NV5 Announces Record Third Quarter Results; Exceeds Analyst Consensus

/EIN News/ -- HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVEE) ("NV5" or the "Company"), a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended October 1, 2022.

"NV5’s growth in both revenues and profitability in the third quarter resulted in another record quarter and once again demonstrates the success of the NV5 business model. Utilities continue to be a driver of NV5’s business, and our geospatial vertical delivered its strongest quarter ever in revenue and new contract bookings. NV5 has consistently delivered growth and profitability exceeding the industry average and has demonstrated resilience to changing economic conditions. We enter the fourth quarter with a strong backlog, a healthy acquisition pipeline, and potential high-margin, non-discretionary service offerings," said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5.

Third Quarter 2022 Results

  • Gross revenues in the third quarter of 2022 were $204.1 million compared to $185.6 million in the third quarter of 2021, a 10% increase.
  • Net income in the third quarter of 2022 was $16.1 million compared to $12.6 million in the third quarter of 2021, a 28% increase.
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2022 was $36.0 million compared to $34.7 million in the third quarter of 2021, a 4% increase.
  • GAAP EPS in the third quarter of 2022 was $1.05 per share compared to $0.83 per share in the third quarter of 2021, a 27% increase.
  • Adjusted EPS in the third quarter of 2022 was $1.50 per share compared to $1.25 per share in the third quarter of 2021, a 20% increase. Diluted weighted average shares were 15,301,545 in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 15,069,660 in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Cash flows provided by operations were $26.1 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $15.8 million in the third quarter of 2021, a 65% increase.
  • Reduced net debt leverage to 0.28x, a 33% decrease when compared to the second quarter of 2022.

Nine Months Ended October 1, 2022 Results

  • Gross revenues for the nine months ended October 1, 2022 were $597.0 million compared to $518.2 million in the nine months ended October 2, 2021, a 15% increase.
  • Net income for the nine months ended October 1, 2022 was $42.0 million compared to $31.7 million in the nine months ended October 2, 2021, a 32% increase.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended October 1, 2022 was $102.7 million compared to $93.1 million in the nine months ended October 2, 2021, a 10% increase.
  • GAAP EPS for the nine months ended October 1, 2022 was $2.75 per share compared to $2.19 per share in the nine months ended October 2, 2021, a 26% increase.
  • Adjusted EPS for the nine months ended October 1, 2022 was $3.99 per share compared to $3.50 per share in the nine months ended October 2, 2021, a 14% increase. Diluted weighted average shares were 15,242,453 for the nine months ended October 1, 2022, compared to 14,486,683 in the nine months ended October 2, 2021.
  • Cash flows provided by operations for the nine months ended October 1, 2022 were $80.4 million compared to $78.1 million in the nine months ended October 2, 2021.
  • Organic growth for the nine months ended October 1, 2022 was 7%.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures; Comparability of Certain Measures

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”) is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA reflects adjustments to EBITDA to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and acquisition-related costs. Management believes adjusted EBITDA, in addition to operating profit, Net Income, and other GAAP measures, is a useful indicator of our financial and operating performance and our ability to generate cash flows from operations that are available for taxes, capital expenditures, and debt service. A reconciliation of Net Income, as reported in accordance with GAAP, to adjusted EBITDA is provided at the end of this news release.

Adjusted earnings per diluted share (“Adjusted EPS”) is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted EPS reflects adjustments to reported diluted earnings per share (“GAAP EPS”) to eliminate amortization expense of intangible assets from acquisitions, net of tax benefits, and acquisition-related costs. As we continue our acquisition strategy, the growth in Adjusted EPS may increase at a greater rate than GAAP EPS. A reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Adjusted EPS is provided at the end of this news release.

Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS may differ from other companies reporting similarly named measures. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as Net Income, and Diluted Earnings per Share. In addition, when presenting forward-looking non-GAAP metrics, we are unable to provide quantitative reconciliations to the most closely correlated GAAP measure due to the uncertainty in the timing, amount or nature of any adjustments, which could be material in any period.

Conference Call 

NV5 will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on November 3, 2022. The accompanying presentation for the call is available by visiting http://ir.nv5.com.

Date:
 Thursday, November 3, 2022
Time:
 4:30 p.m. Eastern
Toll-free dial-in number:
 +1 888-412-4117
International dial-in number:
 +1 646-960-0284
Conference ID:
 6172299
Webcast:
 http://ir.nv5.com 

Please dial-in at least 5-10 minutes prior to the start time to allow the operator to log your name and connect you to the conference.

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via the “Investors” section of the NV5 website.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting sustainable infrastructure, utility, and building assets and systems. The Company focuses on multiple verticals: testing, inspection & consulting, infrastructure engineering, utility services, buildings & program management, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services to deliver innovative, sustainable solutions to complex issues and improve lives in our communities. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and internationally. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and on the conference call. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

NV5 Global, Inc.
Jack Cochran
Vice President, Marketing & Investor Relations
Tel: +1-954-637-8048
Email: ir@nv5.com

Source: NV5 Global, Inc.


NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED) 
(in thousands, except share data)

  October 1, 2022   January 1, 2022
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $         54,171     $         47,980  
Billed receivables, net           141,308               153,814  
Unbilled receivables, net           98,081               89,734  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets           20,896               12,442  
Total current assets           314,456               303,970  
Property and equipment, net           41,042               32,729  
Right-of-use lease assets, net           38,008               44,260  
Intangible assets, net           167,592               188,224  
Goodwill           398,614               389,916  
Other assets           2,427               2,844  
Total Assets $         962,139     $         961,943  
       
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity      
       
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $         48,722     $         55,954  
Accrued liabilities           58,481               50,461  
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts           27,886               29,444  
Other current liabilities           1,421               1,551  
Current portion of contingent consideration           9,224               5,807  
Current portion of notes payable and other obligations           18,140               20,734  
Total current liabilities           163,874               163,951  
Contingent consideration, less current portion           2,813               2,521  
Other long-term liabilities           28,760               34,304  
Notes payable and other obligations, less current portion           63,238               111,062  
Deferred income tax liabilities, net           21,097               25,385  
Total liabilities           279,782               337,223  
       
Commitments and contingencies      
       
Stockholders’ equity:      
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding           —               —  
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized, 15,559,921 and 15,414,005 shares issued and outstanding as of October 1, 2022 and January 1, 2022, respectively           156               154  
Additional paid-in capital           467,416               451,754  
Retained earnings           214,785               172,812  
Total stockholders’ equity           682,357               624,720  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $         962,139     $         961,943  


NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except share data)

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  October 1, 2022   October 2, 2021   October 1, 2022   October 2, 2021
Gross revenues $         204,075     $         185,553     $         596,960     $         518,151  
               
Direct costs:              
Salaries and wages           48,295               45,145               141,976               131,630  
Sub-consultant services           41,253               35,779               116,557               89,003  
Other direct costs           14,592               12,802               45,426               35,714  
Total direct costs           104,140               93,726               303,959               256,347  
               
Gross profit           99,935               91,827               293,001               261,804  
               
Operating expenses:              
Salaries and wages, payroll taxes and benefits           49,670               44,597               146,719               131,761  
General and administrative           16,730               12,978               47,611               37,891  
Facilities and facilities related           5,441               5,194               15,822               15,330  
Depreciation and amortization           9,771               10,108               29,373               29,764  
Total operating expenses           81,612               72,877               239,525               214,746  
               
Income from operations           18,323               18,950               53,476               47,058  
               
Interest expense           (1,003 )             (1,475 )             (2,804 )             (5,362 )
               
Income before income tax expense           17,320               17,475               50,672               41,696  
Income tax expense           (1,257 )             (4,902 )             (8,699 )             (10,005 )
Net income and comprehensive income $         16,063     $         12,573     $         41,973     $         31,691  
               
Earnings per share:              
Basic $         1.09     $         0.86     $         2.85     $         2.27  
Diluted $         1.05     $         0.83     $         2.75     $         2.19  
               
Weighted average common shares outstanding:              
Basic           14,768,689               14,593,623               14,732,726               13,963,372  
Diluted           15,301,545               15,069,660               15,242,453               14,486,683  


NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)

  Nine Months Ended
  October 1, 2022   October 2, 2021
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income $         41,973     $         31,691  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization           33,091               33,397  
Non-cash lease expense           9,409               7,941  
Provision for doubtful accounts           1,252               1,077  
Stock-based compensation           15,249               12,087  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration           (543 )             (67 )
Gain on disposals of property and equipment           (100 )             (1,059 )
Deferred income taxes           (4,288 )             (4,318 )
Amortization of debt issuance costs           556               1,024  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions:      
Billed receivables           13,281               16,728  
Unbilled receivables           (8,633 )             (10,024 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets           (8,105 )             (4,160 )
Accounts payable           (7,937 )             1,366  
Accrued liabilities           (1,608 )             403  
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts           (2,902 )             (8,233 )
Other current liabilities           (304 )             218  
Net cash provided by operating activities           80,391               78,071  
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Cash paid for acquisitions (net of cash received from acquisitions)           (5,020 )             (23,569 )
Proceeds from sale of assets           87               843  
Purchase of property and equipment           (14,874 )             (6,714 )
Net cash used in investing activities           (19,807 )             (29,440 )
       
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Proceeds from common stock offering           —               172,500  
Borrowings from Senior Credit Facility           —               138,750  
Payments on notes payable           (7,796 )             (7,299 )
Payments of contingent consideration           (1,597 )             (663 )
Payments of borrowings from Senior Credit Facility           (45,000 )             (283,832 )
Payments of common stock offering costs           —               (10,657 )
Purchases of common stock tendered by employees to satisfy the required withholding taxes related to stock-based compensation           —               (52 )
Payments of debt issuance costs           —               (890 )
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities           (54,393 )             7,857  
       
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents           6,191               56,488  
Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period           47,980               64,909  
Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $         54,171     $         121,397  


NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
TO COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    October 1, 2022   October 2, 2021   October 1, 2022   October 2, 2021
Net Income $         16,063     $         12,573     $         41,973     $         31,691  
Add: Interest expense           1,003               1,475               2,804               5,362  
  Income tax expense           1,257               4,902               8,699               10,005  
  Depreciation and amortization           11,033               11,461               33,091               33,397  
  Stock-based compensation           5,634               4,297               15,249               12,087  
  Acquisition-related costs*           1,043               (23 )             892               607  
Adjusted EBITDA $         36,033     $         34,685     $         102,708     $         93,149  

* Acquisition-related costs include contingent consideration fair value adjustments.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EPS TO ADJUSTED EPS

    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    October 1, 2022   October 2, 2021   October 1, 2022   October 2, 2021
Net Income - per diluted share $         1.05     $         0.83     $         2.75     $         2.19  
Per diluted share adjustments:              
Add: Amortization expense of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs           0.59               0.57               1.66               1.77  
  Income tax expense           (0.14 )             (0.15 )             (0.42 )             (0.46 )
Adjusted EPS $         1.50     $         1.25     $         3.99     $         3.50  

