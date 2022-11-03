Submit Release
TPI and ENERCON Extend Contract in Türkiye

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPI Composites, Inc., (TPI) (Nasdaq: TPIC), a global company focused on innovative and sustainable solutions to decarbonize and electrify the world, announced today that it has extended its supply agreement with ENERCON in Türkiye through 2025 in support of ENERCON’s domestic projects in Türkiye and export projects.

“We are pleased to announce this extension of our contract in our Izmir, Türkiye facility and continuation of our strong partnership with ENERCON,” said Bill Siwek, President and CEO of TPI.

“It is of great pleasure to reaffirm our strong business partnership with TPI and look forward to continuing our collaboration to support ENERCON’s ambitions for local projects in Türkiye, as well as projects within Europe. The last years of cooperation have a proven track record of outstanding teamwork and will safeguard ENERCON in having competitive and robust supply for our projects,” said Heiko Juritz, CPO of ENERCON.

TPI has manufactured wind blades for ENERCON in Türkiye since 2018.

About TPI Composites, Inc.

TPI Composites, Inc. is a global company focused on innovative and sustainable solutions to decarbonize and electrify the world. TPI delivers high-quality, cost-effective composite solutions through long-term relationships with leading OEMs in the wind and transportation markets. TPI is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and operates factories in the U.S., China, Mexico, Türkiye and India. TPI operates additional engineering development centers in Denmark and Germany and global service training centers in the U.S. and Spain.

Investor Relations
480-315-8742
investors@tpicomposites.com


