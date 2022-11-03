Submit Release
WW Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

  • Q3 2022 End of Period Subscribers of 3.8 million

  • Q3 2022 Revenues of $249.7 million

  • Q3 2022 Gross Margin of 61.0%

  • Q3 2022 Operating Loss of $254.5 million primarily due to $312.7 million in non-cash intangible impairment charges for Franchise Rights Acquired; Q3 2022 Adjusted Operating Income of $61.9 million excluding the impact of such impairment charges and the net impact of restructuring charges

  • Revised FY 2022 Guidance: Revenues are expected to be approximately $1.04 billion and GAAP diluted net loss per share is expected to be in the range of ($3.16) to ($3.21), which incorporates the negative net impact of approximately $3.94 per diluted share from non-cash intangible impairment charges, estimated restructuring charges, and out-of-period income tax adjustments

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) (“WeightWatchers,” “WW,” or “the Company”) today announced its results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

“We are encouraged by early indicators that our data-informed approach to product development – focused on our core pillars of community, accountability, and coaching – is starting to yield positive results,” said Sima Sistani, the Company’s CEO. “With nearly 60 years of weight loss efficacy and a community of millions, we have a strong foundation on which to build a digital experience for the future.”

Amy O’Keefe, the Company’s CFO, said, “Adjusted operating income in Q3 was ahead of our expectations, despite continued pressure on revenue from lower subscriber levels year-over-year and headwinds from foreign exchange. We are confident that we are taking appropriate actions to manage costs in this environment and we continue to generate strong cash flow from our subscription model.”

Q3 2022 Consolidated Results

              % Change  
    Three Months Ended         Adjusted for  
    October 1,   October 2,         Constant  
    2022    2021   % Change   Currency(1)  
(in millions except percentages and per share amounts)

                
Subscription Revenues, net   $220.7     $262.4   (15.9 %)   (11.6 %)
Product Sales and Other, net   29.0     31.1   (6.8 %)   (2.8 %)
Revenues, net   $249.7     $293.5   (14.9 %)   (10.7 %)
Gross Profit   $152.4     $178.0   (14.4 %)   (9.4 %)
Adjustments(1)                
Net Restructuring Charges(2)   0.0     4.9        
Adjusted Gross Profit(1)   $152.4     $183.0   (16.7 %)   (11.8 %)
Operating (Loss) Income   ($254.5 )   $79.7   (419.3 %)   (413.9 %)
Adjustments(1)                
Franchise Rights Acquired Impairments   312.7      -        
Net Restructuring Charges(2)   3.7     8.6        
Adjusted Operating Income(1)   $61.9     $88.4   (30.0 %)   (24.1 %)
Net (Loss) Income   ($206.0 )   $46.3   (544.7 %)   (538.8 %)
EPS   ($2.93 )   $0.65   (547.7 %)   (541.8 %)


Total Paid Weeks 		  51.9     60.1   (13.6 %)   N/A
Digital(3) Paid Weeks   41.6     50.3   (17.3 %)   N/A
Workshops + Digital(4) Paid Weeks   10.3     9.8   5.6 %   N/A
                     
End of Period Subscribers(5)     3.8     4.5   (15.0 %)   N/A
Digital Subscribers   3.0     3.7   (17.7 %)   N/A
Workshops + Digital Subscribers   0.7     0.8   (2.0 %)   N/A
                 
___________________________________

Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.
(1)   See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” attached to this release for further detail on adjustments to GAAP financial measures.
(2)   See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” attached to this release for further detail on the Company’s previously disclosed 2022, 2021, and 2020 restructuring plans, and the reversal of certain of the charges associated therewith.
(3)   “Digital” refers to providing subscriptions to the Company’s digital product offerings, including Personal Coaching + Digital and Digital 360 as applicable.
(4)   “Workshops + Digital” refers to providing unlimited access to the Company’s workshops combined with the Company’s digital subscription product offerings to commitment plan subscribers, including former Digital 360 members as applicable. It also includes the provision of access to workshops for members who do not subscribe to commitment plans, including the Company’s “pay-as-you-go” members.
(5)   “Subscribers” refers to Digital subscribers and Workshops + Digital subscribers who participate in recur bill programs in Company-owned operations.

 

Q3 2022 Business and Financial Highlights

  • End of Period Subscribers in Q3 2022 were down 15.0% versus the prior year period, primarily driven by declines in the Digital business in all geographic markets. Q3 2022 End of Period Digital Subscribers decreased 17.7% versus the prior year period. Q3 2022 End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers decreased 2.0% versus the prior year period, substantially benefitting from the transition of former Digital 360 members from the Digital business to the Workshops + Digital business during Q2 and Q3 2022, as previously disclosed.

  • Total Paid Weeks in Q3 2022 were down 13.6% versus the prior year period, driven by declines in the Digital business in all geographic markets. Q3 2022 Digital Paid Weeks decreased 17.3% versus the prior year period. Q3 2022 Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks increased 5.6% versus the prior year period, substantially benefitting from the transition of former Digital 360 members from the Digital business to the Workshops + Digital business during Q2 and Q3 2022, as previously disclosed.

  • Revenues in Q3 2022 were $249.7 million. On a constant currency basis, Q3 2022 revenues decreased 10.7% versus the prior year period.

    • Subscription Revenues in Q3 2022 were $220.7 million. On a constant currency basis, these revenues decreased 11.6% versus the prior year period.

    • Product Sales and Other in Q3 2022 were $29.0 million. On a constant currency basis, these revenues decreased 2.8% versus the prior year period.

  • Gross Profit in Q3 2022 was $152.4 million, compared to $178.0 million in the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit in Q3 2022, which excluded the net impact of $0.0 million of restructuring charges, was $152.4 million. Adjusted gross profit in Q3 2021, which excluded the net impact of $4.9 million of restructuring charges, was $183.0 million.

    • Gross Margin in Q3 2022 was 61.0%, as compared to 60.7% in the prior year period. Adjusted gross margin in Q3 2022 was 61.0%, down 130 basis points from an adjusted gross margin of 62.3% in the prior year period, primarily driven by a mix shift to the Workshops + Digital business as well as a 50 basis point negative impact from foreign currency.

  • Non-Cash Intangible Impairment Charges: During Q3 2022, the Company identified several factors, including business performance, market capitalization, and interest rates, that indicated a triggering event for impairment testing. In Q3 2022, the Company recorded non-cash impairment charges of Franchise Rights Acquired totaling $312.7 million that included charges of $298.3 million, $13.3 million, and $1.1 million related to its U.S., Canada and New Zealand operations, respectively. The impairment charges were almost entirely driven by an increase in the Company’s weighted-average cost of capital, reflecting market factors including higher interest rates and the trading values of the Company’s equity and debt.

  • Operating Loss in Q3 2022 was $254.5 million, compared to operating income of $79.7 million in the prior year period. Adjusted operating income in Q3 2022, which excluded the impact of non-cash intangible impairment charges totaling $312.7 million and the net impact of $3.7 million of restructuring charges, was $61.9 million, down 30.0% versus adjusted operating income in the prior year period. Adjusted operating income in Q3 2021, which excluded the net impact of $8.6 million of restructuring charges, was $88.4 million.

  • Effective Tax Rate in Q3 2022 was 25.6%, compared to 22.4% in the prior year period.

  • Net Loss in Q3 2022 was $206.0 million compared to net income of $46.3 million in the prior year period.

  • Diluted Net Loss per share in Q3 2022 was $2.93 compared to earnings per fully diluted share (EPS) of $0.65 in the prior year period.

    • Certain items affect year-over-year comparability.
      • Q3 2022 Diluted Net Loss per share incorporated the negative impact of $3.38 per diluted share in the aggregate due to the following items:
        • $3.34 per diluted share negative impact of non-cash intangible impairment charges for Franchise Rights Acquired.
        • $0.04 per diluted share negative net impact of restructuring charges.
      • Q3 2021 EPS was negatively impacted by $0.07 per fully diluted share in the aggregate due to the following items:
        • $0.09 per fully diluted share negative net impact of restructuring charges.
        • $0.02 per fully diluted share tax benefit due to the reversal of a valuation allowance related to certain net operating losses now expected to be realized.

Other Items

  • Cash balance as of October 1, 2022 was $188.3 million. On that same date, the Company had no outstanding borrowings under its $175.0 million revolving credit facility.
  • 2022 Restructuring Plan: In connection with its previously announced 2022 restructuring plan, the Company recorded restructuring charges of $3.6 million in Q3 2022. The Company expects to record $10 million of restructuring charges in Q4 2022, increasing its full year estimate of restructuring charges to $33 million, up from its prior estimate of $27 million. The Company now expects annual run-rate savings to be $40 million, up from its prior estimate of over $35 million. In-year fiscal 2022 run-rate savings are expected to approach $20 million, consistent with the prior estimate.

Full Year Fiscal 2022 Guidance

The Company is revising its full year fiscal 2022 guidance, as follows:

  • Revenues are expected to be approximately $1.04 billion, reflecting greater pressure from foreign currency and lower subscriber levels. Prior revenue guidance was in the range of $1.05 billion to $1.09 billion.
  • GAAP diluted net loss per share expected to be in the range of ($3.16) to ($3.21), which incorporates a negative net impact of approximately $3.94 per diluted share from the Franchise Rights Acquired and Goodwill impairment charges described above or previously disclosed, estimated restructuring charges, and the benefit from Q2 2022 out-of-period income tax adjustments. Prior GAAP EPS guidance was in the range of $0.25 to $0.30 per fully diluted share, which incorporated the negative impact of approximately $0.55 per fully diluted share of estimated charges and the benefit from out-of-period income tax adjustments recorded in Q2 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call and Webcast
The Company has scheduled a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET.  During the conference call, Sima Sistani, Chief Executive Officer, and Amy O’Keefe, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the third quarter of fiscal 2022 results and answer questions from the investment community.

The live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s corporate website, corporate.ww.com, in the Investors section under Presentations and Events. Supplemental investor materials will also be available in the same location prior to the start of the webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available on this site for approximately 90 days.

Statement regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The following provides information regarding non-GAAP financial measures used in this earnings release and today’s scheduled conference call:

To supplement the Company's consolidated results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company has disclosed non-GAAP financial measures of operating results that exclude or adjust certain items. Gross profit, gross profit margin, operating (loss) income, operating (loss) income margin, and selling, general and administrative expenses are discussed both as reported (on a GAAP basis) and as adjusted (on a non-GAAP basis), as applicable, with respect to (i) the third quarter of fiscal 2022 to exclude (a) the impact of the impairment charges for our franchise rights acquired related to our United States, Canada and New Zealand units of account and (b) the net impact of (x) charges associated with our previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan (the “2022 plan”) and (y) charges associated with our previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan (the “2021 plan”); (ii) the first nine months of fiscal 2022 to exclude (a) the impact of impairment charges for our franchise rights acquired related to our United States, Canada and New Zealand units of account and the impairment charge for our goodwill related to our wholly-owned subsidiary Kurbo, Inc. (“Kurbo”) and (b) the net impact of (x) charges associated with the 2022 plan, (y) charges associated with the 2021 plan or the reversal of certain of the charges associated with the 2021 plan, as applicable, and (z) the reversal of certain of the charges associated with our previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan (the “2020 plan”); and (iii) the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2021 to exclude the net impact of (x) charges associated with the 2021 plan and (y) the reversal of certain of the charges associated with the 2020 plan. We generally refer to such non-GAAP measures as follows: (i) with respect to the adjustments for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, as excluding or adjusting for the impact of the franchise rights acquired impairments (or non-cash intangible impairment charges) and the net impact of restructuring charges; (ii) with respect to the adjustments for the first nine months of fiscal 2022, as excluding or adjusting for the impact of franchise rights acquired and goodwill impairments (or non-cash intangible impairment charges) and the net impact of restructuring charges; and (iii) with respect to the adjustments for the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2021, as excluding or adjusting for the net impact of restructuring charges. The Company also presents in the attachments to this release the non-GAAP financial measures earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation (“EBITDAS”); earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, franchise rights acquired and goodwill impairments, net restructuring charges, and early extinguishment of debt with respect to the Company’s previously disclosed April 2021 debt refinancing and voluntary debt prepayments (“Adjusted EBITDAS”); total debt less unamortized deferred financing costs, unamortized debt discount and cash on hand (i.e., net debt); and a net debt/Adjusted EBITDAS ratio. In addition, the Company presents certain of its financial results on a constant currency basis in addition to GAAP results. Constant currency information compares results between periods as if exchange rates had remained constant period-over-period. The Company calculates constant currency by calculating current-year results using prior-year foreign currency exchange rates.

Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information for its and investors' evaluation of the Company's business performance and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of the performance of the Company's business. While management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating the Company's business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly entitled measures reported by other companies. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" attached to this release and reconciliations, if any, included elsewhere in this release for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

About WW International, Inc.
WeightWatchers is a human-centric technology company powered by the world's leading commercial weight management program. For nearly six decades, we have inspired millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. Through our comprehensive tools, expert Coaches and community, members follow our proven, sustainable, science-based program focused on weight loss. To learn more about the WeightWatchers approach to healthy living, please visit ww.com. For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website at corporate.ww.com.   

This news release and any attachments include “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, in particular, revenue and earnings guidance and any statements about the Company’s plans, strategies, objectives, initiatives, roadmap and prospects and the impact of the COVID-19 virus. The Company generally uses the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “intend,” “aim” and similar expressions in this news release and any attachments to identify forward-looking statements. The Company bases these forward-looking statements on its current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among other things: the impact of the ongoing global outbreak of the COVID-19 virus on the Company’s business and liquidity and on the business and consumer environment and markets in which the Company operates; competition from other weight management and wellness industry participants or the development of more effective or more favorably perceived weight management methods; the Company’s failure to continue to retain and grow its subscriber base; the Company’s ability to continue to develop new, innovative services and products and enhance its existing services and products or the failure of its services, products or brands to continue to appeal to the market, or the Company’s ability to successfully expand into new channels of distribution or respond to consumer trends or sentiment; the ability to successfully implement strategic initiatives; the effectiveness and efficiency of the Company’s advertising and marketing programs, including the strength of its social media presence; the impact on the Company’s reputation of actions taken by its franchisees, licensees, suppliers and other partners; the recognition of asset impairment charges; the loss of key personnel, strategic partners or consultants or failure to effectively manage and motivate the Company’s workforce; the Company’s chief executive officer transition; the inability to renew certain of the Company’s licenses, or the inability to do so on terms that are favorable to the Company; the expiration or early termination by the Company of leases; uncertainties related to a downturn in general economic conditions or consumer confidence, including the potential impact of political and social unrest, and the existing inflationary environment; the Company’s ability to successfully make acquisitions or enter into joint ventures or collaborations, including its ability to successfully integrate, operate or realize the anticipated benefits of such businesses; the seasonal nature of the Company’s business; the impact of events that discourage or impede people from gathering with others or impede accessing resources; the Company’s failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; the impact of the Company’s substantial amount of debt, debt service obligations and debt covenants, and the Company’s exposure to variable rate indebtedness; the ability to generate sufficient cash to service the Company’s debt and satisfy its other liquidity requirements; uncertainties regarding the satisfactory operation of the Company’s technology or systems; the impact of data security breaches and other malicious acts or privacy concerns, including the costs of compliance with evolving privacy laws and regulations; the Company’s ability to enforce its intellectual property rights both domestically and internationally, as well as the impact of its involvement in any claims related to intellectual property rights; risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s international operations, including regulatory, economic, political, social, intellectual property and foreign currency risks, which risks may be exacerbated as a result of the war in Ukraine; the outcomes of litigation or regulatory actions; the impact of existing and future laws and regulations; the possibility that the interests of Artal Group S.A., the largest holder of the Company’s common stock and a shareholder with significant influence over the Company, will conflict with the Company’s interests or the interests of other holders of the Company’s common stock; the impact that the sale of substantial amounts of the Company’s common stock by existing large shareholders, or the perception that such sales could occur, could have on the market price of the Company’s common stock; and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. You should understand that many important factors, including those discussed herein, could cause the Company’s results to differ materially from those expressed or suggested in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available on the SEC’s EDGAR database at www.sec.gov and via the Company’s website at corporate.ww.com).

 
 
WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AT
(IN THOUSANDS)
UNAUDITED
         
    October 1,   January 1,
      2022       2022  
ASSETS        
CURRENT ASSETS        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 188,291     $ 153,794  
Receivables (net of allowances: October 1, 2022 - $1,693 and January 1, 2022 - $1,726)     28,192       29,321  
Inventories     26,394       30,566  
Prepaid income taxes     14,721       30,478  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     32,161       27,014  
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS     289,759       271,173  
Property and equipment, net     30,112       37,219  
Operating lease assets     79,911       89,902  
Franchise rights acquired     440,515       785,195  
Goodwill     156,155       157,374  
Other intangible assets, net     62,952       61,126  
Deferred income taxes     15,772       11,259  
Other noncurrent assets     17,659       15,686  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 1,092,835     $ 1,428,934  
LIABILITIES AND TOTAL DEFICIT        
CURRENT LIABILITIES        
Portion of operating lease liabilities due within one year   $ 18,457     $ 20,297  
Accounts payable     17,384       22,444  
Salaries and wages payable     64,047       57,401  
Accrued marketing and advertising     10,277       15,904  
Accrued interest     10,848       5,085  
Other accrued liabilities     37,318       45,728  
Derivative payable           14,670  
Income taxes payable     1,850       1,748  
Deferred revenue     39,772       45,855  
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES     199,953       229,132  
Long-term debt, net     1,421,239       1,418,104  
Long-term operating lease liabilities     70,848       78,157  
Deferred income taxes     58,293       157,718  
Other     2,005       2,227  
TOTAL LIABILITIES     1,752,338       1,885,338  
TOTAL DEFICIT        
Common stock, $0 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 122,052 shares issued at October 1, 2022 and 122,052 shares issued at January 1, 2022     0       0  
Treasury stock, at cost, 51,667 shares at October 1, 2022 and 51,988 shares at January 1, 2022     (3,106,098 )     (3,120,149 )
Retained earnings     2,457,912       2,682,349  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (11,317 )     (18,604 )
TOTAL DEFICIT     (659,503 )     (456,404 )
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND TOTAL DEFICIT   $ 1,092,835     $ 1,428,934  
         
         


WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)
UNAUDITED
           
      Three Months Ended
      October 1,   October 2,
        2022     2021
Subscription revenues, net (1)   $ 220,746     $ 262,401
Product sales and other, net (2)     28,972       31,096
  Revenues, net     249,718       293,497
Cost of subscription revenues (3)     73,541       90,280
Cost of product sales and other     23,826       25,180
  Cost of revenues     97,367       115,460
  Gross profit     152,351       178,037
Marketing expenses     35,696       34,569
Selling, general and administrative expenses     58,443       63,745
Franchise rights acquired impairments     312,741      
  Operating (loss) income     (254,529 )     79,723
Interest expense     20,912       19,283
Other expense, net     1,344       764
  (Loss) income before income taxes     (276,785 )     59,676
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes     (70,749 )     13,346
  Net (loss) income   $ (206,036 )   $ 46,330
           
(Net loss) earnings per share        
  Basic   $ (2.93 )   $ 0.66
  Diluted   $ (2.93 )   $ 0.65
           
Weighted average common shares outstanding:        
  Basic     70,383       69,875
  Diluted     70,383       70,860
           
           
  Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.        
(1) Consists of net “Digital Subscription Revenues” and net “Workshops + Digital Fees”. "Digital Subscription Revenues" consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company’s Digital offerings, including Personal Coaching + Digital and Digital 360 as applicable. "Workshops + Digital Fees" consist of the fees associated with the Company's subscription plans for combined workshops and digital offerings and other payment arrangements for access to workshops.
(2) Consists of sales of consumer products via e-commerce, in studios and through the Company's trusted partners, revenues from licensing and publishing, other revenues, and franchise fees with respect to commitment plans and royalties.
(3) Consists of cost of revenues and operating expenses for the Company's Digital and Workshops + Digital services.
           
 


WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)
UNAUDITED
           
      Nine Months Ended
      October 1,   October 2,
        2022     2021
Subscription revenues, net (1)   $ 718,122     $ 815,092
Product sales and other, net (2)     98,810       121,580
  Revenues, net     816,932       936,672
Cost of subscription revenues (3)     243,710       285,209
Cost of product sales and other     77,811       93,965
  Cost of revenues     321,521       379,174
  Gross profit     495,411       557,498
Marketing expenses     195,123       208,656
Selling, general and administrative expenses     193,320       206,615
Franchise rights acquired and goodwill impairments     339,161      
  Operating (loss) income     (232,193 )     142,227
Interest expense     58,837       68,699
Other expense, net     3,303       908
Early extinguishment of debt           29,169
  (Loss) income before income taxes     (294,333 )     43,451
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes     (75,431 )     6,488
  Net (loss) income     (218,902 )     36,963
           
(Net loss) earnings per share        
  Basic   $ (3.12 )   $ 0.53
  Diluted   $ (3.12 )   $ 0.52
           
Weighted average common shares outstanding:        
  Basic     70,258       69,516
  Diluted     70,258       70,866
           
           
  Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.        
(1) Consists of net “Digital Subscription Revenues” and net “Workshops + Digital Fees”. "Digital Subscription Revenues" consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company’s Digital offerings, including Personal Coaching + Digital and Digital 360 as applicable. "Workshops + Digital Fees" consist of the fees associated with the Company's subscription plans for combined workshops and digital offerings and other payment arrangements for access to workshops.
(2) Consists of sales of consumer products via e-commerce, in studios and through the Company's trusted partners, revenues from licensing and publishing, other revenues, and franchise fees with respect to commitment plans and royalties.
(3) Consists of cost of revenues and operating expenses for the Company's Digital and Workshops + Digital services.
           
           



WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(IN THOUSANDS)
UNAUDITED
         
    Nine Months Ended
    October 1,   October 2,
      2022       2021  
Operating activities:        
Net (loss) income   $ (218,902 )   $ 36,963  
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization     33,371       37,222  
Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount     3,763       4,835  
Impairment of franchise rights acquired and goodwill     339,161        
Impairment of intangible and long-lived assets     2,088       421  
Share-based compensation expense     10,362       16,596  
Deferred tax benefit     (107,879 )     (10,788 )
Allowance for doubtful accounts     54       (91 )
Reserve for inventory obsolescence     4,712       5,805  
Foreign currency exchange rate loss     3,562       553  
Early extinguishment of debt           29,169  
Changes in cash due to:        
Receivables     (9,760 )     3,785  
Inventories     (725 )     8,390  
Prepaid expenses     17,613       2,585  
Accounts payable     (3,634 )     (7,197 )
Accrued liabilities     15,390       4,440  
Deferred revenue     (3,576 )     208  
Other long term assets and liabilities, net     (4,662 )     (2,001 )
Income taxes     (392 )     (5,522 )
Cash provided by operating activities     80,546       125,373  
Investing activities:        
Capital expenditures     (1,756 )     (1,947 )
Capitalized software expenditures     (27,584 )     (27,204 )
Cash paid for acquisitions     (4,350 )     (12,833 )
Other items, net     (29 )     (1,593 )
Cash used for investing activities     (33,719 )     (43,577 )
Financing activities:        
Net (payments) borrowings on revolver            
Proceeds from long term debt           1,500,000  
Financing costs and debt discount           (36,985 )
Payments on long-term debt           (1,511,500 )
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards     (1,938 )     (5,328 )
Proceeds from stock options exercised           4,469  
Cash paid for acquisitions     (113 )     (6,450 )
Other items, net     (86 )     (116 )
Cash used for financing activities     (2,137 )     (55,910 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents     (10,193 )     (3,543 )
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents     34,497       22,343  
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period     153,794       165,887  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period   $ 188,291     $ 188,230  
         
         



WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
OPERATIONAL STATISTICS
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES)
UNAUDITED
             
    Three Months Ended    
    October 1,   October 2,    
    2022   2021   Variance
             
Digital Paid Weeks (1)          
North America 26,274   31,980   (17.8 %)
CE   12,119   14,348   (15.5 %)
UK   2,295   3,034   (24.4 %)
Other (2) 911   969   (6.0 %)
Total Digital Paid Weeks 41,599   50,331   (17.3 %)
             
Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks (1)          
North America 7,753   7,337   5.7 %
CE   1,461   1,180   23.8 %
UK   924   993   (7.0 %)
Other (2) 196   276   (28.8 %)
Total Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks 10,334   9,786   5.6 %
             
Total Paid Weeks (1)          
North America 34,028   39,317   (13.5 %)
CE   13,580   15,529   (12.5 %)
UK   3,218   4,028   (20.1 %)
Other (2) 1,107   1,244   (11.1 %)
Total Paid Weeks 51,933   60,117   (13.6 %)
             
End of Period Digital Subscribers (3)          
North America 1,908   2,342   (18.5 %)
CE   898   1,063   (15.5 %)
UK   169   219   (23.0 %)
Other (2) 71   77   (7.5 %)
Total End of Period Digital Subscribers 3,046   3,701   (17.7 %)
             
End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers (3)          
North America 555   577   (3.7 %)
CE   112   92   21.0 %
UK   65   74   (11.1 %)
Other (2) 15   20   (24.3 %)
Total End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers 748   763   (2.0 %)
             
Total End of Period Subscribers (3)          
North America 2,464   2,919   (15.6 %)
CE   1,010   1,155   (12.6 %)
UK   234   293   (20.0 %)
Other (2) 86   97   (11.0 %)
Total End of Period Subscribers 3,794   4,464   (15.0 %)
             
_____
  Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.     
(1) The “Paid Weeks” metric reports paid weeks by WW customers in Company-owned operations for a given period as follows: (i) “Digital Paid Weeks” is the total paid subscription weeks for the Company’s digital subscription products (including Personal Coaching + Digital and Digital 360 as applicable); (ii) “Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks” is the sum of total paid commitment plan weeks which include workshops and digital offerings and total “pay-as-you-go” weeks; and (iii) “Total Paid Weeks” is the sum of Digital Paid Weeks and Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks.
(2) Represents Australia, New Zealand and emerging markets.     
(3) The “End of Period Subscribers” metric reports WW subscribers in Company-owned operations at a given period end as follows: (i) “End of Period Digital Subscribers” is the total number of Digital, including Personal Coaching + Digital and Digital 360 (as applicable), subscribers; (ii) “End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers” is the total number of commitment plan subscribers that have access to combined workshops and digital offerings; and (iii) “End of Period Subscribers” is the sum of End of Period Digital Subscribers and End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers.
             
             



WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
OPERATIONAL STATISTICS
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES)
UNAUDITED
             
    Nine Months Ended    
    October 1,   October 2,    
    2022   2021   Variance
             
Digital Paid Weeks (1)          
North America 87,743   99,638   (11.9 %)
CE   39,922   45,802   (12.8 %)
UK   7,417   9,896   (25.1 %)
Other (2) 2,973   3,046   (2.4 %)
Total Digital Paid Weeks 138,055   158,382   (12.8 %)
             
Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks (1)          
North America 22,724   21,155   7.4 %
CE   4,163   4,022   3.5 %
UK   2,725   3,050   (10.7 %)
Other (2) 660   926   (28.8 %)
Total Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks 30,271   29,152   3.8 %
             
Total Paid Weeks (1)          
North America 110,466   120,793   (8.5 %)
CE   44,085   49,824   (11.5 %)
UK   10,142   12,946   (21.7 %)
Other (2) 3,633   3,972   (8.5 %)
Total Paid Weeks 168,326   187,534   (10.2 %)
             
End of Period Digital Subscribers (3)          
North America 1,908   2,342   (18.5 %)
CE   898   1,063   (15.5 %)
UK   169   219   (23.0 %)
Other (2) 71   77   (7.5 %)
Total End of Period Digital Subscribers 3,046   3,701   (17.7 %)
             
End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers (3)          
North America 555   577   (3.7 %)
CE   112   92   21.0 %
UK   65   74   (11.1 %)
Other (2) 15   20   (24.3 %)
Total End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers 748   763   (2.0 %)
             
Total End of Period Subscribers (3)          
North America 2,464   2,919   (15.6 %)
CE   1,010   1,155   (12.6 %)
UK   234   293   (20.0 %)
Other (2) 86   97   (11.0 %)
Total End of Period Subscribers 3,794   4,464   (15.0 %)
             
_____
  Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.     
(1) The “Paid Weeks” metric reports paid weeks by WW customers in Company-owned operations for a given period as follows: (i) “Digital Paid Weeks” is the total paid subscription weeks for the Company’s digital subscription products (including Personal Coaching + Digital and Digital 360 as applicable); (ii) “Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks” is the sum of total paid commitment plan weeks which include workshops and digital offerings and total “pay-as-you-go” weeks; and (iii) “Total Paid Weeks” is the sum of Digital Paid Weeks and Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks.
(2) Represents Australia, New Zealand and emerging markets.          
(3) The “End of Period Subscribers” metric reports WW subscribers in Company-owned operations at a given period end as follows: (i) “End of Period Digital Subscribers” is the total number of Digital, including Personal Coaching + Digital and Digital 360 (as applicable), subscribers; (ii) “End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers” is the total number of commitment plan subscribers that have access to combined workshops and digital offerings; and (iii) “End of Period Subscribers” is the sum of End of Period Digital Subscribers and End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers.
             
             



WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES)
UNAUDITED
                         
                         
                    Q3 2022 Variance
                        2022
                Constant
    Q3 2022   Q3 2021   2022
   Currency
        Currency   Constant       vs   vs
    GAAP   Adjustment   Currency   GAAP   2021
   2021
Selected Financial Data                        
Consolidated Company Revenues   $ 249,718   $ 12,439   $ 262,157   $ 293,497   (14.9 %)   (10.7 %)
Consolidated Digital Subscription Revenues (1)   $ 155,881   $ 9,015   $ 164,896   $ 195,288   (20.2 %)   (15.6 %)
Consolidated Workshops + Digital Fees (2)   $ 64,865   $ 2,160   $ 67,025   $ 67,113   (3.3 %)   (0.1 %)
Consolidated Subscription Revenues (3)   $ 220,746   $ 11,175   $ 231,921   $ 262,401   (15.9 %)   (11.6 %)
Consolidated Product Sales and Other (4)   $ 28,972   $ 1,265   $ 30,237   $ 31,096   (6.8 %)   (2.8 %)
                         
North America                        
Digital Subscription Revenues (1)   $ 102,735   $ 264   $ 102,999   $ 125,077   (17.9 %)   (17.7 %)
Workshops + Digital Fees (2)   $ 52,113   $ 97   $ 52,210   $ 51,661   0.9 %   1.1 %
Subscription Revenues (3)   $ 154,848   $ 360   $ 155,208   $ 176,738   (12.4 %)   (12.2 %)
Product Sales and Other (4)   $ 21,234   $ 43   $ 21,277   $ 21,059   0.8 %   1.0 %
Total Revenues   $ 176,082   $ 402   $ 176,484   $ 197,797   (11.0 %)   (10.8 %)
                         
CE                        
Digital Subscription Revenues (1)   $ 43,638   $ 7,486   $ 51,124   $ 56,542   (22.8 %)   (9.6 %)
Workshops + Digital Fees (2)   $ 7,586   $ 1,305   $ 8,891   $ 8,727   (13.1 %)   1.9 %
Subscription Revenues (3)   $ 51,224   $ 8,791   $ 60,015   $ 65,269   (21.5 %)   (8.0 %)
Product Sales and Other (4)   $ 5,272   $ 922   $ 6,194   $ 6,664   (20.9 %)   (7.1 %)
Total Revenues   $ 56,496   $ 9,713   $ 66,209   $ 71,933   (21.5 %)   (8.0 %)
                         
UK                        
Digital Subscription Revenues (1)   $ 5,693   $ 974   $ 6,667   $ 9,007   (36.8 %)   (26.0 %)
Workshops + Digital Fees (2)   $ 3,764   $ 644   $ 4,408   $ 4,528   (16.9 %)   (2.7 %)
Subscription Revenues (3)   $ 9,457   $ 1,618   $ 11,075   $ 13,535   (30.1 %)   (18.2 %)
Product Sales and Other (4)   $ 1,441   $ 244   $ 1,685   $ 2,131   (32.4 %)   (20.9 %)
Total Revenues   $ 10,898   $ 1,861   $ 12,759   $ 15,666   (30.4 %)   (18.6 %)
                         
Other (5)                        
Digital Subscription Revenues (1)   $ 3,815   $ 292   $ 4,107   $ 4,662   (18.2 %)   (11.9 %)
Workshops + Digital Fees (2)   $ 1,402   $ 114   $ 1,516   $ 2,197   (36.2 %)   (31.0 %)
Subscription Revenues (3)   $ 5,217   $ 405   $ 5,622   $ 6,859   (23.9 %)   (18.0 %)
Product Sales and Other (4)   $ 1,025   $ 56   $ 1,081   $ 1,242   (17.5 %)   (13.0 %)
Total Revenues   $ 6,242   $ 462   $ 6,704   $ 8,101   (22.9 %)   (17.2 %)
                         
_____
  Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.           
(1) “Digital Subscription Revenues” consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company’s Digital offerings, including Personal Coaching + Digital and Digital 360 as applicable.
(2) “Workshops + Digital Fees” consist of the fees associated with the Company's subscription plans for combined workshops and digital offerings and other payment arrangements for access to workshops.
(3) “Subscription Revenues” equal “Digital Subscription Revenues" plus “Workshops + Digital Fees”.
(4) “Product Sales and Other” are sales of consumer products via e-commerce, in studios and through the Company's trusted partners, revenues from licensing and publishing, other revenues, and, in the case of the consolidated financial results and Other reportable segment, franchise fees with respect to commitment plans and royalties.
(5) Represents Australia, New Zealand, emerging markets and franchise revenues.
 
 


WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES)
UNAUDITED
                         
                         
                    YTD 2022 Variance
                        2022
                Constant
    YTD 2022   YTD 2021   2022   Currency
        Currency   Constant       vs   vs
    GAAP   Adjustment   Currency   GAAP   2021   2021
Selected Financial Data                        
Consolidated Company Revenues   $ 816,932   $ 29,452   $ 846,384   $ 936,672   (12.8 %)   (9.6 %)
Consolidated Digital Subscription Revenues (1)   $ 521,582   $ 21,571   $ 543,153   $ 606,687   (14.0 %)   (10.5 %)
Consolidated Workshops + Digital Fees (2)   $ 196,540   $ 4,797   $ 201,337   $ 208,405   (5.7 %)   (3.4 %)
Consolidated Subscription Revenues (3)   $ 718,122   $ 26,368   $ 744,490   $ 815,092   (11.9 %)   (8.7 %)
Consolidated Product Sales and Other (4)   $ 98,810   $ 3,084   $ 101,894   $ 121,580   (18.7 %)   (16.2 %)
                         
North America                        
Digital Subscription Revenues (1)   $ 342,489   $ 580   $ 343,069   $ 387,422   (11.6 %)   (11.4 %)
Workshops + Digital Fees (2)   $ 155,558   $ 192   $ 155,750   $ 158,265   (1.7 %)   (1.6 %)
Subscription Revenues (3)   $ 498,047   $ 773   $ 498,820   $ 545,687   (8.7 %)   (8.6 %)
Product Sales and Other (4)   $ 70,363   $ 102   $ 70,465   $ 81,055   (13.2 %)   (13.1 %)
Total Revenues   $ 568,410   $ 875   $ 569,285   $ 626,742   (9.3 %)   (9.2 %)
                         
CE                        
Digital Subscription Revenues (1)   $ 145,920   $ 18,142   $ 164,062   $ 176,059   (17.1 %)   (6.8 %)
Workshops + Digital Fees (2)   $ 23,599   $ 2,999   $ 26,598   $ 28,397   (16.9 %)   (6.3 %)
Subscription Revenues (3)   $ 169,519   $ 21,142   $ 190,661   $ 204,456   (17.1 %)   (6.7 %)
Product Sales and Other (4)   $ 19,621   $ 2,302   $ 21,923   $ 27,308   (28.1 %)   (19.7 %)
Total Revenues   $ 189,140   $ 23,444   $ 212,584   $ 231,764   (18.4 %)   (8.3 %)
                         
UK                        
Digital Subscription Revenues (1)   $ 20,106   $ 1,952   $ 22,058   $ 28,410   (29.2 %)   (22.4 %)
Workshops + Digital Fees (2)   $ 12,482   $ 1,269   $ 13,751   $ 14,304   (12.7 %)   (3.9 %)
Subscription Revenues (3)   $ 32,588   $ 3,220   $ 35,808   $ 42,714   (23.7 %)   (16.2 %)
Product Sales and Other (4)   $ 5,506   $ 509   $ 6,015   $ 9,021   (39.0 %)   (33.3 %)
Total Revenues   $ 38,094   $ 3,730   $ 41,824   $ 51,735   (26.4 %)   (19.2 %)
                         
Other (5)                        
Digital Subscription Revenues (1)   $ 13,067   $ 897   $ 13,964   $ 14,796   (11.7 %)   (5.6 %)
Workshops + Digital Fees (2)   $ 4,901   $ 336   $ 5,237   $ 7,439   (34.1 %)   (29.6 %)
Subscription Revenues (3)   $ 17,968   $ 1,232   $ 19,200   $ 22,235   (19.2 %)   (13.6 %)
Product Sales and Other (4)   $ 3,320   $ 172   $ 3,492   $ 4,196   (20.9 %)   (16.8 %)
Total Revenues   $ 21,288   $ 1,404   $ 22,692   $ 26,431   (19.5 %)   (14.1 %)
                         
_____
  Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.           
(1) “Digital Subscription Revenues” consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company’s Digital offerings, including Personal Coaching + Digital and Digital 360 as applicable.
(2) “Workshops + Digital Fees” consist of the fees associated with the Company's subscription plans for combined workshops and digital offerings and other payment arrangements for access to workshops.
(3) “Subscription Revenues” equal “Digital Subscription Revenues" plus “Workshops + Digital Fees”.
(4) “Product Sales and Other” are sales of consumer products via e-commerce, in studios and through the Company's trusted partners, revenues from licensing and publishing, other revenues, and, in the case of the consolidated financial results and Other reportable segment, franchise fees with respect to commitment plans and royalties.
(5) Represents Australia, New Zealand, emerging markets and franchise revenues.
                         
                         



WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES)
UNAUDITED
                                                     
                                                     
                    Q3 2022 Variance
                                                2022 Constant Currency
                                            2022       2022
    Q3 2022   Q3 2021       Adjusted       Adjusted
                        Adjusted               2022   vs   2022   vs
                Currency
 Constant   Constant               vs   2021   vs   2021
    GAAP   Adjustment   Adjusted   Adjustment Currency   Currency   GAAP   Adjustment   Adjusted   2021   Adjusted   2021   Adjusted
Selected Financial Data                                                    
Gross Profit   $ 152,351     $ 6   (1) $ 152,357     $ 8,987   $ 161,338     $ 161,344     $ 178,037     $ 4,934   (5) $ 182,971     (14.4 %)   (16.7 %)   (9.4 %)   (11.8 %)
Gross Margin     61.0 %         61.0 %         61.5 %     61.5 %     60.7 %         62.3 %                
                                                     
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses   $ 58,443     $ (3,654 ) (2) $ 54,789     $ 1,747   $ 60,190     $ 56,537     $ 63,745     $ (3,704 ) (6) $ 60,041     (8.3 %)   (8.7 %)   (5.6 %)   (5.8 %)
                                                     
Operating (Loss) Income   $ (254,529 )   $ 316,401   (3) $ 61,872     $ 4,278   $ (250,251 ) $ 67,061   (4) $ 79,723     $ 8,638   (7) $ 88,362     (419.3 %)   (30.0 %)   (413.9 %)   (24.1 %)
Operating (Loss) Income Margin     -101.9 %         24.8 %         -95.5 %     25.6 %     27.2 %         30.1 %                
                                                     
                                                     
_____
  Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.
                                                     
(1) Excludes the net impact of the reversal of $98 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan and $104 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan.
(2) Excludes the net impact of $3,655 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan and the reversal of $1 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan.
(3) Excludes (i) the impact of impairment charges of the Company's franchise rights acquired of $298,291, $13,312 and $1,138 related to its United States, Canada and New Zealand operations, respectively and (ii) the net impact of (x) the reversal of $98 of charges and $3,655 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively, and (y) $104 of charges and the reversal of $1 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively.
(4) Includes $913 of currency adjustment associated with the impairment charges of the Company's franchise rights acquired of $13,312 and $1,138 related to its Canada and New Zealand operations, respectively.
(5) Excludes the net impact of $5,620 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan and the reversal of $686 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan.
(6) Excludes $3,704 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan.
(7) Excludes the net impact of (i) $5,620 of charges and $3,704 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively, and (ii) the reversal of $686 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues.
                                                     
   



WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES)
UNAUDITED
                                                     
                                                     
                    YTD 2022 Variance
                                                2022 Constant Currency
                                            2022       2022
    YTD 2022   YTD 2021       Adjusted       Adjusted
                        Adjusted               2022   vs   2022   vs
                  Currency   Constant   Constant               vs   2021   vs   2021
    GAAP   Adjustment   Adjusted     Adjustment   Currency   Currency   GAAP   Adjustment   Adjusted   2021   Adjusted   2021   Adjusted
Selected Financial Data                                                    
Gross Profit   $ 495,411     $ 3,853   (1) $ 499,264     $ 21,146   $ 516,557     $ 520,409     $ 557,498     $ 15,100   (5) $ 572,598     (11.1 %)   (12.8 %)   (7.3 %)   (9.1 %)
Gross Margin     60.6 %         61.1 %         61.0 %     61.5 %     59.5 %         61.1 %                
                                                     
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses   $ 193,320     $ (18,507 ) (2) $ 174,813     $ 4,000   $ 197,320     $ 178,813     $ 206,615     $ (4,266 ) (6) $ 202,349     (6.4 %)   (13.6 %)   (4.5 %)   (11.6 %)
                                                     
Operating (Loss) Income   $ (232,193 ) $ 361,521   (3) $ 129,328     $ 8,934   $ (223,259 ) $ 140,422   (4) $ 142,227     $ 19,366   (7) $ 161,593     (263.3 %)   (20.0 %)   (257.0 %)   (13.1 %)
Operating (Loss) Income Margin     -28.4 %         15.8 %         -26.4 %     16.6 %     15.2 %         17.3 %                
                                                     
                                                     
                                                     
____
  Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.                         
                                                     
(1) Excludes the net impact of $4,400 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan, the reversal of $431 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan and the reversal of $116 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan.
(2) Excludes the impact of $18,273 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan and $234 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan.
(3) Excludes (i) the impact of impairment charges of the Company's franchise rights acquired of $298,291, $37,797 and $1,972 related to its United States, Canada and New Zealand operations, respectively, and an impairment charge of the Company's goodwill related to its Kurbo operations of $1,101 and (ii) the net impact of (w) $4,400 of charges and $18,273 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively, (x) the reversal of $431 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues, (y) $234 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan recorded to selling, general and administrative expenses and (z) the reversal of $116 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues.
(4) Includes $2,161 of currency adjustment associated with the impairment charges of the Company's franchise rights acquired of $37,797 and $1,972 related to its Canada and New Zealand operations, respectively.
(5) Excludes the net impact of $16,401 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan and the reversal of $1,301 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan.
(6) Excludes the net impact of $4,497 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan and the reversal of $231 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan.
(7) Excludes the net impact of (i) $16,401 of charges and $4,497 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively, and (ii) the reversal of $1,301 of charges and $231 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively.
                                                     
                                                     



WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS)
UNAUDITED
                     
                     
      Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended
      October 1,   October 2,     October 1,   October 2,
        2022       2021         2022       2021  
                     
  Net (Loss) Income   $ (206,036 )   $ 46,330       $ (218,902 )   $ 36,963  
  Interest     20,912       19,283         58,837       68,699  
  Taxes     (70,749 )     13,346         (75,431 )     6,488  
  Depreciation and Amortization     10,544       11,130         31,941       34,465  
  Stock-based Compensation     3,376       3,405         10,362       16,596  
  EBITDAS   $ (241,953 )   $ 93,494       $ (193,193 )   $ 163,211  
  Franchise Rights Acquired and Goodwill Impairments     312,741   (1)   -         339,161   (2)   -  
  2022 Plan Restructuring Charges (3)     3,557       -         22,674       -  
  2021 Plan Restructuring Charges (4)     103       9,324         (198 )     20,898  
  2020 Plan Restructuring Charges (5)     -       (686 )       (116 )     (1,532 )
  Early Extinguishment of Debt (6)     -       -         -       29,169  
  Adjusted EBITDAS   $ 74,448     $ 102,132       $ 168,328     $ 211,746  
                     
                     
  ________
  Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.         
                     
(1) Impairment charges of the Company's franchise rights acquired of $298,291, $13,312 and $1,138 related to its United States, Canada and New Zealand operations, respectively.
(2) Impairment charges of the Company's franchise rights acquired of $298,291, $37,797 and $1,972 related to its United States, Canada and New Zealand operations, respectively, and an impairment charge of the Company's goodwill related to its Kurbo operations of $1,101.
(3) Charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan.     
(4) Charges or the reversal of charges, as applicable, associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan.
(5) The reversal of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan.  
(6) Charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed April 2021 debt refinancing.     
                     
                     



WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT RATIO)
UNAUDITED
                           
                           
                           
                           
                           
                   
                          Trailing Twelve
        Q4 2021   Q1 2022   Q2 2022   Q3 2022     Months
  Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAS                        
                           
  Net Income (Loss)     $ 29,929     $ (8,243 )   $ (4,623 )   $ (206,036 )     $ (188,973 )
  Interest       19,210       18,671       19,255       20,912         78,048  
  Taxes       3,285       (1,802 )     (2,879 )     (70,749 )       (72,145 )
  Depreciation and Amortization       11,017       10,759       10,637       10,544         42,957  
  Stock-based Compensation       4,752       4,700       2,286       3,376         15,114  
    EBITDAS   $ 68,193     $ 24,085     $ 24,676     $ (241,953 )     $ (124,999 )
                           
                           
  Franchise Rights Acquired and Goodwill Impairments                   26,420   (1)   312,741   (2)     339,161  
  2022 Plan Restructuring Charges (3)                   19,117       3,557         22,674  
  2021 Plan Restructuring Charges (4)       636       265       (566 )     103         438  
  2020 Plan Restructuring Charges (5)       (74 )     (116 )                   (190 )
  Early Extinguishment of Debt (6)       1,183                           1,183  
    Adjusted EBITDAS   $ 69,938     $ 24,234     $ 69,647     $ 74,448       $ 238,266  
                           
  Total Debt                       $ 1,421,239  
  Less: Cash                         188,291  
    Net Debt                     $ 1,232,948  
    Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAS                     5.2 X
                           
                           
  _____
  Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.          
                           
(1) Impairment charges of the Company's franchise rights acquired of $24,485 and $834 related to its Canada and New Zealand operations, respectively, and an impairment charge of the Company's goodwill related to its Kurbo operations of $1,101.
(2) Impairment charges of the Company's franchise rights acquired of $298,291, $13,312 and $1,138 related to its United States, Canada and New Zealand operations, respectively.
(3) Charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan.       
(4) Charges or the reversal of charges, as applicable, associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan.
(5) The reversal of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan.   
(6) Charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed voluntary debt prepayments.      
                           
                           

