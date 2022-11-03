Casa Systems Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Continued Progress in Cloud-Native 5G Market Access with Google Cloud Partnership

Execution on Deleveraging Plan with Reduction of Senior Debt by $41.7 million on November 2

Positive Operating Cash Flow and Strong Cash Position

Cable Revenue Increased 20% Sequentially

ANDOVER, Mass., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA), a leading provider of cloud-native software and physical broadband technology solutions for wireless, cable and fixed networks, today announced its financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial & Operational Highlights

Revenue of $66.9 million

GAAP net loss of $(31.2) million

Non-GAAP net loss of $(27.4) million

GAAP net loss per fully diluted share of $(0.33)

Non-GAAP net loss per fully diluted share of $(0.29)

Adjusted EBITDA of $(23.3) million

Q3 results include charge to cost of revenue of $12.9 million for estimated warranty settlement

Net Adjusted EBITDA of ($10.4) million

Positive Operating Cash Flows of $11.7 million for the first nine months of 2022 and $2.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash of $196.6 million at quarter end

“Despite the continued supply chain headwinds that have impacted our financial performance during the fiscal quarter, our multi-year transformation towards software and cloud has continued to gain positive momentum with additional customer opportunities and partnerships,” said Jerry Guo, Casa Systems' President and Chief Executive Officer. “Robust demand for our products is evidenced by our healthy backlog and solid and growing sales pipeline across all product lines, particularly for Cable and Wireless, including our cloud-native software. The strength of our cloud-native software solutions is clear with our recently announced strategic partnership with Google Cloud, which will help drive the adoption of our cloud-native 5G Core, 5G SA MEC, and other software solutions. This strategic partnership, coupled with in-process future partnerships, growing Tier 1 CSP sales prospects in our sales pipeline and our multi-year partnership with Verizon, provides us with great confidence that we will be able to achieve our transformational goals.”

Edward Durkin, Casa Systems' Chief Financial Officer, said, “Casa continued to navigate several persistent headwinds related to the supply chain and order delays that impacted our top and bottom line during the third quarter. However, we remain optimistic for the future of Casa as our strong backlog and sales pipeline continues to grow. Our balance sheet remains strong, including a healthy cash balance that will help us navigate any potential near-term macro headwinds. We are starting to see increased demand from our Cable customers which is evidenced by the 20% increase in Cable revenue from the prior quarter."

Customer Dispute

As previously disclosed, on July 21, 2022, Casa Systems received written notification from a significant customer of one of its international subsidiaries, of alleged costs incurred and expected to be incurred by that customer with respect to an ongoing warranty matter relating to field replacements of failed units for one particular product. The failure was attributable to an unauthorized part substitution in 2019 by a supplier to the subsidiary. This customer was seeking $56.0 million in recovery of past and estimated future costs. Based on current negotiations, an estimated warranty settlement charge of $12.9 million was recorded in the quarter ended September 30, 2022 within cost of revenue, based on expected installment payments to occur over several years.

Subsequent Events: Term Loan B & Debt Repurchase

On October 27, 2022, Casa Systems’ Board of Directors authorized the use of cash to repurchase up to $50 million of its term loan debt facility. On November 2, 2022, Casa Systems retired $41.7 million of face value of its outstanding debt.

Financial Outlook

Due to various uncertainties, including most significantly supply chain challenges and its potential impact on 2022 revenue, Casa Systems suspended its prior full year 2022 guidance indefinitely in May 2022. Any prior guidance should no longer be relied upon.

Conference Call Information

Casa Systems is hosting a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, and its business outlook at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time today, November 3, 2022. The conference call can be heard via webcast in the investor relations section its website at http://investors.casa-systems.com, or by dialing 1-877-407-4019 in the United States or 1-201-689-8337 from international locations with Conference ID 13733327. Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a replay of the audio webcast will be available in the investor relations section of Casa Systems’ website for 90 days after the event.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding the projected results of operations and financial position of Casa Systems, Inc. (“Casa Systems” or "Casa" or the “Company” or “we”), including financial targets, business strategy, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “predict”, “project”, “target”, “should”, “would”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We have based these forward-looking statements on our estimates and assumptions of our financial results and our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs as of the date of this press release. A number of important risk factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results described, implied or projected in these forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation: (1) our ability to fulfill our customers’ orders due to supply chain delays, access to key commodities or technologies or events that impact our manufacturers or their suppliers, including the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; (2) any failure by us to successfully anticipate technological shifts, market needs and opportunities, and develop new products and product enhancements that meet those technological shifts, needs and opportunities; (3) the concentration of a substantial portion of our revenue in certain customers; (4) fluctuations in our revenue due to timing of large orders and seasonality; (5) the length and lack of predictability of our sales cycle; (6) any difficulties we may face in expanding our platform into the wireless market; (7) any failure to maintain the synergies we have realized from our acquisition of NetComm; (8) increases or decreases in our expenses caused by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and interest rates; and (9) other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of our public reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, which are on file with the SEC and available in the investor relations section of our website at http://investors.casa-systems.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. In addition, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements that we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release are inherently uncertain and may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We disclaim any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release. Any reference to our website address in this press release is intended to be an inactive textual reference only and not an active hyperlink.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), we are presenting the following non-GAAP financial measures in this press release and the related earnings conference call: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted net income per share, adjusted EBITDA, net adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted net income per share. We define non-GAAP net income as net (loss) income as reported in our condensed consolidated statements of operations, excluding the impact of stock-based compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets, which are non-cash charges; adjustments to the tax provision for the CARES Act; and the tax effect on these excluded items. We believe that excluding amortization expense of acquired intangible assets results in more useful disclosure to investors and others as it is a significant non-cash charge related to an event that is generally infrequent based on our historical activities. We further note that while amortization of acquired intangible assets is excluded from the measures, the revenue of the acquired company is reflected in the measures and the acquired assets contribute to revenue generation. The tax effect of the excluded items was calculated based on specific calculations of each item’s effect on the tax provision. We believe that excluding these discrete tax benefits from our effective income tax rate results in more useful disclosure to investors and others regarding income tax effects of excluded items as these amounts may vary from period to period independent of the operating performance of our business. We define non-GAAP diluted net income per share as diluted net (loss) income per share reported in our condensed consolidated statements of operations, excluding the impact of items that we exclude in calculating non-GAAP net income. We have presented non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted net income per share because they are key measures used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our operating performance, to establish budgets and to develop operational goals for managing our business. The presentation of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted net income per share also allows our management and board of directors to make additional comparisons of our results of operations to other companies in our industry.

Adjusted EBITDA. We define adjusted EBITDA as our net (loss) income, excluding the impact of stock-based compensation expense; other income (expense), net; depreciation and amortization expense; and our (benefit from) provision for income taxes. We have presented adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our operating performance, to establish budgets and to develop operational goals for managing our business. In particular, we believe that, by excluding the impact of these expenses, adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core operating performance.

Net Adjusted EBITDA. We define net adjusted EBITDA as our net (loss) income, excluding the impact of items that we exclude in calculating adjusted EBITDA; and our warranty settlement provision, as warranty provisions of this significance have not and are not expected to impact our results on a recurring basis. Management and the board of directors believe that, by excluding the impact of this expense, net adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core operating performance.

Free cash flow. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures. We believe free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by our business that, after purchases of property, equipment and software licenses, can be used for strategic opportunities, including investing in our business, making strategic acquisitions and strengthening our balance sheet.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our operating performance and trends and to make planning decisions. We believe that each of these non-GAAP financial measures helps identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the expenses that we exclude in the calculations of each non-GAAP financial measure. Accordingly, we believe that these financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results and enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects.

Our non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation of, or as an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures rather than the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

each of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted net income per share, adjusted EBITDA and net adjusted EBITDA exclude stock-based compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets because they have recently been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring non-cash expense for our business;





adjusted EBITDA and net adjusted EBITDA exclude depreciation and amortization expense, and although this is a non-cash expense, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future;





adjusted EBITDA and net adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash requirements necessary to service interest on our debt or the cash received from our interest-bearing financial assets, both of which impact the cash available to us;





adjusted EBITDA and net adjusted EBITDA do not reflect foreign currency transaction gains and losses, which are reflected in other income (expense), net;





adjusted EBITDA and net adjusted EBITDA do not reflect income tax payments that reduce cash available to us;





net adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the estimated warranty settlement provision which is expected to reduce cash available to us;

free cash flow may not represent our residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures, since we may have other non-discretionary expenditures that are not deducted from this measure;





free cash flow may not represent the total increase or decrease in cash and cash equivalents for any given period because it excludes cash provided by or used for other investing and financing activities; and





other companies, including companies in our industry, may not use or report non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted net income per share, adjusted EBITDA, net adjusted EBITDA or free cash flow, or may calculate such non-GAAP financial measures in a different manner than we do, or may use other non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of these non-GAAP financial measures as comparative measures.

For the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled, “Reconciliation of Selected GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

About Casa Systems, Inc.

Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA) delivers the core-to-customer building blocks to speed 5G transformation with future-proof solutions and cutting-edge bandwidth for all access types. In today’s increasingly personalized world, Casa Systems creates disruptive architectures built specifically to meet the needs of service provider networks. Our suite of open, cloud-native network solutions unlocks new ways for service providers to build networks without boundaries and maximize revenue-generating capabilities. Commercially deployed in more than 70 countries, Casa Systems serves over 475 Tier 1 and regional communications service providers worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.casa-systems.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

IR Contact

Michael Cummings

617-982-0475

investorrelations@casa-systems.com

Source: Casa Systems





CASA SYSTEMS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 66,899 $ 99,219 $ 202,134 $ 296,226 Cost of revenue 39,616 58,595 121,537 154,047 Warranty settlement provision 12,907 — 12,907 — Gross profit 14,376 40,624 67,690 142,179 Operating expenses: Research and development 22,059 21,578 67,545 63,479 Selling, general and administrative 22,442 21,029 66,741 64,492 Total operating expenses 44,501 42,607 134,286 127,971 (Loss) income from operations (30,125 ) (1,983 ) (66,596 ) 14,208 Other income (expense): Interest income 810 80 1,118 297 Interest expense (4,762 ) (3,969 ) (12,270 ) (11,886 ) Gain (loss) on foreign currency, net 1,546 (375 ) 2,089 (1,353 ) Other income, net 106 83 285 634 Total other expense, net (2,300 ) (4,181 ) (8,778 ) (12,308 ) (Loss) income before (benefit from) provision for income taxes (32,425 ) (6,164 ) (75,374 ) 1,900 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (1,261 ) (5,288 ) 5,071 220 Net (loss) income $ (31,164 ) $ (876 ) $ (80,445 ) $ 1,680 Net (loss) income per share: Basic $ (0.33 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.89 ) $ 0.02 Diluted $ (0.33 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.89 ) $ 0.02 Weighted-average shares used to compute net (loss) income per share: Basic 94,512 85,660 90,569 84,985 Diluted 94,512 85,660 90,569 88,948





CASA SYSTEMS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income: Net (loss) income $ (31,164 ) $ (876 ) $ (80,445 ) $ 1,680 Stock-based compensation 3,671 3,698 9,178 11,245 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,343 1,426 4,195 4,278 Tax benefit from release of DTA reserve — (7,097 ) — (7,097 ) Tax effect of excluded items (1,247 ) (1,278 ) (3,370 ) (3,870 ) Non-GAAP net (loss) income $ (27,397 ) $ (4,127 ) $ (70,442 ) $ 6,236 Non-GAAP net (loss) income margin (41.0 )% (4.2 )% (34.8 )% 2.1 % Reconciliation of Diluted Net (Loss) Income Per Share

to Non-GAAP Diluted Net (Loss) Income Per Share: Diluted net (loss) income per share $ (0.33 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.89 ) $ 0.02 Non-GAAP adjustments to net (loss) income 0.04 (0.04 ) 0.11 0.05 Non-GAAP diluted net (loss) income per share $ (0.29 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.78 ) $ 0.07 Weighted-average shares used in computing diluted

net (loss) income per share 94,512 85,660 90,569 88,948 Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted

EBITDA and Net Adjusted EBITDA: Net (loss) income $ (31,164 ) $ (876 ) $ (80,445 ) $ 1,680 Stock-based compensation 3,671 3,698 9,178 11,245 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,343 1,426 4,195 4,278 Depreciation and amortization 1,853 2,363 6,141 7,708 Other expense 2,300 4,181 8,778 12,308 (Provision for) benefit from income taxes (1,261 ) (5,288 ) 5,071 220 Adjusted EBITDA (23,258 ) 5,504 (47,082 ) 37,439 Warranty settlement provision 12,907 — 12,907 — Net Adjusted EBITDA $ (10,351 ) $ 5,504 $ (34,175 ) $ 37,439 Net Adjusted EBITDA margin (15.5 )% 5.5 % (16.9 )% 12.6 %





CASA SYSTEMS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating

Activities to Free Cash Flow: Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 2,053 $ (11,518 ) $ 11,663 $ 15,197 Purchases of property and equipment and software licenses (1,215 ) (1,490 ) (3,325 ) (4,404 ) Free cash flow $ 838 $ (13,008 ) $ 8,338 $ 10,793 Summary of Stock-Based Compensation Expense: Cost of revenue $ 31 $ 29 $ 92 $ 95 Research and development 824 557 2,113 1,971 Selling, general and administrative 2,816 3,112 6,973 9,179 Total $ 3,671 $ 3,698 $ 9,178 $ 11,245 Summary of Revenue: Product revenue: Wireless 19,891 43,070 68,047 116,081 Fixed telco 14,971 20,187 42,625 51,209 Cable 20,573 24,495 56,449 94,729 Product revenue $ 55,435 $ 87,752 $ 167,121 $ 262,019 Service revenue: Wireless 1,478 1,141 4,363 3,416 Fixed telco 316 825 3,027 3,474 Cable 9,670 9,501 27,623 27,317 Service revenue $ 11,464 $ 11,467 $ 35,013 $ 34,207 Total revenue $ 66,899 $ 99,219 $ 202,134 $ 296,226





CASA SYSTEMS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

(in thousands)

September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 193,494 $ 154,703 Accounts receivable, net 49,040 85,774 Inventory 82,189 84,828 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,013 5,746 Prepaid income taxes 2,929 23,963 Total current assets 331,665 355,014 Property and equipment, net 20,266 23,508 Accounts receivable, net of current portion 57 115 Deferred tax assets 63 101 Goodwill 50,177 50,177 Intangible assets, net 27,265 31,144 Other assets 8,475 8,648 Total assets $ 437,968 $ 468,707 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 13,784 $ 28,087 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 41,753 41,382 Accrued income taxes 6,598 4,991 Deferred revenue 33,597 14,473 Current portion of long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 1,933 1,924 Total current liabilities 97,665 90,857 Accrued income taxes, net of current portion 8,175 7,732 Deferred tax liabilities 2,812 5,293 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 5,799 7,012 Long-term debt, net of current portion and unamortized debt issuance costs 272,739 274,193 Other liabilities, net of current portion 8,214 1,701 Total liabilities 395,404 386,788 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 98 88 Treasury Stock (14,837 ) (13,645 ) Additional paid-in capital 240,579 193,654 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (3,805 ) 878 Accumulated deficit (179,471 ) (99,056 ) Total stockholders’ equity 42,564 81,919 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 437,968 $ 468,707





CASA SYSTEMS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

(in thousands)