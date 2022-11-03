Submit Release
Compass Diversified Reports Record Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Net Sales Growth of 22% Drives Record Quarterly Results

Raises 2022 Outlook Given Continued Strong Performance

WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI” or the “Company”), an owner of leading middle market businesses, announced today its consolidated operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

“Our third quarter results yet again demonstrate the quality of CODI’s subsidiary businesses, as we delivered another consecutive quarter of record financial performance,” said Elias Sabo, CEO of Compass Diversified. “Our subsidiaries on a combined basis continue to deliver excellent results despite inflationary pressures impacting consumer discretionary spending. End market demand for our core consumer products remains strong, and with many of our consumer businesses taking market share, we believe our businesses can outperform the general market and deliver strong financial results.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights vs. Same Year-Ago Quarter (where applicable)

  • Net sales up 22% to $597.6 million, and up 15% on a pro forma basis.
  • Branded consumer net sales up 34% to $378.2 million, and up 21% on a pro forma basis.
  • Niche industrial net sales up 7% to $219.4 million.
  • Operating income up 16% to $48.7 million.
  • Net income down to $2.6 million vs. $90.2 million in the elevated year-ago period, primarily a result of the $72.7 million gain on the sale of Liberty Safe in August 2021.
  • Adjusted Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, up 28% to $46.0 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, up 27% to $98.3 million.
  • Paid a third quarter 2022 cash distribution of $0.25 per share on CODI's common shares in October 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Business Highlights

  • Appointed Mr. Larry L. Enterline as Chairman of the Board of Directors effective July 2, 2022. Additionally, Ms. Teri R. Shaffer was appointed to the Board and designated as a member of the Board’s Audit Committee.
  • On July 12, 2022, CODI completed the acquisition of PrimaLoft Technologies Holdings, Inc., the parent company of PrimaLoft, Inc. ("PrimaLoft"), a leading provider of branded, high-performance synthetic insulation and materials used primarily in outerwear and accessories.
  • 5.11 Tactical subsidiary announced the opening of its 100th retail store location, continuing the execution of expanding its retail footprint.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net sales in the third quarter of 2022 were $597.6 million, up 22% compared to $488.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was due to strong performance at its branded consumer and niche industrial subsidiaries. On a pro forma basis, assuming CODI had acquired Lugano and PrimaLoft on January 1, 2021, net sales were up 15% compared to the prior year period.

Branded consumer net sales, pro forma for the Lugano and PrimaLoft acquisitions, increased 21% in the third quarter of 2022 to $380.5 million compared to $314.8 million in the third quarter of 2021. Niche industrial net sales increased 7% in the third quarter of 2022 to $219.4 million compared to $205.0 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Net income for the third quarter of 2022 decreased to $2.6 million compared to net income of $90.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. Income from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2022 decreased to $1.1 million compared to $18.7 million in the third quarter of 2021. The decreases in net income and income from continuing operations were a result of higher interest expense related to the funding of the acquisitions of PrimaLoft and Lugano and provisions for income tax primarily as a result of the reclassification of Advanced Circuits to continuing operations. Additionally, the Company’s net income in the year-ago period included a $72.7 million gain from the sale of Liberty Safe in August 2021. Operating income for the third quarter of 2022 increased 16% to $48.7 million compared to $41.9 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Adjusted Earnings (see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below) for the third quarter of 2022 increased 28% to $46.0 million compared to $35.8 million in the third quarter of 2021. CODI's weighted average number of shares outstanding for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, was 71.9 million and, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, was 64.9 million.

Adjusted EBITDA (see "Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below) in the third quarter of 2022 was $98.3 million, up 27% compared to $77.6 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to the strong performance across the branded consumer and niche industrial businesses on a combined basis and the impact of the PrimaLoft and Lugano acquisitions. The Company no longer adds back management fees in its calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. Management fees incurred during the third quarter were $16.7 million.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2022, CODI had approximately $61.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, $113 million outstanding on its revolver, $397.5 million outstanding in term loans, $1.0 billion outstanding in 5.250% Senior Notes due 2029 and $300 million outstanding in 5.000% Senior Notes due 2032.

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had no significant debt maturities until 2027 and had net borrowing availability of approximately $485 million under its revolving credit facility.

Third Quarter 2022 Distributions

On October 4, 2022, CODI's Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a third quarter distribution of $0.25 per share on the Company's common shares. The cash distribution was paid on October 27, 2022, to all holders of record of common shares as of October 20, 2022.

The Board also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.453125 per share on the Company’s 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares (the “Series A Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series A Preferred Shares covers the period from, and including, July 30, 2022, up to, but excluding, October 30, 2022. The distribution for such period was payable on October 30, 2022, to all holders of record of Series A Preferred Shares as of October 15, 2022. The payment occurred on October 31, 2022, the next business day following the payment date.

The Board also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.4921875 per share on the Company’s 7.875% Series B Preferred Shares (the “Series B Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series B Preferred Shares covers the period from, and including, July 30, 2022, up to, but excluding, October 30, 2022. The distribution for such period was payable on October 30, 2022 to all holders of record of Series B Preferred Shares as of October 15, 2022. The payment occurred on October 31, 2022, the next business day following the payment date.

The Board also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.4921875 per share on the Company’s 7.875% Series C Preferred Shares (the “Series C Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series C Preferred Shares covers the period from, and including, July 30, 2022, up to, but excluding, October 30, 2022. The distribution for such period was payable on October 30, 2022 to all holders of record of Series C Preferred Shares as of October 15, 2022. The payment occurred on October 31, 2022, the next business day following the payment date.

Increases 2022 Outlook

As a result of CODI’s strong financial performance in the third quarter, its expectations for the remainder of 2022 and its current view of the economy, the Company is raising its outlook. CODI expects its current subsidiaries to produce consolidated subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2022 of between $460 million and $470 million. This estimate is based on the summation of the Company’s expectations for its current subsidiaries in 2022, absent additional acquisitions or divestitures, includes a reduction for management fees paid at the subsidiaries of approximately $7.5 million and excludes corporate expenses such as interest expense, management fees paid at CODI and corporate overhead. In addition, the Company expects to earn between $145 million and $155 million in Adjusted Earnings for the full year 2022.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the latest corporate developments and financial results. The dial-in number for callers in the U.S. is (888) 396-8049 and the dial-in number for international callers is (416) 764-8646. The Conference ID is 66435663. The conference call will also be available via a live listen-only webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of CODI's website. An online replay of the webcast will be available on the same website following the call. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download any necessary software that may be needed to listen to the Internet broadcast. A replay of the call will be available through Thursday, November 10, 2022. To access the replay, please dial (877) 674-7070 in the U.S. and (416) 764-8692 outside the U.S.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings are non-GAAP measures used by the Company to assess its performance. We have reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations and Adjusted Earnings to Net Income (Loss) on the attached schedules. We consider Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income (Loss) to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted Earnings. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings provides useful information to investors and reflects important financial measures as it excludes the effects of items which reflect the impact of long-term investment decisions, rather than the performance of near-term operations. When compared to Net Income (Loss) and Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations, Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA, respectively, are each limited in that they do not reflect the periodic costs of certain capital assets used in generating revenues of our businesses or the non-cash charges associated with impairments, as well as certain cash charges. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA allows investors to view the performance of our businesses in a manner similar to the methods used by us and the management of our businesses, provides additional insight into our operating results and provides a measure for evaluating targeted businesses for acquisition. The presentation of Adjusted Earnings provides insight into our operating results and provides a measure for evaluating earnings from continuing operations available to common shareholders. We believe Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings are also useful in measuring our ability to service debt and other payment obligations.

Pro forma net sales is defined as net sales including the historical net sales relating to the pre-acquisition periods of Lugano and PrimaLoft, assuming that the Company acquired Lugano and PrimaLoft on January 1, 2021. We have reconciled pro forma net sales to net sales, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, on the attached schedules. We believe that pro forma net sales is useful information for investors as it provides a better understanding of sales performance, and relative changes thereto, on a comparable basis. Pro forma net sales is not necessarily indicative of what the actual results would have been if the acquisition had in fact occurred on the date or for the periods indicated nor does it purport to project net sales for any future periods or as of any date.

In reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, we have not reconciled 2022 Adjusted EBITDA or 2022 Adjusted Earnings to their comparable GAAP measure because we do not provide guidance on Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations or Net Income (Loss) or the applicable reconciling items as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, these items. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Earnings and pro forma net sales are not meant to be a substitute for GAAP measures and may be different from or otherwise inconsistent with non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

About Compass Diversified (“CODI”)

Since its founding in 1998, CODI has consistently executed on its strategy of owning and managing a diverse set of highly defensible, middle-market businesses across the niche industrial, branded consumer and healthcare sectors. The Company leverages its permanent capital base, long-term disciplined approach, and actionable expertise to maintain controlling ownership interests in each of its subsidiaries, maximizing its ability to impact long-term cash flow generation and value creation. The Company provides both debt and equity capital for its subsidiaries, contributing to their financial and operating flexibility. CODI utilizes the cash flows generated by its subsidiaries to invest in the long-term growth of the Company and has consistently generated strong returns through its culture of transparency, alignment and accountability. For more information, please visit compassdiversified.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements as to our future performance or liquidity, such as expectations regarding our results of operations and financial condition, our 2022 Adjusted EBITDA, our 2022 Adjusted Earnings, our pending acquisitions and divestitures, and other statements with regard to the future performance of CODI. We may use words such as “plans,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “seek,” “look,” and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those implied or expressed in the forward-looking statements for any reason, including the factors set forth in “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in CODI’s annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: changes in the economy, financial markets and political environment; risks associated with possible disruption in CODI’s operations or the economy generally due to terrorism, natural disasters, social, civil and political unrest or the COVID-19 pandemic; future changes in laws or regulations (including the interpretation of these laws and regulations by regulatory authorities); general considerations associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the markets in which we operate; disruption in the global supply chain, labor shortages and high labor costs; our business prospects and the prospects of our subsidiaries; the impact of, and ability to successfully complete and integrate, acquisitions that we may make; the ability to successfully complete divestitures when we’ve executed divestitures agreements; the dependence of our future success on the general economy and its impact on the industries in which we operate; the ability of our subsidiaries to achieve their objectives; the adequacy of our cash resources and working capital; the timing of cash flows, if any, from the operations of our subsidiaries; and other considerations that may be disclosed from time to time in CODI’s publicly disseminated documents and filings. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements as such statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Although, except as required by law, CODI undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, you are advised to consult any additional disclosures that CODI may make directly to you or through reports that it in the future may file with the SEC, including annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K.

Compass Diversified Holdings
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

       
  September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021
(in thousands) (Unaudited)    
Assets      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 61,252   $ 160,733
Accounts receivable, net   326,266     277,710
Inventories, net   725,902     565,743
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   81,130     57,006
Total current assets   1,194,550     1,061,192
Property, plant and equipment, net   193,749     186,477
Goodwill   1,194,251     882,083
Intangible assets, net   1,096,020     872,690
Other non-current assets   162,727     141,819
Total assets $ 3,841,297   $ 3,144,261
       
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity      
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable $ 100,511   $ 124,203
Accrued expenses   211,633     190,348
Due to related party   15,368     12,802
Current portion, long-term debt   10,000    
Other current liabilities   39,378     34,269
Total current liabilities   376,890     361,622
Deferred income taxes   153,202     97,763
Long-term debt   1,784,365     1,284,826
Other non-current liabilities   134,857     115,520
Total liabilities   2,449,314     1,859,731
Stockholders' equity      
Total stockholders' equity attributable to Holdings   1,171,565     1,111,816
Noncontrolling interest   220,418     172,714
Total stockholders' equity   1,391,983     1,284,530
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,841,297   $ 3,144,261
       

Compass Diversified Holdings
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)

  Three months ended   Nine months ended
  September 30,   September 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)   2022       2021       2022       2021  
Net sales $ 597,607     $ 488,158     $ 1,669,123     $ 1,372,266  
Cost of sales   358,291       296,027       996,210       818,307  
Gross profit   239,316       192,131       672,913       553,959  
Operating expenses:              
Selling, general and administrative expense   148,700       118,818       403,428       337,815  
Management fees   16,717       12,398       46,304       34,504  
Amortization expense   25,152       19,056       67,191       56,502  
Operating income   48,747       41,859       155,990       125,138  
Other income (expense):              
Interest expense, net   (22,799 )     (13,855 )     (57,737 )     (42,607 )
Amortization of debt issuance costs   (1,004 )     (759 )     (2,735 )     (2,167 )
Loss on debt extinguishment   (534 )           (534 )     (33,305 )
Other income (expense), net   (2,141 )     1,031       606       (1,906 )
Net income from continuing operations before income taxes   22,269       28,276       95,590       45,153  
Provision for income taxes   21,163       9,556       39,201       24,662  
Income from continuing operations   1,106       18,720       56,389       20,491  
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax         (1,309 )           7,665  
Gain on sale of discontinued operations   1,479       72,745       6,893       72,745  
Net income   2,585       90,156       63,282       100,901  
Less: Net income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest   4,359       2,201       14,927       7,915  
Less: Net income (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interest         (145 )           522  
Net income (loss) attributable to Holdings $ (1,774 )   $ 88,100     $ 48,355     $ 92,464  
               
Amounts attributable to Holdings              
Income (loss) from continuing operations   (3,253 )     16,519       41,462       12,576  
Income (loss) from discontinued operations         (1,164 )           7,143  
Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of income tax   1,479       72,745       6,893       72,745  
Net income (loss) attributable to Holdings $ (1,774 )   $ 88,100     $ 48,355     $ 92,464  
               
Basic income (loss) per common share attributable to Holdings              
Continuing operations $ (0.23 )   $ (0.13 )   $ 0.10     $ (0.46 )
Discontinued operations   0.02       1.10       0.10       1.23  
  $ (0.21 )   $ 0.97     $ 0.20     $ 0.77  
               
Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding   71,910       65,008       70,514       64,936  
               
Cash distributions declared per Trust common share $ 0.25     $ 1.24     $ 0.75     $ 1.96  

Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)

  Three months ended   Nine months ended
  September 30,   September 30,
(in thousands)   2022       2021       2022       2021  
Net income $ 2,585     $ 90,156     $ 63,282     $ 100,901  
Gain on sale of discontinued operations   1,479       72,745       6,893       72,745  
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax         (1,309 )           7,665  
Income from continuing operations $ 1,106     $ 18,720     $ 56,389     $ 20,491  
Less: income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest   4,359       2,201       14,927       7,915  
Net income (loss) attributable to Holdings - continuing operations $ (3,253 )   $ 16,519     $ 41,462     $ 12,576  
Adjustments:              
Distributions paid - Preferred Shares   (6,045 )     (6,045 )     (18,136 )     (18,136 )
Amortization expense - intangibles and inventory step up   26,241       19,056       72,092       56,502  
Loss on debt extinguishment   534             534       33,305  
Stock compensation   3,242       2,892       8,851       8,496  
Acquisition expenses   5,902       1,866       6,118       2,176  
Integration Services Fee   1,625       1,100       2,750       4,300  
Held-for-sale tax impact - corporate   16,457             12,119        
Other   1,287       460       4,116       (609 )
Adjusted Earnings $ 45,990     $ 35,848     $ 129,906     $ 98,610  
Plus (less):              
Depreciation   11,284       10,372       32,589       28,896  
Income taxes   21,163       9,556       39,201       24,662  
Held-for-sale tax impact - corporate   (16,457 )           (12,119 )      
Interest expense, net   22,799       13,855       57,737       42,607  
Amortization of debt issuance   1,004       759       2,735       2,167  
Noncontrolling interest   4,359       2,201       14,927       7,915  
Preferred distributions   6,045       6,045       18,136       18,136  
Other expense (income)   2,139       (1,032 )     (606 )     1,906  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 98,326     $ 77,604     $ 282,506     $ 224,899  

Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Three months ended September 30, 2022
(Unaudited)

                                                     
    Corporate     5.11   BOA   Ergo   Lugano   Marucci Sports   PrimaLoft   Velocity Outdoor   ACI   Altor Solutions   Arnold   Sterno   Consolidated
Income (loss) from continuing operations   $ (29,950 )   $ 5,905   $ 8,935     $ (759 )   $ 8,095   $ 4,230     $ (8,492 )   $ 4,679   $ 2,426   $ 2,765   $ 3,475   $ (203 )   $ 1,106
Adjusted for:                                                    
Provision (benefit) for income taxes     16,457       1,906     1,776       (410 )     1,166     1,609       (3,570 )     1,416     671     805     537     (1,200 )     21,163
Interest expense, net     22,725       2     (7 )           3     3       (4 )     70             7           22,799
Intercompany interest     (28,762 )     3,503     1,808       1,737       3,263     1,812       3,251       2,997     1,621     2,821     1,402     4,547      
Loss on debt extinguishment     534                                                             534
Depreciation and amortization expense     285       5,766     5,577       2,033       3,083     2,504       4,194       3,420     538     4,124     1,936     5,069       38,529
EBITDA     (18,711 )     17,082     18,089       2,601       15,610     10,158       (4,621 )     12,582     5,256     10,515     7,357     8,213       84,131
Other (income) expense     (73 )     709     403                 (1 )     260       971     224     110         (463 )     2,140
Non-controlling shareholder compensation           381     621       362       356     537             240     124     375     13     232       3,241
Acquisition expenses                                     5,680       222                       5,902
Integration services fee                           562           1,063                             1,625
Other                                               853             434       1,287
Adjusted EBITDA   $ (18,784 )   $ 18,172   $ 19,113     $ 2,963     $ 16,528   $ 10,694     $ 2,382     $ 14,015   $ 6,457   $ 11,000   $ 7,370   $ 8,416     $ 98,326

Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Three months ended September 30, 2021
(Unaudited)

                                             
  Corporate     5.11     BOA   Ergo   Lugano Marucci Sports   Velocity Outdoor   ACI   Altor Solutions   Arnold   Sterno   Consolidated
Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (10,553 )   $ 5,223     $ 4,256   $ (531 )   $ 681 $ 2,235     $ 8,568     $ 3,821   $ 2,594     $ 2,245     $ 181     $ 18,720  
Adjusted for:                                            
Provision (benefit) for income taxes         1,830       700     329       304   631       2,334       1,093     1,336       1,058       (58 )     9,557  
Interest expense, net   13,813       1                   1       35                 5             13,855  
Intercompany interest   (17,717 )     2,960       1,958     441       548   697       1,902       1,792     1,657       1,313       4,449        
Depreciation and amortization   243       5,868       5,149     2,050       70   2,155       3,161       557     3,206       2,005       5,722       30,186  
EBITDA   (14,214 )     15,882       12,063     2,289       1,603   5,719       16,000       7,263     8,793       6,626       10,294       72,318  
Other (income) expense   (433 )     (2 )     110           22   (11 )     (2 )     55     (267 )     (51 )     (453 )     (1,032 )
Non-controlling shareholder compensation         639       572     434         275       253       124     257       8       330       2,892  
Acquisition expenses   39                       1,827                                     1,866  
Integration services fees               1,100                                               1,100  
Other   187       273                                                     460  
Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ (14,421 )   $ 16,792     $ 13,845   $ 2,723     $ 3,452 $ 5,983     $ 16,251     $ 7,442   $ 8,783     $ 6,583     $ 10,171     $ 77,604  

(1) As a result of the sale of Liberty Safe in August 2021, Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2021 does not include $0.2 million in Adjusted EBITDA from Liberty.

Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Nine months ended September 30, 2022
(Unaudited)

                                                   
  Corporate     5.11   BOA   Ergo   Lugano   Marucci Sports   PrimaLoft   Velocity Outdoor   ACI   Altor Solutions   Arnold   Sterno   Consolidated
Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (51,431 )   $ 15,540   $ 37,122     $ (634 )   $ 21,871   $ 8,374     $ (8,492 )   $ 7,826   $ 9,510   $ 7,149   $ 7,217   $ 2,337     $ 56,389  
Adjusted for:                                                  
Provision (benefit) for income taxes   12,119       4,999     6,819       432       5,863     2,821       (3,570 )     2,372     2,600     2,907     2,768     (929 )     39,201  
Interest expense, net   57,559       12     (19 )     2       12     13       (4 )     142             20           57,737  
Intercompany interest   (71,727 )     9,501     5,634       4,000       7,841     4,649       3,251       6,987     4,851     7,844     3,947     13,222        
Loss on debt extinguishment   534                                                             534  
Depreciation and amortization expense   862       16,804     16,345       6,061       8,385     9,558       4,194       9,981     1,634     12,254     6,065     15,272       107,415  
EBITDA   (52,084 )     46,856     65,901       9,861       43,972     25,415       (4,621 )     27,308     18,595     30,154     20,017     29,902       261,276  
Other (income) expense   (73 )     93     498       4       2     (1,829 )     260       1,154     251     219         (1,185 )     (606 )
Non-controlling shareholder compensation         1,210     1,889       1,154       800     1,089             742     372     910     38     647       8,851  
Acquisition expenses                                   5,680       222         216               6,118  
Integration services fee                         1,688           1,063                             2,751  
Other                   250           1,802                 853             1,211       4,116  
Adjusted EBITDA $ (52,157 )   $ 48,159   $ 68,288     $ 11,269     $ 46,462   $ 26,477     $ 2,382     $ 29,426   $ 20,071   $ 31,499   $ 20,055   $ 30,575     $ 282,506  

Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Nine months ended September 30, 2021
(Unaudited)

                                               
  Corporate     5.11     BOA   Ergo   Lugano   Marucci Sports   Velocity Outdoor   ACI   Altor Solutions   Arnold   Sterno   Consolidated
Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (64,717 )   $ 14,318     $ 16,908   $ 3,071   $ 681   $ 9,485   $ 19,157       10,366   $ 5,892     $ 3,839     $ 1,491     $ 20,491  
Adjusted for:                                              
Provision (benefit) for income taxes         4,857       2,165     1,357     304     2,920     5,381       2,547     2,867       2,062       202       24,662  
Interest expense, net   42,464       8                   5     125                 5             42,607  
Intercompany interest   (53,234 )     8,743       6,320     1,514     548     1,890     5,586       5,484     5,075       4,128       13,946        
Loss on debt extinguishment   33,305                                                         33,305  
Depreciation and amortization   642       16,762       15,033     6,377     70     6,377     9,489       1,658     9,022       5,822       16,313       87,565  
EBITDA   (41,540 )     44,688       40,426     12,319     1,603     20,677     39,738       20,055     22,856       15,856       31,952       208,630  
Other (income) expense   (286 )     (302 )     190         22     881     2,611       123     (399 )     (51 )     (883 )     1,906  
Non-controlling shareholder compensation         1,926       1,655     1,241         826     777       372     770       16       913       8,496  
Acquisition expenses   39                     1,827                         310             2,176  
Integration services fees               3,300             1,000                                 4,300  
Other   1,085       273                       (2,300 )                     333       (609 )
Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ (40,702 )   $ 46,585     $ 45,571   $ 13,560   $ 3,452   $ 23,384   $ 40,826     $ 20,550   $ 23,227     $ 16,131     $ 32,315     $ 224,899  

(1) As a result of the sale of Liberty Safe in August 2021, Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 does not include $12.7 million in Adjusted EBITDA from Liberty.

Compass Diversified Holdings
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)

    Three months ended September 30,   Nine months ended September 30,
(in thousands)     2022       2021       2022       2021  
                 
Branded Consumer                
5.11   $ 18,172     $ 16,792     $ 48,159     $ 46,585  
BOA     19,113       13,845       68,288       45,571  
Ergobaby     2,963       2,723       11,269       13,560  
Lugano(1)     16,528       3,452       46,462       3,452  
Marucci Sports     10,694       5,983       26,477       23,384  
PrimaLoft(2)     2,382             2,382        
Velocity Outdoor     14,015       16,251       29,426       40,826  
Total Branded Consumer   $ 83,867     $ 59,046     $ 232,463     $ 173,378  
                 
Niche Industrial                
Advanced Circuits   $ 6,457     $ 7,442     $ 20,071     $ 20,550  
Altor Solutions     11,000       8,783       31,499       23,227  
Arnold Magnetics     7,370       6,583       20,055       16,131  
Sterno     8,416       10,171       30,575       32,315  
Total Niche Industrial   $ 33,243     $ 32,979     $ 102,200     $ 92,223  
Corporate expense     (18,784 )     (14,421 )     (52,157 )     (40,702 )
Total Adjusted EBITDA   $ 98,326     $ 77,604     $ 282,506     $ 224,899  


(1 )   The above results for Lugano do not include management's estimate of Adjusted EBITDA, before the Company's ownership, of $5.5 million and $24.1 million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. Lugano was acquired on September 3, 2021.
     
(2 )   The above results for PrimaLoft do not include management's estimate of Adjusted EBITDA, before the Company's ownership, of $1.4 million and $24.8 million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, and $4.2 million and $20.1 million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. PrimaLoft was acquired on July 12, 2022.

Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Sales to Pro Forma Net Sales Reconciliation
(unaudited)

                 
    Three months ended September 30,   Nine months ended September 30,
(in thousands)     2022     2021     2022     2021
                 
Net Sales   $ 597,607   $ 488,158   $ 1,669,123   $ 1,372,266
Acquisitions (1)     2,319     31,581     55,185     123,446
Pro Forma Net Sales   $ 599,926   $ 519,739   $ 1,724,308   $ 1,495,712

(1) Acquisitions reflects the net sales for Lugano and PrimaLoft on a pro forma basis as if the Company had acquired these businesses on January 1, 2021.

Compass Diversified Holdings
Subsidiary Pro Forma Net Sales
(unaudited)

             
    Three months ended September 30,   Nine months ended September 30,
(in thousands)     2022     2021     2022     2021
                 
Branded Consumer                
5.11   $ 126,537   $ 111,099   $ 350,608   $ 321,009
BOA     50,019     39,496     166,215     120,033
Ergobaby     21,540     19,816     68,256     69,100
Lugano(1)     51,145     29,498     137,229     81,881
Marucci Sports     42,753     25,040     122,481     86,328
PrimaLoft(1)     13,031     12,906     65,897     52,388
Velocity Outdoor     75,482     76,901     180,774     205,891
Total Branded Consumer   $ 380,507   $ 314,756   $ 1,091,460   $ 936,630
                 
Niche Industrial                
Advanced Circuits   $ 21,788   $ 23,182   $ 67,194   $ 67,209
Altor Solutions     69,618     44,122     199,590     122,582
Arnold Magnetics     39,377     36,852     116,319     101,893
Sterno     88,636     100,827     249,745     267,398
Total Niche Industrial   $ 219,419   $ 204,983   $ 632,848   $ 559,082
                 
Total Subsidiary Net Sales   $ 599,926   $ 519,739   $ 1,724,308   $ 1,495,712

(1) Net sales for Lugano and PrimaLoft are pro forma as if the Company had acquired these businesses on January 1, 2021. Historical net sales for Lugano prior to acquisition on September 3, 2021 were $18.7 million and $71.2 million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. Historical net sales for PrimaLoft prior to acquisition on July 12, 2022 were $2.3 million and $55.2 million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, and $12.9 million and $52.4 million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Compass Diversified Holdings
Condensed Consolidated Cash Flows
(unaudited)

  Three months ended September 30,   Nine months ended September 30,
(in thousands)   2022       2021       2022       2021  
               
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (4,585 )   $ 37,714     $ (39,923 )   $ 147,148  
Net cash used in investing activities   (576,713 )     (149,733 )     (598,951 )     (202,429 )
Net cash provided by financing activities   538,531       72,195       542,128       54,872  
Foreign currency impact on cash   (1,603 )     (104 )     (2,735 )     (96 )
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents   (44,370 )     (39,928 )     (99,481 )     (505 )
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period   105,622       110,167       160,733       70,744  
Cash and cash equivalents - end of the period $ 61,252     $ 70,239     $ 61,252     $ 70,239  


Compass Diversified Holding
Selected Financial Data - Cash Flows
(unaudited)
                 
    Three months ended September 30,   Nine months ended September 30,
(in thousands)     2022       2021       2022       2021  
                 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities   $ (63,998 )   $ (11,566 )   $ (223,164 )   $ (14,720 )
Purchases of property and equipment   $ (15,086 )   $ (11,423 )   $ (39,683 )   $ (28,001 )
Distributions paid - common shares   $ (17,931 )   $ (80,476 )   $ (52,794 )   $ (127,204 )
Distributions paid - preferred shares   $ (6,045 )   $ (6,045 )   $ (18,136 )   $ (18,136 )

 


