $ 4,278 $ (250,251 ) $ 67,061 (4) $ 79,723 $ 8,638 (7) $ 88,362 (419.3 %) (30.0 %) (413.9 %) (24.1 %) Operating (Loss) Income Margin -101.9 % 24.8 % -95.5 % 25.6 % 27.2 % 30.1 % _____

Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.

(1) Excludes the net impact of the reversal of $98 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan and $104 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan. (2) Excludes the net impact of $3,655 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan and the reversal of $1 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan. (3) Excludes (i) the impact of impairment charges of the Company's franchise rights acquired of $298,291, $13,312 and $1,138 related to its United States, Canada and New Zealand operations, respectively and (ii) the net impact of (x) the reversal of $98 of charges and $3,655 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively, and (y) $104 of charges and the reversal of $1 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively. (4) Includes $913 of currency adjustment associated with the impairment charges of the Company's franchise rights acquired of $13,312 and $1,138 related to its Canada and New Zealand operations, respectively. (5) Excludes the net impact of $5,620 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan and the reversal of $686 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan. (6) Excludes $3,704 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan. (7) Excludes the net impact of (i) $5,620 of charges and $3,704 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively, and (ii) the reversal of $686 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues.







WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES) UNAUDITED YTD 2022 Variance 2022 Constant Currency 2022 2022 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Adjusted Adjusted Adjusted 2022 vs 2022 vs Currency Constant Constant vs 2021 vs 2021 GAAP Adjustment Adjusted Adjustment Currency Currency GAAP Adjustment Adjusted 2021 Adjusted 2021 Adjusted Selected Financial Data Gross Profit $ 495,411 $ 3,853 (1) $ 499,264 $ 21,146 $ 516,557 $ 520,409 $ 557,498 $ 15,100 (5) $ 572,598 (11.1 %) (12.8 %) (7.3 %) (9.1 %) Gross Margin 60.6 % 61.1 % 61.0 % 61.5 % 59.5 % 61.1 % Selling, General and Administrative Expenses $ 193,320 $ (18,507 ) (2) $ 174,813 $ 4,000 $ 197,320 $ 178,813 $ 206,615 $ (4,266 ) (6) $ 202,349 (6.4 %) (13.6 %) (4.5 %) (11.6 %) Operating (Loss) Income $ (232,193 ) $ 361,521 (3) $ 129,328 $ 8,934 $ (223,259 ) $ 140,422 (4) $ 142,227 $ 19,366 (7) $ 161,593 (263.3 %) (20.0 %) (257.0 %) (13.1 %) Operating (Loss) Income Margin -28.4 % 15.8 % -26.4 % 16.6 % 15.2 % 17.3 % ____

Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) Excludes the net impact of $4,400 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan, the reversal of $431 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan and the reversal of $116 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan. (2) Excludes the impact of $18,273 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan and $234 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan. (3) Excludes (i) the impact of impairment charges of the Company's franchise rights acquired of $298,291, $37,797 and $1,972 related to its United States, Canada and New Zealand operations, respectively, and an impairment charge of the Company's goodwill related to its Kurbo operations of $1,101 and (ii) the net impact of (w) $4,400 of charges and $18,273 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively, (x) the reversal of $431 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues, (y) $234 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan recorded to selling, general and administrative expenses and (z) the reversal of $116 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues. (4) Includes $2,161 of currency adjustment associated with the impairment charges of the Company's franchise rights acquired of $37,797 and $1,972 related to its Canada and New Zealand operations, respectively. (5) Excludes the net impact of $16,401 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan and the reversal of $1,301 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan. (6) Excludes the net impact of $4,497 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan and the reversal of $231 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan. (7) Excludes the net impact of (i) $16,401 of charges and $4,497 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively, and (ii) the reversal of $1,301 of charges and $231 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively.







WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (IN THOUSANDS) UNAUDITED Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 1, October 2, October 1, October 2, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net (Loss) Income $ (206,036 ) $ 46,330 $ (218,902 ) $ 36,963 Interest 20,912 19,283 58,837 68,699 Taxes (70,749 ) 13,346 (75,431 ) 6,488 Depreciation and Amortization 10,544 11,130 31,941 34,465 Stock-based Compensation 3,376 3,405 10,362 16,596 EBITDAS $ (241,953 ) $ 93,494 $ (193,193 ) $ 163,211 Franchise Rights Acquired and Goodwill Impairments 312,741 (1) - 339,161 (2) - 2022 Plan Restructuring Charges (3) 3,557 - 22,674 - 2021 Plan Restructuring Charges (4) 103 9,324 (198 ) 20,898 2020 Plan Restructuring Charges (5) - (686 ) (116 ) (1,532 ) Early Extinguishment of Debt (6) - - - 29,169 Adjusted EBITDAS $ 74,448 $ 102,132 $ 168,328 $ 211,746 ________

Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) Impairment charges of the Company's franchise rights acquired of $298,291, $13,312 and $1,138 related to its United States, Canada and New Zealand operations, respectively. (2) Impairment charges of the Company's franchise rights acquired of $298,291, $37,797 and $1,972 related to its United States, Canada and New Zealand operations, respectively, and an impairment charge of the Company's goodwill related to its Kurbo operations of $1,101. (3) Charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan. (4) Charges or the reversal of charges, as applicable, associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan. (5) The reversal of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan. (6) Charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed April 2021 debt refinancing.







WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT RATIO) UNAUDITED Trailing Twelve Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Months Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAS Net Income (Loss) $ 29,929 $ (8,243 ) $ (4,623 ) $ (206,036 ) $ (188,973 ) Interest 19,210 18,671 19,255 20,912 78,048 Taxes 3,285 (1,802 ) (2,879 ) (70,749 ) (72,145 ) Depreciation and Amortization 11,017 10,759 10,637 10,544 42,957 Stock-based Compensation 4,752 4,700 2,286 3,376 15,114 EBITDAS $ 68,193 $ 24,085 $ 24,676 $ (241,953 ) $ (124,999 ) Franchise Rights Acquired and Goodwill Impairments – – 26,420 (1) 312,741 (2) 339,161 2022 Plan Restructuring Charges (3) – – 19,117 3,557 22,674 2021 Plan Restructuring Charges (4) 636 265 (566 ) 103 438 2020 Plan Restructuring Charges (5) (74 ) (116 ) – – (190 ) Early Extinguishment of Debt (6) 1,183 – – – 1,183 Adjusted EBITDAS $ 69,938 $ 24,234 $ 69,647 $ 74,448 $ 238,266 Total Debt $ 1,421,239 Less: Cash 188,291 Net Debt $ 1,232,948 Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAS 5.2 X _____

Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) Impairment charges of the Company's franchise rights acquired of $24,485 and $834 related to its Canada and New Zealand operations, respectively, and an impairment charge of the Company's goodwill related to its Kurbo operations of $1,101. (2) Impairment charges of the Company's franchise rights acquired of $298,291, $13,312 and $1,138 related to its United States, Canada and New Zealand operations, respectively. (3) Charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan. (4) Charges or the reversal of charges, as applicable, associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan. (5) The reversal of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan. (6) Charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed voluntary debt prepayments.

